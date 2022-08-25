Read full article on original website
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Earns spot on initial 53-man roster
Jones has a spot on Kansas City's initial 53-man roster, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. The team will likely start off with four running backs, also rostering Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco. They could still cut that down to three before Week 1, but it appears Jones has a spot for the time being, even if it's possibly at the bottom of the depth chart. The former Buccaneer reportedly was on the bubble but won Kansas City's coaching staff over with a strong showing in the final preseason game.
CBS Sports
Texans' Dameon Pierce: No longer competing with Mack
Pierce faces less competition for playing time with the Texans set to release Marlon Mack, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Pierce ran for 49 yards in the preseason opener, was rested for the second game and then played with the starters in the third and final exhibition, taking six carries for 37 yards and a TD. Mack wasn't bad this preseason, but he'd fallen behind Pierce for early down work and doesn't have much experience playing special teams or handling passing downs. While coach Lovie Smith has declined to name a starter, Pierce is an overwhelming favorite to lead the team in carries Week 1 at Indianapolis, with Rex Burkhead then expected to get most of the third-down and hurry-up snaps.
CBS Sports
J.J. Taylor: Being waived by Patriots
The Patriots are slated to waive Taylor, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The same applies to rookie sixth-rounder Kevin Harris, which could bode well for the chances that Ty Montgomery's ankle issue may not be a long-term concern. As for Taylor, he figures to be a practice squad candidate or a post-cutdown roster addition, assuming he clears waivers.
CBS Sports
Danny Etling: Waived by Packers
Etling was waived by the Packers on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Etling once again failed to make the active roster after throwing for 220 yards and a touchdown this preseason. The quarterback has yet to make his regular season debut after getting drafted in the seventh round in the 2018 NFL Draft. He'll likely end up on a practice squad for the 2022 campaign.
CBS Sports
Giants' Dane Belton: Takes part in individual drills
Belton (collarbone) did some drills in a red non-contact jersey Tuesday, Tom Rock of Newsday reports. Belton suffered a fractured collarbone early in camp and was originally projected to miss 6-to-8 weeks. The fact that he was able to take part in drills Tuesday suggests that he could return on the early side of that estimate. The Giants have only three safeties (including Belton) on their initial 53-man roster, which could mean that they expect Belton back in time for Week 1.
CBS Sports
Colts' Phillip Lindsay: Released by Indianapolis
Lindsay has been released by the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. This is a surprise, as he was seen as the leading candidate to win the No. 3 running back role. Deon Jackson started in Saturday's preseason finale and could win the job to be the distant backup to Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines.
CBS Sports
Rays' Calvin Faucher: Called up Wednesday
Faucher was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun. Faucher made 14 relief appearances for the Rays earlier in the season and posted a 7.11 ERA and 2.05 WHIP in 12.2 innings. The right-hander spent the last month and a half in the minors and should serve mainly as a middle reliever now that he's back with the major-league club.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Not seen at practice
Higgins (shoulder) doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. Higgins was limited for most of training camp after March surgery to repair a torn labrum, making his debut in 11-on-11s on Aug. 14. That should give him enough time to be ready for Week 1, though an absence from practice 11 days before Cincinnati's season opener doesn't exactly inspire confidence.
CBS Sports
Lions' Quintez Cephus: Not going anywhere
Cephus remains on the 53-man roster after Tuesday's roster deadline, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. The Lions only kept five receivers in the continued absence of Jameson Williams (knee), but Cephus will be sticking around despite missing most of the summer with an undisclosed leg injury. However, as nothing more than the No. 4 or 5 receiver on an offense that will feed its tight end and running backs, Cephus is a much longer shot for fantasy relevance this year than he was out of the gate last year.
CBS Sports
49ers' Trey Lance: To be backed up by Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo has signed a restructured one-year contract to remain with the 49ers to serve as Lance's backup to start the coming season, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. It generally was expected that Garoppolo would be playing elsewhere once the offseason dust cleared, but by amending his contract the veteran signal-caller now is slated to stay with San Francisco as a well-paid backup behind Lance. While retaining Garoppolo gives the franchise a very capable insurance policy should Lance suffer an injury, there's nothing to suggest that the 49ers' plans to start the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft have changed, with Lance's ability to contribute as a rusher giving him intriguing fantasy upside in his second campaign as a pro.
CBS Sports
Ken Giles: Let go by Giants
The Giants released Giles on Monday. His stint in the Giants organization lasted just one week, with Giles receiving his release after allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out two over 2.2 innings across his three appearances at Triple-A Sacramento. Giles will now look to move on to his third organization of the season, as he was previously cut loose by Seattle earlier this month.
CBS Sports
Texans' Dameon Pierce: RB starter not named by coach
As Week 1 approaches, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle notes that coach Lovie Smith declined Monday to name a starting running back in a Texans backfield that includes Pierce, Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead. When asked whether Pierce, who has been impressive during the preseason, had done enough...
CBS Sports
Dontae Johnson: Released by 49ers
The 49ers released Johnson (ribs) on Tuesday. Johnson has been dealing with a rib injury since the 49ers' preseason opener in mid-August. However, he's a candidate to be re-signed Wednesday since Jimmie Ward (hamstring) is expected to be placed on injured reserve, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Keith Kirkwood: Released by Panthers
Kirkwood was released by the Panthers on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Kirkwood caught five passes for 69 yards while appearing in two preseason games, but he ultimately won't survive the final cut. The wide receiver played in three games with the Panthers last year, reeling in three passes for 17 yards. The 27-year-old's next opportunity will likely be with a team's practice squad.
CBS Sports
Titans' Dez Fitzpatrick: Another inefficient showing
Fitzpatrick tallied two catches on five targets for 23 yards in Saturday's 26-23 preseason win over the Cardinals. Fitzpatrick finished second on the team in targets, but he did little with the opportunity. He closes the preseason with five receptions on 11 targets for 62 yards across three games. Fitzpatrick could be on the roster bubble, with the likes of Racey McMath and Cody Hollister potentially surpassing him on the depth chart.
Panthers’ Mayfield denies using malicious words vs. Browns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield went to his denial play call. Carolina’s starting quarterback said that he never said anything malicious about the Cleveland Browns, who traded him to the Panthers this summer. “First, I didn’t say that,” Mayfield said following Wednesday’s practice. “Everybody is going to...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Ross Blacklock: Traded to Vikings
Blacklock and a 2023 seventh-round pick were traded from the Texans to the Vikings on Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick. Blacklock was selected by the Texans with the 40th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and appeared in 29 games over the last two seasons. The 24-year-old racked up 36 tackles (24 solo), two sacks, a forced fumble and two pass defenses during his time with the Texans. Blacklock missed Houston's preseason finale with a groin issue but has presumably moved past the issue and could compete for a starting role on Minnesota's defensive line after Armon Watts was waived Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Freddie Swain: Cut by 'Hawks
The Seahawks waived Swain on Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. After missing Seattle's preseason opener due to a back injury, Swain didn't do much with his opportunities in the team's final two exhibitions, gathering in just one of his four targets for six yards and returning two punts for nine yards. Behind top wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, Swain was competing with the likes of 2021 second-round pick Dee Eskridge, Marquise Goodwin (hamstring), seventh-round rookie Bo Melton and Penny Hart for a roster spot. Swain is subject to waivers, but if he goes unclaimed he'll be free to sign with any organization.
CBS Sports
Bills' Tommy Sweeney: Indirect promotion
Sweeney's teammate O.J. Howard was released by the Bills on Tuesday. Howard, a 2017 first-rounder for the Buccaneers, never really shined for the Bills this summer while Sweeney took a big step forward, as he's been praised by the coaching staff for weeks. Unless the Bills bring in a veteran, the 2019 seventh-round selection is set to serve as the No. 2 tight end behind Dawson Knox, and Sweeney could get plenty of looks in a high-powered offense should Knox go down with injury.
NFL・
