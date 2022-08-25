Read full article on original website
Photo Gallery: Iowa City Farmers Market celebrates 50th anniversary
There were ostrich eggs and balloon animals, in addition to the regular fresh vegetables, fruit and meat in the Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp on Saturday, as the Iowa City Farmers Market celebrated its 50th anniversary. There was also live music, a raffle and other family friendly activities to mark a half-century mark of this Iowa City institution.
Cedar Rapids Public Library’s downtown location will reopen Thursday, though fire clean-up and repairs continue
The downtown location of the Cedar Rapids Public Library will reopen on Thursday, five weeks after damage from a fire in a lighting fixture caused it to close. That fire was quickly contained with no reported injuries, and in a statement at the time, the library said “library materials do not appear to have been impacted by any water damage” from the automatic sprinklers that were activated by the fire. But in its statement on Wednesday morning announcing the reopening, CRPL revised that assessment saying there was “minimal damage to library material.”
Photo Gallery and Video: Opening day at the Stanley Museum of Art
The University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art officially opened on Friday, Aug. 26, more than 14 years after the university’s previous art museum was rendered uninhabitable by the flood of 2008. The $50 million building has three floors, a light well in the center and two terraces. The first floor features the lobby and event space, the second floor is where the galleries are located, and the third floor is office and education suites.
