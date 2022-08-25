Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Group holding rally to protest Gov. Youngkin push to remove Virginia from RGGI
The Climate Action Alliance of the Valley is holding a rally on Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Shenandoah Valley regional office of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality in Harrisonburg to protest Gov. Glenn Youngkin's push to remove the Commonwealth from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton High School library/media specialist selected as 2023 Region V Teacher of the Year
Staunton High School's Lori Peltonen, a library/media specialist and educator for 30 years, is the 2023 Region V Teacher of the Year. Peltonen, according to a press release, served as a middle school teacher for 13...
Augusta Free Press
VMNH names architecture firm for Waynesboro campus; groundbreaking targeted for 2024
The upcoming Virginia Museum of Natural History branch campus in Waynesboro has reached another major milestone. Museum officials announced Monday that VMNH has partnered with Richmond-based Glavé & Holmes Architecture to create the detailed designs of the...
Augusta Free Press
UVA Health, rural community health partners expand at-home patient monitoring
UVA Health is teaming with six rural community health organizations in Virginia to provide at-home monitoring. Backed by more than $700,000 in grants from the FCC and USDA, each of the six partners will receive 40 reusable...
Augusta Free Press
Steel Wheels’ Trent Wagler’ teaches student-songwriters at Eastern Mennonite University
Eastern Mennonite University junior Maggie Garber has been playing guitar since she was 13. Between school choirs and worship bands, she also has an extensive history of performing publicly. However, spring 2022 marked the first time she performed her original compositions.
Augusta Free Press
Several Charlottesville streams listed as impaired by Virginia DEQ
The Rivanna River, Meadow Creek, Moores Creek, Schenks Branch, and Lodge Creek have been identified by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality as being impaired due to excessive levels of sediment and/or bacteria. Other streams in Charlottesville...
Augusta Free Press
Christian, wife, mother, friend: Anne Seaton honored in Waynesboro’s Constitution Park
A large gathering of friends and community met at Constitution Park in Waynesboro Sunday afternoon. A bench with a view of the river was dedicated in honor of Anne Seaton. "The irony of dedicating a park bench...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton: ‘Memorable Evening with Ruth Graham’ planned for Sept. 29
A senior adult banquet titled "A Memorable Evening with Graham" will be held Sept. 29 at Memorial Baptist Church in Staunton. The featured speaker will be Ruth Bell Graham, daughter of evangelist Billy Graham. Ruth...
Augusta Free Press
Remote Area Medical needs volunteers for Fishersville free clinic in November
Remote Area Medical is seeking volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals and general support staff for a Nov. 19-20 clinic at Augusta Expo in Fishersville. RAM, a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental,...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Driver issued summons in tanker truck crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County
Update: Tuesday, 5:55 p.m. The Virginia State Police has issued a summons to a Pennsylvania truck driver for making an unsafe lane change resulting in an accident on Interstate 81 in Augusta County that closed the northbound lanes of the highway for several hours.
Augusta Free Press
Burrito fans rejoice! Waynesboro Chipotle to open for business on Wednesday
Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its first Waynesboro location on Wednesday, Aug. 31, and the first 50 customers will walk away with more than just their entrée. The first people in line at Chipotle on Wednesday...
Augusta Free Press
Woodstone building at Massanutten Resort now producing its own solar electricity
A solar installation on the roof of Massanutten Resort's Woodstone building has been energized, and is now producing power. The solar array is designed to produce up to 185,000 KwHs of power annually, offsetting approximately 15...
Augusta Free Press
Shenandoah University marching band to debut this week
Shenandoah University's brand-new marching band will make its official game day debut on Thursday during the women's field hockey season opener against Gettysburg College at Aikens Stadium. The 73-member Shenandoah University Marching Band, under the...
Augusta Free Press
UVA Football: Paint the Town Orange set for Friday at Ting Pavilion
The annual "Paint the Town Orange" Pep Rally will take place on Friday at the Ting Pavilion on the Charlottesville Downtown Mall starting at 8:30 p.m. Friday is also "College Colors Day," and fans are...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting death
The Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving members of a multi-jurisdictional US Marshal's Task Force in Albemarle County on Monday night. The task force located a wanted fugitive driving eastbound on the US...
Augusta Free Press
Nelson County: Two roads remain closed from damage in Aug. 20-21 flooding
Two Nelson County roads damaged by rains and flooding on Aug. 20-21 remain closed. Route 620 (Rock Spring Road) near the intersection of Rockfish River Road is expected to reopen in approximately two weeks, weather permitting. VDOT engineers determined on Aug. 22 that the roadway was unsafe for traffic. Crews are now working to repair that damage.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Police make arrest in Aug. 10 burglary at ice cream shop
Waynesboro Police have made an arrest in the Aug. 10 burglary reported at Willy's Ice Cream on West Main Street. Jerry Marcus Kesterson II, no age given, with no fixed address, is being held at Middle...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia coach Tony Elliott knows Richmond will be no pushover in 2022 season opener
The Virginia defensive brain trust is no doubt studying game tape from VMI to get a feel for how the new-look Richmond offense is going to attack. Head coach Russ Huesman hired former VMI offensive coordinator Billy...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia men’s soccer explodes for three first-half goals, rolls to 4-0 win over Rider for first win of 2022
Daniel Mangarov scored a goal and assisted on another three minutes later, propelling Virginia to a three-goal first half and a 4-0 win over Rider on Monday night at Klöckner Stadium. Virginia(1-1-0) controlled 60 percent of...
Augusta Free Press
Women’s Soccer: Hopkins hat trick leads No. 8 Virginia past Farleigh Dickinson, 4-0
Haley Hopkins delivered her first hat trick on Sunday, scoring three times in the first 14 minutes, to help No. 8 Virginia to a 5-0 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson at Klöckner Stadium. Virginia (4-0-0) got off...
