Two Nelson County roads damaged by rains and flooding on Aug. 20-21 remain closed. Route 620 (Rock Spring Road) near the intersection of Rockfish River Road is expected to reopen in approximately two weeks, weather permitting. VDOT engineers determined on Aug. 22 that the roadway was unsafe for traffic. Crews are now working to repair that damage.

NELSON COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO