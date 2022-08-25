New Podcast - First Two Browns Preseason Games

This week, Bri and I talk about the first two Cleveland Browns preseason games. More fun than expected, but plenty to discuss.

Bri and I discuss our impressions from the first two weeks of the Cleveland Browns leading off with quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who has been a refreshing change of pace after a challenging offseason.

Dobbs is just fun. He's an easy player to root for and there and his enthusiasm and joy has endeared him to both fans and media. Is he going to save the Browns at quarterback this season? Probably not, but he has made exhibition football games far more interesting than they otherwise might have been.

We also get into Jacoby Brissett and I lay out why I think the Browns will ignore Jimmy Garoppolo.

Some of the young players that the Browns have drafted have stood out as so far. On the defensive line, Alex Wright and Tommy Togiai both look promising. Isaiah Thomas didn't play against the Philadelphia Eagles with an injured hand, but he looked good as well.

M.J. Emerson has stood out, both with his sheer size and his physical style of play. The Browns had early success with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Greg Newsome last year, which prompted an interesting question from Bri.

Why does the defense seem able to find players who can make an early impact, but the offense is so often a slow burn outside of running back and maybe the offensive line?

It's certainly a refreshing change from life before general manager Andrew Berry where so many draft picks have just been a waste. However, it'd be nice if they could find a wide receiver that could make an early impact. Maybe David Bell can provide some of that, showing some flashes against the Eagles. The Browns are quietly excited about Michael Woods II, but he's been dealing with a hamstring.

We also get into Anthony Schwartz and his complicated relationship with fans so early in his career. He played a good game, but he dropped another ball, which prompts plenty of groans and can negate the good things he was ablet to do.

There's plenty of Cade York talk, both with his ridiculous talent and also in how he will change some of the questions fans will have about when to use him? He kicked a field goal that missed from 55 yards, but would've hooked in and been in from 65. However, with the miss, the Eagles had terrific field position and scored on the first play of their next drive.

The Browns philosophically want to be aggressive on fourth down, but with Brissett at quarterback, the Browns may be more inclined to opt for field goals.

We are also seeking some listener suggestions, so check out the episode and let us know what you think.