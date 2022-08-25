Scott Frost talks to media one last time before kickoff

Nebraska Football coach Scott Frost spoke to the media one last time before the Huskers kickoff their 2022 season against the Northwestern Wildcats. The Nebraska head football coach spent time discussing the team’s travel to Ireland, how they’ve acclimated to their new surroundings, the plans for playcalling, and what the head coach will do on the sidelines on Saturday now that he won’t be calling plays.

That, to me, has always been one of the more important topics of conversation surrounding this team. How does a head coach that used to call plays adapt to no longer having that authority? Frost’s former head coach Tom Osborne once said that he needed to call plays in order to be the best head coach he could be, and that is no longer a luxury the current Nebraska coach has, and Mark Whipple is now the play-caller. Frost also confirmed that Whipple will be on the sideline and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander will be up in the booth.

See below some of the comments from the Husker head coach before the big kickoff on Saturday.

On special teas impact

“Had some big plays against us that cost us. In general, I think we’ve got to be more aggressive and in tune to making plays that can change a game on defense and special team. I think the guys are ready to do that.”

https://twitter.com/mitchsherman/status/1562796797507936256

On how to handle adversity

“The big question for me is if anything goes wrong, how are we going to react? We’ve got a confident team, a really close-knit team, we haven’t hit any adversity yet, but when we do, I want to make sure they keep attacking."

https://twitter.com/kevinsjuts/status/1562800825764040704

On the Ireland experience

“It's been unbelievable. It's been a good experience for our players, they’re doing a good job of enjoying it when they need to enjoy it and focusing when they need to focus, which is a sign of maturity."

https://twitter.com/Huskers/status/1562772813844566016

https://twitter.com/kevinsjuts/status/1562802018322120706

On not calling plays

“You see things from the field, but if you’re not having to think 100 percent about the next play call, I can watch the defense a lot more.”

https://twitter.com/Sean_Callahan/status/1562808191682981888

On the defenses attitude

"Our defense is dialed in. They know their calls, they know where they’re supposed to be, they communicate well, they play hard. I’m anxious to watch them.”

https://twitter.com/RobinWashut/status/1562787041636544513

https://twitter.com/mitchsherman/status/1562772800468750339

On being a CEO head coach this season

“I’ve already been thinking a lot about the other things I can add if I don’t have my head buried in a call sheet... It’ll be a different experience for me, but everybody else is going to be doing what they’ve always done and what they’re good at. I’m going to trust that and try to help where I can with more than one phase.”

https://twitter.com/Huskers/status/1562796324357021697

