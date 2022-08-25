Read full article on original website
WISN
Wisconsin lawmakers address national American Legion convention in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The American Legion is hosting its national convention this week at The Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee. On Tuesday, the group heard from a number of lawmakers, including U.S. Reps. Scott Fitzgerald and Rep. Gwen Moore and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. "I can assure you, we are not...
WISN
Two men rescued from fishing boat on Lake Michigan
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Coast Guard and South Milwaukee Fire Department rescued two men in a fishing boat from Lake Michigan Wednesday morning. The boat they were in was stranded about six miles offshore, the Coast Guard said. The Coast Guard said the wind was at 11 knots...
WISN
Wisconsin farming manufacturer sets environmental goals
LOMIRA, Wis. — Climate change has taken the front and center of many discussions across the globe, with many switching gears in an effort to decrease our carbon footprint. One Wisconsin manufacturing company is setting environmental goals to help multiple industries become more efficient. There are some easy ways...
