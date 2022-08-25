Read full article on original website
Cardinals position Albert Pujols at first base on Monday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is batting sixth in Monday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols will man first base after Paul Goldschmidt was picked as Monday's designated hitter, Brendan Donovan was moved to second, and Nolan Gorman was rested. In a matchup against Reds' right-hander Chase Anderson,...
Justin Turner joining Dodgers' bench Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Turner will sit following five straight starts. Max Muncy will shift to third base while Joey Gallo serves as the Dodgers' designated hitter and bats fifth. Mookie Betts will return to right field and leadoff duty.
Franchy Cordero on Red Sox's bench Wednesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Franchy Cordero is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Cordero started at first base and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts on Tuesday. Bobby Dalbec will take over on first base and bat eighth in Wednesday's series finale.
Astros' Mauricio Dubon batting ninth on Wednesday
Houston Astros outfielder Mauricio Dubon is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Dubon will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Martin Perez and the Rangers. J.J. Matijevic returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Dubon for 6.7 FanDuel points on...
Guardians starting Will Benson in center field on Tuesday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Benson is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Benson will patrol center field after Myles Straw was given a breather at home. In a matchup against Baltimore's right-hander Spenser Watkins, our models project Benson to score 5.1 FanDuel points at the salary of...
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gabriel Davis 'not a distant No. 2" in Bills offense
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis is seen by quarterback Josh Allen "as a great complement — not a distant number two — to Stefon Diggs," according to Peter King of NBC Sports. What It Means:. King says he was assured at Bills' camp that Davis' four-touchdown performance...
Travis d'Arnaud taking seat Wednesday for Atlanta
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies. d'Arnaud will grab a seat after starting four straight games. William Contreras will shift to catcher and bat fifth while Ronald Acuna (knee) returns as the Braves' designated hitter and leadoff man.
Christian Arroyo absent from Red Sox's Tuesday lineup
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Arroyo will sit after going 0-for-4 in Monday's series opener. Franchy Cordero will shift to first base while Enrique Hernandez starts in center field and hits eighth. Cordero...
Yankees position Isiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop on Monday night
New York Yankees catcher Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting eighth in Monday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Kiner-Falefa will operate the shortstop position after Oswaldo Cabrera was shifted to right field, Aaron Judge was moved to center, and Aaron Hicks was rested. numberFire's models project Kiner-Falefa to score 9.0 FanDuel...
Stone Garrett batting fifth for Arizona on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Garrett will start in left field on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. Corbin Carroll returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Garrett for 12.0 FanDuel points on...
Giants' Joc Pederson batting fourth on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Pederson will start in left field on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. J.D. Davis returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pederson for 9.3 FanDuel...
Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara batting eighth on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Alcantara will start at second base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. Alek Thomas returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Alcantara for 8.1 FanDuel points on...
Will Smith catching for Dodgers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Mets. Smith will catch for left-hander Tyler Anderson on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Jacob deGrom and the Mets. Austin Barnes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Smith for 9.4...
Cooper Hummel catching for Arizona on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Cooper Hummel is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Hummel will catch for left-hander Tommy Henry on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. Carson Kelly returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hummel for 7.3 FanDuel points...
Emmanuel Rivera batting third for Arizona on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rivera will start at third base on Wednesday and bat third versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. Josh Rojas moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rivera for 9.6 FanDuel points on...
Elias Diaz sitting for Rockies on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Brian Serven will catch for Ryan Feltner and hit ninth. Serven has a $2,100 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 6.5 FanDuel points. Per our MLB...
Zach McKinstry leading off for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. McKinstry will start at second base on Wednesday and bat first versus right-hander Mitch White and Toronto. Nick Madrigal moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McKinstry for 9.9 FanDuel points on...
Tommy La Stella batting seventh for Giants on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. La Stella will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. Evan Longoria returns to the bench. numberFire's models project La Stella...
Jacob Stallings catching for Marlins on Wednesday
Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Stallings will catch for left-hander Trevor Rogers on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Rasmussen and the Rays. Nick Fortes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Stallings for 5.5 FanDuel...
