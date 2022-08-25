ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Abbott and ERCOT Keep Texans in the Dark

By Justin Miller
Texas Observer
Texas Observer
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W1Qmg_0hVCz4B100

From selecting a new CEO to an obscure committee report, the governor kept tight control over significant post-storm energy changes.

In the two and a half years since the deadly winter power failures of 2021, Governor Greg Abbott has repeatedly promised that everything is copacetic regarding Texas’ shaky power grid. He’s even gone so far as to micromanage how often the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state’s beleaguered independent grid operator, issues public updates on grid conditions. Behind the scenes, he’s also kept a tight grip on the regulatory machinations that have largely taken place behind the scenes with little transparency or public input.

Take, for instance, the installation of new leadership at ERCOT. In the wake of the storm, Abbott and other top Republicans tried mightily to pin the bulk of blame on then-CEO Bill Magness. Magness, along with the entire ERCOT board of directors, was run out of town. To fill the void, Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and House Speaker Dade Phelan appointed a selection committee—composed of a trio of big donors and politically wired power players—tasked with hiring a new board.

That new board was in turn filled by several new members with deep ties to the state’s energy industry, including a new board chair named Paul Foster, an El Paso mogul who’s contributed nearly $2 million to Abbott’s campaign coffers.

Last week, the ERCOT board abruptly assembled behind closed doors to unanimously vote to hire electric utility executive Pablo Vegas as the new CEO, putting him in charge of a grid that has been under immense strain during record-setting summer heat. ERCOT, which is a nonprofit corporation, is not subject to the state’s open meeting laws. As the Houston Chronicle reported, Foster said the “urgent” decision was made because their choice had apparently leaked to the media, putting their agreement with Vegas at risk.

Vegas is a longtime energy executive who was most recently at an Indiana-based electric utility corporation. He’ll reportedly earn a base salary of just under $1 million, with additional incentive pay in coming years. His hiring came after a prolonged and politically charged search process that included a field of over 100 candidates.

Despite having no official decision-making powers, Abbott had “total veto power” over the search for a new ERCOT CEO.

ERCOT blew past its original June goal for finding a permanent replacement for interim CEO Brad Jones, who had been at the helm for well over a year. That was in large part because Abbott—who is in the middle of a tense reelection fight that has centered on his handling of the grid—had a “stranglehold on the CEO search process,” according to the Texas Tribune. Despite having no official decision-making powers, he had “total veto power,” one source told the Tribune. Abbott had reportedly exercised that power earlier this summer, nixing a top candidate who was the head of California’s grid operator and had significant support from the board. The political optics of importing someone from California to helm the Texas grid was apparently too much for Abbott.

Then there’s the obscure mouthful known as the State Energy Plan Advisory Committee, which was established by the Legislature after the grid collapse and charged with coming up with a series of recommendations that could guide lawmakers in making further grid reforms in the 2023 legislative session. Abbott, Patrick, and Phelan appointed an equal share of appointees to the 12-person committee, which they stacked with energy industry execs and political allies. Since its creation, the committee has met only twice, without public testimony.

Earlier this month, the committee approved a report that it will issue to the Legislature. As the Dallas Morning News reported, it’s not clear what exactly is in the report or what policies the committee is recommending—and how those might affect Texas consumers’ utility bills. The draft report has not been made public and committee members have been told that its contents are confidential.

Phil Wilson, chairman of the committee, was the architect of the report and has been given a wide berth to further edit the report’s elusive recommendations after the fact. Wilson, who is also CEO of the public utility Lower Colorado River Authority, is a close ally and confidante of Governor Abbott. Wilson was the tiebreaker to approve his report as the committee voted 7-5 on August 10. One committee member opposed the report because he didn’t believe they had nearly enough time to consider the byzantine policy issues affecting the electric grid. “The issues are complex enough that it is hard to address them in the time we had available,” the member told the News.

The committee is required to issue its full report to the Legislature by next week.

That should give Abbott and his proxy on the Energy Advisory Plan Committee plenty of time to polish the final draft.

Comments / 78

Anonymous
6d ago

Because he has done nothing. He and his supporters will blame it on the border but thats a farce. He gets his priorities from those giving him money

Reply(18)
25
Sara Oliver
6d ago

The Texas electrical grid needs to be turned returned to the state and run as it had been since it's began as a public utility with no influence from outsiders and avoiding their Governor's ability to financially profit from it as he did with his 1 million dollar donation from Transfer Partners in Dallas.

Reply(3)
13
Mr. Smith
6d ago

aBBOTT doesn't care about the TEXAS People just the NRA, Party and the USELESS Wall

Reply(2)
22
Related
KTSA

Texas Gov. Abbott announces 10-year, $85 billion transportation plan

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing the unanimous adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program. The project entails a 10-year roadway construction plan that comes with a price tag of $85 billion. “The State of Texas is working to...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
State
California State
City
Abbott, TX
utrgvrider.com

Abbott agrees to ‘one and only’ debate with O’Rourke

More than two months before the Nov. 8 elections, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott accepted a debate with Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke that will take place Sept. 30 on the UTRGV campus in Edinburg. The governor’s campaign announced Aug. 9 that Abbott, a Republican who is serving his second term...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Approves $85 billion in Highway Construction Including Major San Angelo Area Projects

AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott Tuesday announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation's (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.  The plan includes several projects in the San Angelo area.   Major initiatives in the San Angelo District include continued heavy rehabilitation and…
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Legislature#Ercot#Republicans#House
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Social Workers QUIT to Protest Greg Abbott’s Anti-Trans Policy

Social Workers QUIT to Protest Greg Abbott’s Anti-Trans Policy. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Social Workers are protesting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s anti-trans polices...
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Texas Governor Greg Abbott kicks off his re-election campaign in Fort Bend Co.

FORT BEND COUNTY - We're nearly two months away from the November election, and Saturday morning, Texas Governor Greg Abbott kicked off his re-election campaign in Fort Bend County. Abbott went around a Richmond neighborhood knocking on doors and asking for votes. "The best way we can do that is...
Texas Observer

The Woman Behind Ann Richards

A version of this story ran in the September / October 2022 issue. Mary Beth Rogers’ new memoir, Hope and Hard Truth: A Life in Texas Politics, begins and ends with water. To start, a stone well serves as metaphor for her many decades spent peering through the murky sediment of Texas politics, seeking a clear path to justice; to conclude, a walk along the Pacific coastline, the cold waves washing over her bare feet, symbolizes the inner peace of the last stages of a life bravely lived. In the pages between, Rogers reflects on lessons learned during her whirlwind career.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KHOU

'Pudgy' Texas state troopers can loosen their belts again

TEXAS, USA — Texas state troopers can loosen their belts just a tad after new physical fitness standards were approved last week. An oversight board approved changes to the standards for Texas Department of Public Safety troopers after a controversial policy targeted more than 200 of them back in April.
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

Uvalde Parents Confront Gov. Greg Abbott Over Texas Gun Law

AUSTIN, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott may have woken up Saturday to the sound of parents screaming the names of their children who died in the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde. Family members of about a dozen of the students and teachers who died in the...
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Mothers Against Greg Abbott publish controversial ads hoping to unseat incumbent

AUSTIN, Texas — As the new school year ushers students back into their home classrooms and among friends, school safety remains a top concern for many across Texas. And Mothers Against Greg Abbott sent a message with its back-to-school ad featuring a young boy dressed in body armor — “our children are not soldiers.”
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

Texas Observer

Austin, TX
3K+
Followers
656
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

The Texas Observer is an Austin-based nonprofit news organization known for fearless investigative reporting, narrative storytelling and sophisticated cultural criticism about all things Texan.

 https://www.texasobserver.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy