ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
wibqam.com

Pot bust in Caseyville, Illinois lands Texas woman in jail

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A Dallas, Texas woman found herself in St. Clair County Jail after Caseyville police found several dozen pounds of marijuana in her vehicle. According to a spokesperson for the Caseyville Police Department, the bust happened on Aug. 23. An officer pulled a vehicle over for a traffic stop and spoke with the driver, identified as Randi Booker.
CASEYVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy