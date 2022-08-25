ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Things to do in Sacramento this weekend: Puppies, pizza, pop art and postage stamps

By Noor Adatia
It’s already the end of August, somehow...

Forecasts show temperatures cooling down in Sacramento, thanks to the Delta breeze bringing some relief from the heat . Highs aren’t expected to break 88 degrees Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s what’s unique events are planned this weekend of Aug. 26 to 28 in the Sacramento area

Friday

Bring your dogs out for pizza on International Dog Day

2009 Matsui Alley, Sacramento

International Dog Day falls on Friday this year, and Sacramento’s Federalist Public House is inviting people to bring their furry pets for “pupperoni and a good time,” according to its website .

The restaurant, which is open from noon to 10 p.m., is also selling pepperoni and vegan pizza for $15 all-day Friday as part of its ‘Dog Days of Summer’ special.

Support local artists at a pop-art gallery exhibit

1931 L St, Sacramento

Prominent Midtown art gallery, the Kennedy Center, is holding a pop art exhibit this weekend, which has been on display since Aug. 11. The gallery features Sacramento artists, and the new pop art display lends from popular culture.

“The Pop Art Festival: The Bright Art of Popular Culture” exhibit runs until Sept. 4, and the gallery is open from Thursday to Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday

Attend a multi-cultural festival

The Center at District56: 8230 Civic Center Dr Suite #100, Elk Grove

Elk Grove is hosting its annual, multicultural festival with music, dance, food and art from all over the world, as part of the city’s diversity month initiative.

The daylong festival is meant for families and children, and admission into the event is free.

Network with local entrepreneurs at this mixer

Renaissance Square: 1217 Del Paso Blvd, Sacramento

Cherrel Marie and Crystal Michelle are hosting their second annual “Back to Business” co-ed mixer event this weekend at the Renaissance Square. This year’s free event, which is sponsored by local nonprofit Our Daughters Destiny , is focused on operating a business post-pandemic.

The mixer is open to business owners, entrepreneurs and others interested in starting a business. The event features a panel discussion at 6 p.m. on budgeting, business and personal credit, and more, followed by a networking mixer at 8:30 p.m., with a DJ and raffle prizes.

VIP tickets for the mixer are available online , but admission is otherwise free.

Sunday

Attend a national stamp show

SAFE Credit Union Convention Center: 1400 J St, Sacramento in Halls C & D

The Great American Stamp Show , the largest national postage stamp convention in the country, is taking place this week for stamp collectors and others interested in philately, or the study of postage stamps. The free, four-day convention features hundreds of dealers, stamp exhibits, a public auction and a kids area.

The show runs Aug. 25 to Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday’s show is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Preregistration for the show is now closed, but attendees can register on-site 15 minutes early to fill out a paper form.

Watch a musical adaption of ‘The Color Purple’

UC Davis Health Pavilion: 1419 H St., Sacramento

Broadway Sacramento is bringing the coming-of-age novel “The Color Purple” to life in a musical with a jazz, gospel and ragtime score. The Pulitzer-Prize winning book, written by Alice Walker, was later adapted into a 1985 movie directed by Steven Spielberg.

Opening day for the show was Wednesday, and performances are continuing throughout the week. Sunday’s matinee begins at 3 p.m., and tickets are available online starting at $50.

Watch children’s films

1013 K St, Sacramento

Sacramento’s historical Crest Theatre is holding the 17th annual Children’s Film Festival Seattle , which features several animated, short films aimed for children.

Tickets are available online at $8 for adults and $6 for children under 18. The event begins at 1 p.m., and doors open at 12:30 p.m.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

