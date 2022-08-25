ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

scvnews.com

Sept. 21: SCV Chamber Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its Latino Business Alliance’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration – Awards and Networking Reception – is set for Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 5:30 p.m. at Tesoro Adobe Historical Park. Every year, the Latino Business Alliance kicks-off National Hispanic Heritage Month,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Oct. 8: Saint Kateri Knights of Columbus Annual Pasta Dinner

The Knights of Columbus at Saint Kateri Church is holding its annual Pasta Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m. The dinner includes fresh hot pasta, meatballs, salad, garlic bread, sodas, coffee, cake and a great time. Entertainment is included and a raffle and silent auction will take place. We hope you will join us and become part of our community. Tickets will be on sale Sunday, Sept. 4 and Sunday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., at Saint Kateri, located at 22508 Copper Hill Drive, Santa Clarita.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Tuesday COVID Roundup: One Additional Death in Santa Clarita, SCV Total 499

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 14 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,090 new cases countywide and 50 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,138, county case totals to 3,405,184 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 89,444, with 499 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Monday COVID Roundup: 203 New SCV Cases; Two Additional Deaths

Hospitalization numbers are currently pending as we await more information from the California Department of Public Health. More than 12,461,000 individuals tested; 24% of people tested positive to date. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,124, county case totals to 3,403,028 and Santa Clarita Valley case...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

L.A. County Issues Water Use Warning for Several Beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit several Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters. The beaches affected are:. Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica. Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey. Inner Cabrillo Beach in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Coroner Identifies 2 of 3 Killed in Fatal San Francisquito Collision

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has identified two of the three men who died Sunday afternoon in a fiery head-on collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road. For the full story visit https://signalscv.com/2022/08/coroner-identifies-2-of-3-killed-in-crash-chp-releases-additional-details/
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

