Beach Beacon
Ongoing: Markets, group meetings and other activities
BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The Alley Merchants hosts a monthly event on first Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 596 Indian Rocks Road, Belleair Bluffs. The Alley Shops will be open, with food vendors, and more. Vendor booths are still available. For information, email Chelsea at Coastalairedesign@gmail.com. Market on...
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Largo news briefs
LARGO – Largo Recreation’s Adaptive Family Night event resumes at the Southwest Recreation Complex on Thursday, Sept. 22, and other select Thursdays, from 5:30-7 p.m. People of all abilities can enjoy an inclusive evening of fun and socializing while exploring a variety of activities including dance, sports, projects, and crafts. Meet and greet new people, discover resources with Disability Achievement Center in Largo and provide feedback.
Beach Beacon
Happenings: A&E news and events
ST. PETE BEACH — TradeWinds Island Resorts, an official partner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will host the Bucs Beach Bash, running Sept. 9 through 11. Fans can party like a pirate with free concerts on Saturday, Sept. 10, with headlining country duo Maddie & Tae and supporting act Pirate Flag Band. Enjoy Bucs Beach Bash activities all weekend with cornhole tournaments, poolside parties, Buccaneers Gameday Watch Party, and Kid Zone, plus fan favorites like the Buccaneer’s cheerleaders, Captain Fear, pirates, and the Buccaneer’s street team.
Beach Beacon
Planning underway for beach nourishment in Treasure Island, St. Pete Beach
Planning is currently underway for the final phase of the Treasure Island and St. Pete Beach nourishment project, conducted by Pinellas County and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, with the next improvement project not contemplated for another five years. John E. Bishop, coastal management coordinator for Pinellas County Environmental...
Beach Beacon
Indian Rocks residents plant sea oats in front of their home
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Several city officials, including current Mayor Cookie Kennedy and former Mayor R.B. Johnson, as well as members of the Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue District helped a pair of Indian Rocks Beach residents plant sea oats in front of their home recently. The group effort...
Beach Beacon
Dunedin’s Bon Appetit to be sold to owners of Crabby Bill’s
DUNEDIN — Popular waterfront restaurant Bon Appetit is getting new owners. The Dunedin fine dining restaurant is in the process of being sold to the owners of Crabby Bill’s, the local seafood restaurant chain with locations in Clearwater, Indian Rocks Beach, Treasure Island and St. Pete Beach. The...
Beach Beacon
Sportsman’s Warehouse opens at Seminole City Center
SEMINOLE — Local enthusiasts for the great outdoors will have the opportunity to take advantage of giveaways and discounts during the three-day grand opening of Sportsman’s Warehouse at Seminole City Center. The event begins at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, and ends at 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
Beach Beacon
St. Pete Beach to appoint ‘beach manager’ to oversee area’s biggest tourist attraction
ST. PETE BEACH — The city plans to hire a “beach manager” who will scour the city’s largest tourist attraction and serve as a liaison between the Sheriff’s Office, code enforcement, area hotels, residents, visitors and city staff. The beach manager will also be responsible...
Beach Beacon
Obituary: Daniel Francis Neville Jr.
Daniel Neville, 89, passed away peacefully in his home on August 16, 2022, in Clearwater, FL. Born in Boston, Dan served his country during the Korean War in the Army Security Agency. Dan’s early career, was designing submarines and military ships for Bethlehem Steel, and General Dynamics. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Engineering and Business Management. For decades, Dan worked managing database design and technology operations for General Dynamics (Quincy, MA), Honeywell Information Systems (Waltham, MA), and GTE (Chantilly, VA).
Beach Beacon
Seminole City Council OKs 5% bump in sheriff’s contract costs
SEMINOLE — The city has approved a new one-year contract with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, which will continue to provide law enforcement services at a cost just shy of $2 million. That’s almost 5% more than the city is paying under a similar contract covering the current...
Beach Beacon
Selwyn Birchwood to play Attic at Rock Brothers
TAMPA — Selwyn Birchwood will take the stage Saturday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com. Birchwood released “Living in a Burning House” in January 2021. A Florida native, the guitar...
Beach Beacon
Ruth Eckerd Hall to present Billy Currington, Noah Guthrie
CLEARWATER — Grammy nominated country music singer-songwriter Billy Currington will perform Friday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $53.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Special guest Noah Guthrie also will perform. Currington has spent more than a decade in...
Beach Beacon
Belleair officials consider offering town manager job to interim Gay Lancaster
BELLEAIR — Since being appointed as Belleair’s interim town manager in late May, Gay Lancaster has been widely praised for her role in righting the ship at Town Hall and throughout the community. During her three-plus months on the job, Lancaster, a Belleair resident with an extensive background...
Beach Beacon
Tampa Bay man found guilty of federal hate crime for attacking Black family in Largo
A jury last week found a Tampa Bay man guilty of a federal hate crime for a 2021 racially motivated attack against a Black family in Pinellas County. Jordan Patrick Leahy, 29, could face up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Leahy was in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service on Aug. 25 as he awaited sentencing. A date has not yet been scheduled.
Beach Beacon
Straz Center welcomes '80s new wave artists performing greatest hits
TAMPA — Was it really that long ago when synthesizers and cotton-candy hair seemed oh-so modern?. The Lost ’80s Live entourage will make it feel like only yesterday when the tour makes a stop in the Tampa Bay area for a show Saturday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m., in the Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.
Beach Beacon
Two in Ferrari killed after head-on crash in Pinellas Park
PINELLAS PARK — Two people were killed late Sunday after the Ferrari they were driving crashed head-on into another vehicle on Bryan Dairy Road, Pinellas Park police say. At approximately 9:43 pm, officers and rescue personnel responded to the scene of a crash westbound on Bryan Dairy Road, police said.
Beach Beacon
Jannus Live to present Built to Spill
ST. PETERSBURG — American indie rock band Built to Spill will perform Saturday, Sept. 10, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com. Since Built to Spill’s inception back in 1992, founder Doug...
Beach Beacon
Seminole Chamber director steps down
SEMINOLE — After more than four years at its helm, Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Tara Pearson has stepped down in order to focus on her family. “It was not an easy decision,” said Pearson, whose last day was Aug. 29. “I'm sad to be making...
Beach Beacon
Palladium to welcome Simon Lasky Group
ST. PETERSBURG — Winner of the 2018 British Composer Awards for his second album “About the Moment,” British composer/pianist Simon Lasky will present an evening of original jazz compositions and arrangements for his newly formed U.S version of The Simon Lasky Group. The performance will take place...
Beach Beacon
Alec Benjamin to play Jannus Live
ST. PETERSBURG — Singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin will perform Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $32.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com. Earlier this year, Benjamin announced the release of his sophomore album “(Un)Commentary.” Released in...
