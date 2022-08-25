ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Oil spill settlement reached with California businesses

WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kVP9p_0hVCv1xM00

SANTA ANA, Calif. — (AP) — A pipeline operator said Thursday that it has reached a settlement with Southern California tourism companies, fishermen and other businesses that sued after a crude oil spill off the coast last year near Huntington Beach.

Amplify Energy Corp., which owns the pipeline that ruptured and faces a criminal charge for its oversight, said in a statement that claims have been settled in the class-action lawsuit filed by businesses affected by the October spill of about 25,000 gallons (94,600 liters) of crude into the Pacific Ocean.

The company did not say how much the businesses would be paid but said its insurance policies will cover the cost of the settlement, which would still need to be approved by a federal court.

“Although we are unable to provide additional detail at this time, we negotiated in good faith and believe we have come to a reasonable and fair resolution,” Martyn Willsher, Amplify’s president and chief executive, said in the statement.

The pipeline rupture sent blobs of crude washing ashore in surf-friendly Huntington Beach and other coastal communities.

While less severe than initially feared, the spill about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) offshore shuttered beaches for a week and fisheries for more than a month, oiled birds and threatened wetlands that communities have been striving to restore.

Attorneys for the businesses that sued said in a statement that the settlement includes monetary relief but they didn't provide details. The agreement doesn’t apply to the operators of ships accused of dragging anchors in the harbor and causing damage to the pipeline months before the spill.

“All rights to continue pursuing claims against the ship related entities are expressly reserved by both the Class Plaintiffs and the Amplify entities,” the statement said.

The settlement also doesn't resolve Houston-based Amplify's claims against an organization that helps oversee marine traffic.

Amplify contends that two ships during a January 2021 storm dragged their anchors across the pipeline that carried crude from offshore oil platforms to the coast.

Amplify also faces a criminal charge related to the pipeline leak.

U.S. prosecutors charged Amplify and two of its subsidiaries with illegally discharging oil and claimed the companies failed to respond to eight leak detection system alarms over a 13-hour period that should have alerted them to the spill. Amplify has said workers believed they were false alarms.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBO

California won't expand teen vaccines without parental OK

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California won't allow teens age 15 and up to be vaccinated against the coronavirus without their parents' consent. State Sen. Scott Wiener, the bill's author, announced Wednesday he won't put the measure up for a vote in the state Assembly because it doesn't have enough support to pass.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDBO

Swimming discouraged at several SoCal beaches due to high bacteria levels

LOS ANGELES — Health officials are urging people to stay out of the water at several popular Southern California beaches due to high bacteria levels. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued an alert cautioning residents to avoid swimming and surfing in the waters at four beaches: Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica; Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey; Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro; and Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WDBO

Arizona governor to focus on semiconductors in Taiwan visit

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday for a visit focused on semiconductors, the critical chips that are used in everyday electronics and have become a battleground in the technology competition between the U.S. and China. His visit is the latest...
ARIZONA STATE
WDBO

Red tide on California lake causes dead fish to line shore

OAKLAND, Calif. — Red tide on a northern California lake has caused the shore to be lined with dead fish, local experts said. The recently red-brown, murky shores of Lake Merritt in Oakland have been linked to the largest algae bloom in the region's recent history, officials said. According...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Huntington Beach, CA
Business
State
California State
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
Huntington Beach, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Ana, CA
WDBO

Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest earlier than expected

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months, with the highly pathogenic disease being detected in two commercial turkey flocks in western Minnesota and a hobby flock in Indiana, officials said Wednesday. The disease was...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDBO

Leaky battleship in Texas begins trip for $35M repairs

LA PORTE, Texas — (AP) — It's the only surviving battleship that served in both world wars, having fought Nazis and the Japanese Army during World War II. But the greatest challenge in recent years for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at times forced workers to pump out about 2,000 gallons (7,570 liters) of water per minute from the 110-year-old ship.
LA PORTE, TX
WDBO

Special election results expected for lone Alaska House seat

JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — State elections officials plan to release results Wednesday of the special election for Alaska's only U.S. House seat, with Republican Sarah Palin and Democrat Mary Peltola vying to become the first woman to hold the seat. The results are expected 15 days after...
ALASKA STATE
WDBO

New Mexico governor pledges $10M for new abortion clinic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — New Mexico’s governor on Wednesday signed a new executive order that pledges $10 million to build a clinic that would provide abortions and other pregnancy care. "The goal here is build it and they will come," Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham said after...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Spill#Petroleum#Oil Platforms#Business Industry#Linus Business#Amplify Energy Corp
WDBO

No ID required: NY senator clarifies new whipped cream law

ALBANY, N.Y. — A law intended to stop children from inhaling nitrous oxide caused confusion when ice cream stores and supermarkets began requiring ID proving shoppers who wanted to buy whipped cream were over age 21. The state law, sponsored by New York Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr., was intended...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDBO

Recall alert: Publix announces recall of animal crackers across 7 Southeastern states

Supermarket giant Publix announced a recall of its GreenWise Organic Animal Crackers because the product might contain an undeclared allergen. According to a recall notice posted on Publix’s website, Toufayan Bakery of Plant City, Florida, is voluntarily recalling the product because it may contain coconut. The product, packaged in 8-ounce pouches, has a UPC code of 0-41415-12009-9, which is located on the pack of the pouch, the Miami Herald reported.
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

Lawyers: Eastman advised to plead the Fifth in Georgia probe

ATLANTA — (AP) — Lawyers for John Eastman, a lead architect of some of Donald Trump's efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election, said Wednesday they advised their client to assert attorney-client privilege and invoke his constitutional right to remain silent when testifying before a special grand jury investigating possible illegal election interference in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WDBO

Abortion vote returns spotlight to obscure Michigan board

A once obscure Michigan elections panel is back in the spotlight after rejecting a ballot initiative asking voters whether abortion rights should be enshrined in the state's constitution and another to expand voting in the state. The Michigan Board of State Canvassers deadlocked 2-2 on party lines on both initiatives...
MICHIGAN STATE
WDBO

ID now required to buy canned whipped cream in New York state

NEW YORK — No matter how many gray hairs or wrinkles you proudly display, grocery shoppers in New York state must now provide a valid ID to purchase canned whipped cream. A little-known state law banning sales of cartridges used in cans of the whipped topping to those under 21 was enacted nine months ago in a bid to discourage teenagers from possibly abusing nitrous oxide, more commonly known as laughing gas, NBC News reported.
LIFESTYLE
WDBO

Rotten tomatoes: California highway shut down after truck crash

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A truck carrying tomatoes overturned in California, creating a big mess and traffic headaches for drivers. California Highway Patrol said in a Facebook post that a semitruck carrying tomatoes was involved in a crash involving several vehicles and went through the center divider. When the truck overturned, the load of tomatoes fell into the road, creating a disaster.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDBO

EXPLAINER: Why Dutch soldiers were at Indiana military camp

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Before three Dutch soldiers were shot, one fatally, in downtown Indianapolis, they were training in a southern Indiana military camp where international soldiers enter highly specialized urban combat simulations they might not be able to get in their own country. Simmie Poetsema, 26, was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WDBO

Michigan election board rejects abortion rights initiative

LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — A Michigan elections board on Wednesday rejected an abortion rights initiative after its two Republican board members voted against putting the proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot. The two Democrats on the Board of State Canvassers voted in favor, but getting the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WDBO

Wis. SOS hopeful wants election control, won't say how much

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin's Republican secretary of state hopeful wants lawmakers to hand the office control over elections, but she won't say how much authority she wants or whether her duties should include unilaterally certifying presidential winners in the key battleground state. Amy Loudenbeck, a state...
WISCONSIN STATE
WDBO

Arizona wildlife officials hunt for alligator in lake after someone was spotted releasing one

Arizona authorities have launched a hunt for an alligator that’s been spotted in a man-made lake. Glendale police officials say they received multiple reports from people who saw someone dump a live gator in Arrowhead Lake, which is used for boating an fishing in a Glendale neighborhood. So far, no one has reported any encounters with the dangerous animal, police say.
GLENDALE, AZ
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
25K+
Followers
82K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy