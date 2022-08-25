ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia is the last state to take the hassle out of food benefits for millions of women and children

By Sofi Gratas
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 6 days ago
Comments / 46

Lucas Smith
6d ago

Why is it when the poor gets help people are angry yet when Wealthy corporations got PPP loans and didn’t have to pay any of it back nobody said a word and let us not forget Marjorie Taylor also got a ppp Loan that she does not have to pay back that our text money where is the anger!! When Obama bailed out corporations they were loans that needed to be paid back Trump gave away money to the filthy rich gave away money that they do not have to pay back where is the anger!!

Reply(1)
22
Anita Whooper
6d ago

it seems like they only care about Atlanta and working people they forget about the SSI seniors disability They Don't Care About Us but wait till voting time come around

Reply
22
Clifton Baker
6d ago

Not going to have to worry about free food much longer. The Democrats are selling us out to the Chinese. The Chinese are buying the Farmerland. The Russians are destroying the grain in Ukraine, Africa has already entered a state of severe starvation and Georgia is working hard to give away whatever is left. Worse yet, if you work hard to grow your on, some rogue three letter agency will after you with guns. Thanks President Obama for transforming the way America does business.

Reply(3)
12
