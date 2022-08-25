‘Big Brother 24’ Alyssa Admits She’s Angry at Kyle, ‘I Had a Panic Attack’

Kyle Capener outed The Leftovers to Alyssa Snider and more. Now the Big Brother 24 showmance is having some tough conversations about his betrayal.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 live feeds on Aug. 24, 2022.]

Alyssa admits she’s angry at Kyle on ‘Big Brother 24’ live feeds

On. Aug. 24, the couple was lying down, and Alyssa got a lot off her chest. “So OK, I’m angry that you lied to me for a month,” she said. “I’m angry that you told them stuff that I told you. I’m angry that you said you would vote me out. I’m angry that I feel like you are one of the people that, like, if not the only person that I felt like I had in this game. So when you told me that, I felt really alone.”

“I’m angry that I had a panic attack like a week ago and I needed you so badly, and I couldn’t find you anywhere and that you probably were with them, and they were probably talking about getting me out of the house,” she continued. “I was super overwhelmed.”

Alyssa says she’s heartbroken

“I’m angry that I care about you so much,” she admitted. “I’m angry that you said like, ‘Oh yeah, like The Leftovers . We used to always say that to the camera.’ And stuff like that because I was just sitting alone in my bed when you were doing that. I’m angry that you said that you guys planned and talked together because you expect that from people who you want to know. It’s been two days. I’m angry that I feel like my heart’s broken, and I’m angry that this is how the game has gone.”

Alyssa said this doesn’t change anything. But she wanted to open up, so she didn’t feel suffocated by her feelings. Kyle mostly listened to her. She admitted to crying during her diary room sessions about the situation.

Kyle somewhat apologizes to Alyssa

After some silence, Kyle finally responded to his girlfriend. “I’m sorry,” he said. “For?” Alyssa asked.

“I don’t even know,” he admitted. “I just know how I’m feeling, and it’s just guilt and sadness. Like I’m sorry for everything. Like I don’t even know–I don’t know what to say.”

Alyssa still thanked him for the apology. They’ll move forward with their alliance with Matt “Turner” Turner and Terrance Higgins . But Alyssa already seems frustrated that Kyle doesn’t like that they don’t work with him as The Leftovers did. He complained about Terrance shooting down one of his ideas.

However, the showmance will need them to go against Monte Taylor, Tayle Hale, Brittany Hoopes, and Michael Bruner.

