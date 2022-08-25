ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

New Podcast - First Two Browns Preseason Games

By Pete Smith
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OS9br_0hVD0u2p00

This week, Bri and I talk about the first two Cleveland Browns preseason games. More fun than expected, but plenty to discuss.

Bri and I discuss our impressions from the first two weeks of the Cleveland Browns leading off with quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who has been a refreshing change of pace after a challenging offseason.

Dobbs is just fun. He's an easy player to root for and there and his enthusiasm and joy has endeared him to both fans and media. Is he going to save the Browns at quarterback this season? Probably not, but he has made exhibition football games far more interesting than they otherwise might have been.

View the original article to see embedded media.

We also get into Jacoby Brissett and I lay out why I think the Browns will ignore Jimmy Garoppolo.

Some of the young players that the Browns have drafted have stood out as so far. On the defensive line, Alex Wright and Tommy Togiai both look promising. Isaiah Thomas didn't play against the Philadelphia Eagles with an injured hand, but he looked good as well.

M.J. Emerson has stood out, both with his sheer size and his physical style of play. The Browns had early success with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Greg Newsome last year, which prompted an interesting question from Bri.

Why does the defense seem able to find players who can make an early impact, but the offense is so often a slow burn outside of running back and maybe the offensive line?

It's certainly a refreshing change from life before general manager Andrew Berry where so many draft picks have just been a waste. However, it'd be nice if they could find a wide receiver that could make an early impact. Maybe David Bell can provide some of that, showing some flashes against the Eagles. The Browns are quietly excited about Michael Woods II, but he's been dealing with a hamstring.

We also get into Anthony Schwartz and his complicated relationship with fans so early in his career. He played a good game, but he dropped another ball, which prompts plenty of groans and can negate the good things he was ablet to do.

There's plenty of Cade York talk, both with his ridiculous talent and also in how he will change some of the questions fans will have about when to use him? He kicked a field goal that missed from 55 yards, but would've hooked in and been in from 65. However, with the miss, the Eagles had terrific field position and scored on the first play of their next drive.

The Browns philosophically want to be aggressive on fourth down, but with Brissett at quarterback, the Browns may be more inclined to opt for field goals.

We are also seeking some listener suggestions, so check out the episode and let us know what you think.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Pack put greater focus on special teams in roster decisions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are serious about upgrading a special teams unit that has struggled for multiple years and had numerous breakdowns in a playoff loss last season. If that wasn’t already evident from the hire of former Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia as special teams coordinator, the Packers’ decisions as they put together their 53-man roster make the emphasis even more apparent. “I think we’ve done a little bit of things that might be out of character for us, as far as some of the guys we brought in that maybe don’t play as big a role on offense or defense, but maybe they’re more heavy special teams players,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said. “We’ll kind of see how that goes.” That strategy continued Wednesday as the Packers signed safety Rudy Ford one day after the Jacksonville Jaguars cut him. Gutekunst called Ford “one of the better gunners in the league,” referring to the role of the player who typically gets downfield the fastest on punt return coverage.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
BrownsDigest

BrownsDigest

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

 https://www.si.com/nfl/browns

Comments / 0

Community Policy