ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Wide variance seen in booster uptake among vaccinated US adults

There is considerable variation in uptake of COVID-19 boosters by geography, sociodemographic characteristics, and occupation, according to a study published online Aug. 19 in JAMA Network Open. Israel T. Agaku, D.M.D., Ph.D., from NYC Health + Hospitals in New York City, and colleagues used data from the Household Pulse Survey...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Investigating the role of retail pharmacies in the US opioid epidemic

Increased competition can result in lower prices and better service, but two researchers from Singapore Management University have found that it can also lead to businesses engaging in practices which can be potential harmful to society. The researchers, both Assistant Professors of Economics at SMU, Aljoscha Janssen and Zhang Xuan,...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Covid#Health For All#Africa#The Who
MedicalXpress

Study reveals fentanyl's effects on the brain

Fentanyl is used to supplement sedation and to relieve severe pain during and after surgery, but it's also one of the deadliest drugs of the opioid epidemic. In research conducted by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and published in PNAS Nexus, tests of the brain's electrical activity revealed fentanyl's effects over time and indicated that the drug stops people's breathing before other noticeable changes and before they lose consciousness.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Research reveals widespread use of ineffective COVID-19 treatments after FDA deauthorized their use

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-designed treatments tailor-made to fight specific infections. In early 2021, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for two monoclonal antibodies (bamlanivimab/etesevimab and casirivimab/imdevimab) for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in high-risk, non-hospitalized patients. However, these treatments were shown not to work against the omicron variant of COVID-19, which emerged in the United States in December 2021 and was responsible for a record-breaking COVID-19 surge in the winter of 2021–22. As a result of the monoclonal antibodies' reduced efficacy against the variant, the FDA deauthorized their use in early January 2022.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health
WHO
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
MedicalXpress

Forgotten orphans left behind in COVID-19 pandemic, study reveals

A global study of pandemic deaths led by researchers at The Australian National University (ANU) has revealed why some countries have seen a greater number of children who have lost one or both parents due to COVID-19. The analysis—based on data released in 2021—found fertility rates, poverty, vaccine coverage and...
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Whole-blood RNA profiling of severe COVID cases

Just as a recipe contains the instructions needed to make a dish, messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) sequences in the body contain the information needed to make proteins. Changes in the expression of specific mRNAs and short RNA sequences known as microRNAs, which can act to suppress protein synthesis, may accompany disease. Recently, researchers in Japan have uncovered changes in mRNA and microRNA expression patterns that occur in the blood during severe COVID-19 infection.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

How can a welfare state boost population health?

Welfare state decommodification is associated with a lower age-standardized death rate and improved population health due to both direct and indirect mechanisms, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Olivier Jacques and Alain Noël of the University of Montreal, Canada. Decommodification—the...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Common back ailment could be sign of heart failure

Columbia researchers have found a link between a common back ailment and a type of heart failure, suggesting that screening patients with lumbar spinal stenosis could identify those at risk of the heart disease and prevent premature deaths. Once considered rare, the heart disease, called transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, is now...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Drug combination may delay need for surgery in patients with Marfan syndrome

Angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) and beta-blockers have similar and independent effects on reducing aortic root size in patients with Marfan syndrome, suggesting that several years of combined treatment could delay the need for surgery. That's the finding of late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 29 August at ESC Congress 2022.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Do you need a polio booster shot? Everything you need to know about polio vaccines

Adults who doubt they have been fully vaccinated against polio should talk to their doctors about getting additional shots, experts say. A confirmed case of polio in New York state has renewed a sense of urgency to make sure everyone is fully vaccinated against the potentially fatal virus, said Duke infectious disease expert Dr. Cameron Wolfe.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Addiction management is key to treating heart infection in people who inject drugs

Managing a potentially deadly heart infection is complex in people who inject drugs, including opioids, stimulants, and others, and requires a unique approach to care including consultation with an addiction specialist, according to a new American Heart Association Scientific Statement published today in the Association's flagship journal Circulation. Infective endocarditis...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Heterogeneous development of β-cell populations in diabetes-resistant and diabetes-susceptible mice

Progressive dysfunction and failure of insulin-releasing β-cells is a hallmark of type 2 diabetes (T2D). DZD researchers have now shown that diabetes-resistant and diabetes-susceptible mice respond differently to a carbohydrate-rich diet. The gene expression of the beta cells of the diabetes-resistant mice changed in such a way that a protective beta cell cluster developed. In diabetic-prone mice, a failure to adjust gene expression in response to rising blood glucose levels led to increased metabolic stress and beta cell failure. The study was published in the journal Diabetes.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy