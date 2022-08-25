Read full article on original website
wibqam.com
Indiana man arrested on kidnapping count after missing 11-year-old girl found at his home, police say
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Police arrested a Franklin man on Sunday after officers say they found a missing 11-year-old Illinois girl at his home. The girl was declared missing out of Vermilion County, Illinois on Saturday. The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in...
wibqam.com
Pot bust in Caseyville, Illinois lands Texas woman in jail
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A Dallas, Texas woman found herself in St. Clair County Jail after Caseyville police found several dozen pounds of marijuana in her vehicle. According to a spokesperson for the Caseyville Police Department, the bust happened on Aug. 23. An officer pulled a vehicle over for a traffic stop and spoke with the driver, identified as Randi Booker.
