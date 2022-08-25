Read full article on original website
IMPD: 74-year-old woman assaulted on north side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance after a 74-year-old woman was assaulted Tuesday on the north side. Just before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a welfare check in the 4400 block of North Washington Boulevard. That’s southeast of the intersection of North Meridian and East 46th streets.
Man arrested for fatal shooting of woman at bar on west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 27- year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting in April of a woman at a west-side bar, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday. The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as 27-year-old Deja Morse, who later died in the...
Indianapolis man arrested in shooting that killed 1 Dutch soldier, injured 2 others
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say they have detained a person believed to be responsible for the shooting of three Dutch army soldiers on Saturday in downtown Indianapolis. One of the soldiers, Simmie Poetsema, 26, died, according to the Netherlands Ministry of Defence. Shamar Duncan, 22, of Indianapolis, was arrested...
IMPD responds to fatal stabbing, 4 shootings overnight
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police responded to an overnight wave of violence that killed one person and left four others injured. Just after one a.m. Monday, officers found a man stabbed to death at a home in the 2900 block of Brill Road, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. That’s a residential area near Troy and Madison Avenues on the city’s south side.
Person stable after shooting at apartments on southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot Sunday afternoon on the city’s southeast side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 5000 block Edinborough Lane. That’s at the Hidden Oak Estates Apartments southwest of the interchange for I-70 and Sam Jones Expressway. The...
IMPD asking for help to locate 17-year-old
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a teenager who may be in danger. Alan Turcios, 17, is described as 5 feet 6 inches and 172 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. IMPD says Turcios was last seen at 4 p.m. Monday in the area...
String of gym thefts, plus 2 stolen vehicles, reported at gyms on southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a string of thefts at the VASA Fitness gym and neighboring Planet Fitness on the city’s southeast side. IMPD incident reports show 28 cases of theft at the two gyms near Emerson Avenue and East Thompson Road in...
Court documents detail conversation between Greenwood police, suspect after teen shot at bus stop
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Court documents acquired by News 8 indicate an 18-year-old man accused of shooting a teen waiting for a bus admitted to the murder in a conversation with police. Tyrique Radford El has not yet been formally charged for the Thursday death of 16-year-old Temario Stokes...
Bloomington man arrested, charged for role in death of IU student
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man was charged Tuesday in connection with the death of an Indiana University student found dead earlier this month. Eric Montgomery is charged with rape and furnishing alcohol to a minor according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. On the morning of Aug....
Silver Alert canceled for 89-year-old man from Carmel
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was declared late Tuesday afternoon for an 89-year-old man missing from Carmel. The Carmel Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jack Hufford, an 89-year-old man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 155 pounds. He has white hair with blue eyes. Hufford was last seen wearing a red and blue plaid shirt, blue jeans, and driving a light green 2007 Toyota Camry with an Indiana license plate reading SUO805.
Docs: Man attacked Westfield street workers, pointed gun, used racial slurs
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A Westfield man faces charges after being accused of attacking street workers who tried to get him to slow down while they were working. Austin Weir, 38, faces five felony counts in the case. Attempted murder. Battery by means of a deadly weapon. Battery resulting...
Indianapolis man gets 10 years in federal prison after shooting at police
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man previously convicted of five felonies will spend a decade in prison for the illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, nearly eight months after a standoff with police. Wesley Cartwright, 39, was given 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in...
Man gets federal prison sentence after Indianapolis mosque shooting, threats to kill girlfriend’s dad
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man who fired shots at a mosque and sent threatening text messages to his girlfriend’s father is headed to federal prison. Jonathon Warren, 22, received a 147-month sentence in the case, putting him behind bars for more than 12 years. According to court...
Police: Body found in field near Whiteland motel
WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — An unidentified male body was found Tuesday morning in a field near a Whiteland motel, according to the Johnson County Coroner’s Office. The body was found at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Wishing Well Motel on U.S. 31, about 4.5 miles south of Franklin.
Bloomington man arrested for College Mall bomb threat
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police received reports of a bomb threat at a Target store located inside College Mall in Bloomington. According to a statement, police received the report Monday around 7:20. When officers arrived, they found Rama Asuri, 41, of Bloomington, in front of the store. Asuri told...
Mayor defends city from international critics after shooting of 3 Dutch commandos
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mayor of Indianapolis is defending the city from international criticism following the shooting of three Dutch commandos. I-Team 8 has been told the three Dutch Commando Corps soldiers got into a fight on South Meridian Street. The soldiers deescalated the fight and returned to a hotel in the 100 block of South Meridian Street, but they didn’t go inside right away.
Indianapolis motorcyclist dies when he crashes into I-465 sign on south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man died when he crashed his motorcycle Saturday night on I-465 southbound near East Street, Indiana State Police said in a news release issued Sunday. John Byers, 40, is believed to have driven off I-465 and struck a construction sign on the left side...
Silver Alert issued for man missing from Rushville
RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from Rushville. That’s about 49 miles southeast of Indianapolis. He’s believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance. William Farley, 91, was last seen Tuesday around 8:20 a.m. Police...
Lafayette man dies in State Road 25 crash near Delphi in Carroll County
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A 44-year-old man died in a pickup truck crash early Sunday on State Road 25 near Delphi, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Investigators think Ryan King, of Lafayette, was southbound on State Road 25 when the pickup went off the road. King overcorrected and then drove off the other side of the road, and the truck struck a metal guardrail. The truck rolled multiple times before landing on the driver’s side. As the truck rolled, King was ejected through the pickup’s sunroof. He was not believed to be wearing a seat belt.
Traders Point Christian Church announces plans for former Marsh supermarket
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis-based Traders Point Christian Church on Tuesday announced its plans for the site of a shuttered Marsh supermarket on the city’s north side. Five years ago, the owners of the Indiana-based Marsh supermarket chain filed for bankruptcy and announced it was closing all of its...
