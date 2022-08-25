Watching too much news is bad for your health: Study

It seems like the news is filled with doom and gloom. But a recent study published in Health Communication suggests that news addiction can be bad for your mental and physical health!

The team surveyed 1,100 Americans and examined if there were any correlations between news-watching and negative emotions. The results revealed that those who engaged in problematic news consumption were more likely to experience negative mental symptoms and feel sickly.

“If someone notices they are feeling more depressed and anxious, having trouble pulling themselves away from the news for long periods, or it is causing them to be less engaged in other areas of their lives, they may want to examine how much news they are consuming,” Doctor Amanda M. Spray of NYU Langone Health said.

©2022 Cox Media Group