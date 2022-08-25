ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Augusta Free Press

Group holding rally to protest Gov. Youngkin push to remove Virginia from RGGI

The Climate Action Alliance of the Valley is holding a rally on Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Shenandoah Valley regional office of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality in Harrisonburg to protest Gov. Glenn Youngkin's push to remove the Commonwealth from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
Staunton, VA
Virginia Government
Staunton, VA
Augusta Free Press

Steel Wheels’ Trent Wagler’ teaches student-songwriters at Eastern Mennonite University

Eastern Mennonite University junior Maggie Garber has been playing guitar since she was 13. Between school choirs and worship bands, she also has an extensive history of performing publicly. However, spring 2022 marked the first time she performed her original compositions.
Augusta Free Press

Several Charlottesville streams listed as impaired by Virginia DEQ

The Rivanna River, Meadow Creek, Moores Creek, Schenks Branch, and Lodge Creek have been identified by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality as being impaired due to excessive levels of sediment and/or bacteria.
Augusta Free Press

Staunton: ‘Memorable Evening with Ruth Graham’ planned for Sept. 29

A senior adult banquet titled "A Memorable Evening with Graham" will be held Sept. 29 at Memorial Baptist Church in Staunton. The featured speaker will be Ruth Bell Graham, daughter of evangelist Billy Graham.
Augusta Free Press

Shenandoah University marching band to debut this week

Shenandoah University's brand-new marching band will make its official game day debut on Thursday during the women's field hockey season opener against Gettysburg College at Aikens Stadium. The 73-member Shenandoah University Marching Band, under the...
Augusta Free Press

Nelson County: Two roads remain closed from damage in Aug. 20-21 flooding

Two Nelson County roads damaged by rains and flooding on Aug. 20-21 remain closed. Route 620 (Rock Spring Road) near the intersection of Rockfish River Road is expected to reopen in approximately two weeks, weather permitting. VDOT engineers determined on Aug. 22 that the roadway was unsafe for traffic. Crews are now working to repair that damage.
