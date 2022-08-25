ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House calls meeting with college officials on how to curb monkeypox on campus

By Jennifer Shutt
Nebraska Examiner
Nebraska Examiner
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uTHNq_0hVD1Bnh00

In this Centers for Disease Control and Prevention handout graphic, symptoms of one of the first known cases of the monkeypox virus are shown on a patient's hand May 27, 2003. (Courtesy of CDC/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The White House held a virtual meeting Thursday with more than 1,000 college and university officials to help them prepare for a school year when monkeypox cases are expected to crop up on campus.

The Biden administration’s monkeypox and COVID-19 response teams, as well as representatives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, discussed “best practices and measures for colleges and universities to take to curb the spread of” monkeypox as well as coronavirus.

“Federal officials offered practical guidance on how to keep higher education institutions safe this fall, including strategies colleges can use to identify and stop the spread of Monkeypox, and answered questions on how to respond to incidents of Monkeypox and communicate clearly to students on vaccines, testing, and treatments,” the White House said in a statement announcing the meeting.

Large public colleges and universities contacted by States Newsroom last week didn’t have significant plans in place for how they’d treat students diagnosed with monkeypox.

There was little clarity on how they would help students in on-campus housing isolate, if professors would be sent guidance about providing remote learning for students who test positive, or what those sharing a dorm room or other close housing should do if a roommate is diagnosed.

At Thursday’s meeting, federal officials, none of whom were named by the White House, called on college and university administrators to also encourage their campus communities to keep updated on COVID-19 vaccinations.

New CDC website

The meeting with higher education officials, whom the White House declined to name in its readout, came on the same day the CDC announced a new website to provide information about monkeypox specifically for college students.

The website notes that “Vaccination is an important tool in preventing the spread of monkeypox. But given the current limited supply of vaccine, consider temporarily changing some behaviors that may increase your risk of being exposed.”

The federal government’s distribution of the Jynneos vaccine, which is approved to treat monkeypox and its cousin smallpox, has been somewhat slow and lacking in the number of vaccines public health officials would like to get the outbreak under control.

Washington Democratic Sen. Patty Murray, chair of the committee that oversees public health, sent a letter to Dawn O’Connell, assistant secretary for preparedness and response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, this week asking about the pace of vaccine distribution.

“The Administration must do more to address existing, unacceptable shortages in vaccine supply, institute comprehensive distribution and communication strategies, and develop long-term procurement plans,” Murray wrote.

Murray noted the slow procurement has “resulted in an alarming shortage of the supply of the JYNNEOS vaccine, which risks undermining the ability of the United States to address the monkeypox outbreak.”

Public health emergency

Monkeypox began spreading throughout the United States this year after a Massachusetts man was diagnosed on May 17.

The virus, which is transmitted by close, intimate contact, has since risen to more than 16,600 people and has been diagnosed in every state. The Biden administration declared it a public health emergency earlier this month.

Monkeypox cases in the United States this year are characterized by a rash or lesions in nearly 99% of people diagnosed, according to data from the CDC . A majority of people also experienced tiredness, fever, chills, headache, enlarged lymph nodes, muscle aches and itching.

While anyone can contract monkeypox, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a briefing last week that about 98% of cases are currently in men and that “among cases with known recent sexual history and gender, 93% of cases were among men who reported recent sexual contact with other men.”

Monkeypox can take between two and four weeks to resolve, a timeline that could cause significant disruptions to any student who is diagnosed and must isolate until all of their lesions disappear and are replaced with a new layer of skin.

The post White House calls meeting with college officials on how to curb monkeypox on campus appeared first on Nebraska Examiner .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Trump lawyer told New York AG she searched Mar-a-Lago office, closets and drawers for documents - six days before the Mar-a-Lago subpoena to find classified files - so what else did she find?

A lawyer representing Donald Trump in a New York tax fraud probe told a court that she thoroughly searched his Mar-a-Lago home for documents - less than a week before the Justice Department subpoenaed him in an investigation over his handling of highly classified records. Though the investigations are separate,...
POTUS
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patty Murray
960 The Ref

US authorizes updated COVID-19 boosters that target newest variants

The U.S. on Wednesday authorized its first update for COVID-19 vaccines, clearing the way for booster doses that target the virus’ most common omicron strain. The boosters, reformulated to counter the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, were authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, The Washington Post reported. The boosters could be rolled out within a few days.
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Health Care — Updated booster shots get closer

One small town in Iowa is trying to figure out where their time capsule is buried, though they’re apparently pretty certain it’s under a layer of concrete.  Today in health care, the Food and Drug Administration cleared updated booster shots, but how many people will be motivated to get them?  Welcome to Overnight Health Care, where…
HEALTH
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska Examiner

Lincoln, NE
801
Followers
740
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

Nebraskans want accountability from their elected officials and government. Are their tax dollars well-spent? Are state agencies and local governments responsive to the people? Are officials, programs and policies working for the common good and a better future for our state? The Nebraska Examiner was established to provide a hard-hitting, daily flow of important news, scoops and reports to help us better understand our community. Our website is free — free of ads, free of paywalls, free of paid subscriptions. The Nebraska Examiner is independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan, dedicated to producing a vigorous news report about the Cornhusker State. We also provide a forum for commentary. Opinion pieces are labeled as such, and Examiner reporters do not contribute to our commentary. We invite commentary from the community. We make our work available to your community newspapers and other media outlets with proper attribution. The Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Examiner retains full editorial independence.

 https://nebraskaexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy