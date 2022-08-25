WHITE COTTAGE, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian in White Cottage, near Zanesville, on Saturday. According to the Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol Colton Buck, 19, was traveling westbound on County Road 652 when a female pedestrian walked to the right of the road way and Buck’s vehicle went left to avoid hitting the woman. The woman then turned around and walked into the path of Buck’s vehicle. The woman succumbed to her injuries following the crash. Officials are still working on gathering information about the woman’s identity.

WHITE COTTAGE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO