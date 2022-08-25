Read full article on original website
Colorado Native Here
5d ago
Between some of Colorado's social workers, clerks. Congresswomen, sheriffs, prison guards, mayors, and police officers - what the hell happened to people in government positions in Colorado. I am tired of reading about these people. They seem to have no moral compasses.
Reply(2)
14
Lena Martinez
5d ago
put her in prison she knows what she's done. these families are having a miserable time as it is due to their own doings and yet she adds on to it that's not the what the government is paying her for to do with public money.
Reply
4
Krenshaw Krews
5d ago
lock her in prison for life. she used a govt job to separate families and take advantage of vulnerable women. she is a monster and needs to be dealt with.
Reply
2
Related
Denver Sheriff Department impersonator running phone scam
Someone is posting as a representative from the Denver Sheriff Department is scamming people. The scammer is "spoofing" the Denver Sheriff Department telephone number to the potential victim's caller ID.The scammer then gives the potential victim a different call back number. The impersonator then tells the victim they were served a subpoena and failed to appear in court which results in a fine. The victim is then told to go to the courthouse to meet the sheriff to pay the fees by cash or wire the money. The Denver Sheriff Department wants Coloradans to know that they will never request payment for not appearing in court, nor make contact by phone. They also said that a Denver Sheriff deputy would never suggest that a member of the public meet someone on the street to pay cash or wire money for not appearing in court. Additional Information from the Denver Sheriff Department:If you receive a suspicious call from someone alleging to be a Denver Deputy Sheriff, please report the information to your local police department and use the link following to notify the Colorado State Attorney General's Office of the activity: https://www.stopfraudcolorado.gov/, or call the Denver DA's Fraud Hotline 720-913-9179.
Employees terrified after a daytime break-in at human services building
An anonymous Denver Human Services employee emailed the Problem Solvers about a few scary incidents at the Denver Human Services building that occurred this month.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora attempted murder defendant faces new charges for attacking victim at trial
AURORA | After he was found guilty of trying to murder a former acquaintance, an Aurora man faces new felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly attacking his victim at trial. On Monday, a jury found Daniel Ayala, 29, guilty of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, following an...
BRAUCHLER | A DA fails justice; a judge restores it
Last Friday, hope for change in the pursuit of criminal justice and public safety came from an unexpected corner of a Denver courtroom. For each of the past 10 years, I have described our legislature as the most offender-friendly in Colorado’s history, and each year, the General Assembly has proven me right. In legislative hearings during the past decade, our General Assembly has de-emphasized — if not outright dismissed — the input of victims on the crimes that impact them most.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 former Denver teachers withdraw guilty pleas after judge rejects deal in espionage case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Navy nuclear engineer and his wife withdrew their guilty pleas Tuesday in a case involving an alleged plot to sell secrets about American nuclear-powered warships after a federal judge rejected plea agreements that had called for specific sentencing guidelines. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe of Annapolis,...
KKTV
Woman reported missing in Colorado was found and is safe
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: Russell was found and is safe, according to the CBI. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Tuesday for a missing woman. A photo of 92-year-old Margaret Russell is at the top of this article. She was last seen in the Lakewood...
Aurora brothers sentenced for drug trafficking
Two brothers from Aurora were sentenced to several years in prison for their involvement in distributing illegal drugs.
Denver police arrest 4 people after woman killed by stray bullet
The Denver Police Department says it arrested four people in connection to a shooting that killed a local mother and refugee in July.
Judge rejects plea deal for teen accused in 2021 killing of woman stopped at red light
DENVER — Over the last 18 months, Alex Cabriales said he has had a lot of bad days. This past Friday was an exception. In February of last year, Cabriales' sister, Pamela, was shot to death while stopped at a light at Colfax Avenue and Interstate 25. Prosecutors charged...
Family members identify victim in Sunnyside shooting
Standing at the makeshift memorial on the 2700 block of West 42nd Avenue in Denver, Shalimar Jimenez said that her brother, 41-year-old Tomas Jimenez, is the person who was shot and killed there over the weekend.
Allegations against former Arapahoe Co. caseworker spark state evaluation
The Colorado Department of Human Services is looking into potential fraud and child safety concerns following allegations made against former Arapahoe County DHS employee Robin Niceta.
Summit Daily News
Update: Colorado Supreme Court suspends 5th Judicial District Judge Mark Thompson for 30-day period without pay
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include information from the full opinion released by the Colorado Supreme Court. The Colorado Supreme Court issued Monday an unpaid 30-day suspension of 5th Judicial District Judge Mark Thompson related to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct conviction in January. Thompson will be...
fox29.com
'Try the first step': Utah man makes stop in Montgomery County on his walk across America
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Isaiah Sheilds is making his way across the county one step at a time - and he's already taken over 15 million!. "Inevitably, the first question is, are you really walking across America?" the Utah native said. Isaiah took the first steps off his Utah driveway over...
Denver woman says thieves 'washed' her check, nearly stole $5,000
A woman from Denver's Wash Park neighborhood has a warning for others after she says thieves almost drained $5,000 from her bank account.
New Mexico governor grants clemency for six convicts
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Six convicted criminals in New Mexico have been granted executive clemency by the governor, including the woman who escaped the infamous “Toy Box Killer,” David Parker Ray. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office made the announcement Monday afternoon, granting three men and three women a reprieve from their varying criminal sentences. The so-called […]
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Boulder GOP Statehouse Candidate Participated in Jan 6 Insurrection, Believes There Was Election Fraud.
Republican Katie Lehr, who is running to represent the Northern Front Range foothills at the Colorado statehouse, says she was one of the first people in attendance to the insurrection. She defends those also in attendance, despite admitting there were people prepared for an altercation with law enforcement. Lehr shared...
denverite.com
Aurora says no new grass, Colorado wants to help replace lawns — where’s Denver in all of this?
That’s the question being debated as the state and its cities explore how to get people to stop planting water-hungry turf. Lawns suck up precious water, a resource already in short supply. Drought, exacerbated by climate change, threatens the future of cities, suburbs and agriculture. So naturally, high-water-use lawns in the high plains desert are viewed as foolhardy landscaping making the water situation worse.
Charges will not be filed in DIA train brawl
The Denver Police Department said none of the people involved in a chaotic fight on a Denver International Airport train will be charged in the case.
Nearly $30K Vanished From the HOA’s Account. The State Can’t Investigate the Management Company.
Community association managers run most of Colorado’s 10,000 homeowners associations, but state regulators no longer have the authority to look into complaints about unexplained price hikes, shadowy elections or fraud. Homeowners pay the price.
Investigators search for Nathan Martin's killer after shooting in west Denver
New suspect images were released by investigators Monday after a recent deadly shooting in West Denver. Investigators are searching for the suspect Denver police have identified in connection to the shooting that killed 35-year-old Nathan Martin on Aug. 26. Denver Police Department originally responded to the report of a shooting at 11:16 p.m. in the 1100 block of N Sheridan Boulevard, where two people were found shot. Martin was among the two, and died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital. Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) and become eligible for a $2,000 reward.
Comments / 19