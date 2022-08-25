Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police identify the bodies found inside a Chillicothe home
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio —– On Monday, medics along with officers from the Chillicothe Police Department responded to the 600 block of Cedar Street after a 9-1-1 caller said they found a man and woman dead inside. The two individuals, authorities say, have been identified as 40-year-old Samuel Miller and...
Chillicothe man dead after driver hits porch
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after an alleged drunk driver hit the porch of a house in Chillicothe Monday evening. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 6:20 p.m. along Pleasant Valley Road near State Route 104. A 2005 Cadillac CTS, driven by a 35-year-old Chillicothe […]
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Sheriff Vehicle Collides with Deer on US-23
Pickaway – a crash occured around 9 pm last night on US-23 when a Pickaway County sheriff patrol vehilce and a deer collided. Accoridng to the Pickaway County sheriff’s office the unit was heading Northbound on US-23 in the area of Deer creek when a six-point buck ran out of some tall growth and into the roadway. The deer ran into the path of the vehilce and struck the front right side of the vehicle disabling it.
meigsindypress.com
One Person in Custody for Alleged Drug Activity
RUTLAND, Ohio – During the evening of August 29, 2022, the Rutland Police Department responded to a residence on North Main Street to assist the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office in locating Chad Wise, who had allegedly fled from deputies related to a prior incident. Upon arrival, the vehicle...
Ohio woman faces involuntary manslaughter charge after man dies from overdose
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after allegedly selling drugs that caused a man to die from an overdose. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that on Jan. 31, 2022, 23-year-old Paul R. Inman was found dead after deputies responded to Nurad Road in Athens to a report of an overdose. They say […]
Man dead after trying to rescue dog from Ohio quarry
OBETZ, Ohio (WCMH) — A 50-year-old man died Tuesday after attempting to rescue his dog from a quarry in Obetz, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before 10:45 a.m. Monday, crews with the Columbus Division of Fire arrived to a body of water behind Vance Outdoors on Alum Creek Drive, where a dive team […]
WLWT 5
Afroman speaks out after Adams County deputies raid rapper's home
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — A warrant led to the search of singer and rapper Afroman's property in Adams County. Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, moved to Adams County around 2007 after he met a woman. The "Crazy Rap (Colt 45)" rapper stated that he was in Chicago at the time of the raid on Aug. 21.
WKRC
SWAT responds to home where Brown Co. man barricades self, harms son
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was arrested on Wednesday morning after a SWAT team was called to a home in Georgetown. Police responded to a call about a suicidal, barricaded person on White Oak Valley. A SWAT team and negotiators were called to the scene. Police say that...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
UPDATE: Morning crash left one person injured
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol responded to a rollover accident Monday morning. The Guardian reported earlier today on a crash that occurred along route 23 near the exit to route 207 just north of Chillicothe. According to the patrol, 64-year-old Theodore Stokes was traveling southbound along...
sciotopost.com
UPDATE: One Dead in Car into House Crash in Ross County
Chillicothe – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Pleasant Valley Road approximately one tenth of a mile northwest of SR 104. On August 29, 2022, at approximately 6:20 P.M. a 2005 Cadillac CTS, driven by Jesse Garcilaso,...
Three injured in shootings near Columbus grocery store, restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating what they said are two related shootings in east Columbus Tuesday night. According to police, the first report was called in at approximately 6:58 p.m. at a Kroger grocery store on the block of 2000 East Main Street. Police found a 23-year-old woman who told officers she […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
sciotopost.com
23-Year-Old Woman Indicted on Manslaughter Charges in Athens County
Athens – On January 31st, 2022, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Nurad Road, Athens for a report of an overdose. The victim, Paul R. Inman, age 23, was pronounced dead at the scene by Athens County EMS. Deputies collected physical evidence at the scene and conducted.
Your Radio Place
Female Pedestrian Killed Following Crash in White Cottage
WHITE COTTAGE, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian in White Cottage, near Zanesville, on Saturday. According to the Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol Colton Buck, 19, was traveling westbound on County Road 652 when a female pedestrian walked to the right of the road way and Buck’s vehicle went left to avoid hitting the woman. The woman then turned around and walked into the path of Buck’s vehicle. The woman succumbed to her injuries following the crash. Officials are still working on gathering information about the woman’s identity.
Ironton Tribune
Cramblit pleads not guilty to OVI charge
On Monday, Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit II pleaded not guilty to operating a vehicle under the influence and a special prosecutor and a special judge were appointed to his case in the Ironton Municipal Court. The court’s judge Kevin Waldo recused himself from the case and the Ohio Supreme Court...
WSAZ
Driver seriously injured after hitting commercial vehicle on US 50
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man from Ross County was seriously injured Monday after an accident on US 50 near milepost 3 in Harrison Township. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. when a man driving a Toyota Camry drove left of center, hitting a tractor-trailer head on, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe 7th Grader Attempts to Burn Down Family Home
Chillicothe – Chillicothe police have charged a 7th grader for attempting to burn down the family home with some of his family inside this week. Accoridng to the Chillicothe police department they were dispatched to Vine street for an unruly juvenile when they arrived the family reported that they are having issues with their son.
sciotopost.com
Who Was Found Guilty in Pickaway County Court this Week?
Pickaway – Courts were busy this week, the following are people who appeared in court week of 8/31/22. Roxanne I. Levan, 28 Tarlton-Adelphi Rd. Theft G 12 months in prison (suspended) $4, 220.00 restitution, 3 years. community control, 6 months as. STAR CBCF. Joseph A. Miller 30 Nicholas Dr.,
