ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A Dallas, Texas woman found herself in St. Clair County Jail after Caseyville police found several dozen pounds of marijuana in her vehicle. According to a spokesperson for the Caseyville Police Department, the bust happened on Aug. 23. An officer pulled a vehicle over for a traffic stop and spoke with the driver, identified as Randi Booker.

CASEYVILLE, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO