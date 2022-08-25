ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

IMPD: 74-year-old woman assaulted on north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance after a 74-year-old woman was assaulted Tuesday on the north side. Just before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a welfare check in the 4400 block of North Washington Boulevard. That’s southeast of the intersection of North Meridian and East 46th streets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man arrested for fatal shooting of woman at bar on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 27- year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting in April of a woman at a west-side bar, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday. The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as 27-year-old Deja Morse, who later died in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD responds to fatal stabbing, 4 shootings overnight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police responded to an overnight wave of violence that killed one person and left four others injured. Just after one a.m. Monday, officers found a man stabbed to death at a home in the 2900 block of Brill Road, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. That’s a residential area near Troy and Madison Avenues on the city’s south side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Person stable after shooting at apartments on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot Sunday afternoon on the city’s southeast side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 5000 block Edinborough Lane. That’s at the Hidden Oak Estates Apartments southwest of the interchange for I-70 and Sam Jones Expressway. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD asking for help to locate 17-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a teenager who may be in danger. Alan Turcios, 17, is described as 5 feet 6 inches and 172 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. IMPD says Turcios was last seen at 4 p.m. Monday in the area...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Bloomington man arrested, charged for role in death of IU student

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man was charged Tuesday in connection with the death of an Indiana University student found dead earlier this month. Eric Montgomery is charged with rape and furnishing alcohol to a minor according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. On the morning of Aug....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Silver Alert canceled for 89-year-old man from Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was declared late Tuesday afternoon for an 89-year-old man missing from Carmel. The Carmel Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jack Hufford, an 89-year-old man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 155 pounds. He has white hair with blue eyes. Hufford was last seen wearing a red and blue plaid shirt, blue jeans, and driving a light green 2007 Toyota Camry with an Indiana license plate reading SUO805.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Police: Body found in field near Whiteland motel

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — An unidentified male body was found Tuesday morning in a field near a Whiteland motel, according to the Johnson County Coroner’s Office. The body was found at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Wishing Well Motel on U.S. 31, about 4.5 miles south of Franklin.
WHITELAND, IN
WISH-TV

Bloomington man arrested for College Mall bomb threat

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police received reports of a bomb threat at a Target store located inside College Mall in Bloomington. According to a statement, police received the report Monday around 7:20. When officers arrived, they found Rama Asuri, 41, of Bloomington, in front of the store. Asuri told...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Mayor defends city from international critics after shooting of 3 Dutch commandos

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mayor of Indianapolis is defending the city from international criticism following the shooting of three Dutch commandos. I-Team 8 has been told the three Dutch Commando Corps soldiers got into a fight on South Meridian Street. The soldiers deescalated the fight and returned to a hotel in the 100 block of South Meridian Street, but they didn’t go inside right away.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Silver Alert issued for man missing from Rushville

RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from Rushville. That’s about 49 miles southeast of Indianapolis. He’s believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance. William Farley, 91, was last seen Tuesday around 8:20 a.m. Police...
RUSHVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Lafayette man dies in State Road 25 crash near Delphi in Carroll County

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A 44-year-old man died in a pickup truck crash early Sunday on State Road 25 near Delphi, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Investigators think Ryan King, of Lafayette, was southbound on State Road 25 when the pickup went off the road. King overcorrected and then drove off the other side of the road, and the truck struck a metal guardrail. The truck rolled multiple times before landing on the driver’s side. As the truck rolled, King was ejected through the pickup’s sunroof. He was not believed to be wearing a seat belt.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN

