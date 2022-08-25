Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
hotnewhiphop.com
Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia Celebrates Her Mom During Emotional U.S. Open Entrance
Serena Williams has put in all the work to be dubbed one of the greatest athletes of all time. Throughout her 27 year career, the Tennis star has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles in the open era, becoming the first player to do so. On Monday, Serena achieved another feat as she began to play in what could possibly be the final singles match of her career at the U.S. Open.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jamie Foxx Reveals His Kids Don't Believe He Voiced Pi'erre Bourne's Producer Tag
Of the many producer tags that get stuck in hip-hop lovers' heads, Pi'erre Bourne has arguably one of the catchiest. Back in 2017, we reported that 54-year-old actor Jamie Foxx is actually the famous voice behind the "Yo Pi'erre, you wanna come out here?" that's been included in hits like Playboi Carti's "Magnolia" and Young Nudy's "Long Ride" over the years, but in a recent interview, Foxx admitted that his 13-year-old daughter doesn't believe that it's him.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled Shuts Down New York Streets To Direct New Video With Jadakiss
DJ Khaled is the man both behind the boards and in front of the camera. Fresh off the release of his latest album God Did, Khaled shared footage of himself in New York City directing his very own video for "Jadakiss Interlude" alongside the legendary Yonkers emcee himself. In one clip, Khaled danced along as Jada rapped his lyrics to the Streerunner's produced track. Khaled captioned the iconic hip hop moment, "Jadakiss DID!!! GOD DID!! WE NEVER STOPPING!! SHOOTING ANOTHER VIDEO PON THEY DOME!!"
hotnewhiphop.com
Alicia Keys Kissed By Fan While Performing On Tour
When it comes to being booked and busy, Alicia Keys is still a hot commodity in the music business. The multi-Grammy Award winning songstress is currently on tour promoting her eight studio album, KEYS II, with her latest (and most intimate) stop being Vancouver. Alicia took the stage to perform in front of thousands at the Rogers Arena, and even got up close and personal with the crowd as she sang her 2010 smash "No One."
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Akademiks Suggests Offset & QCM Controversy Stems From Tension With Lil Baby
Social media had a slight flare-up last week when Offset and Pierre Thomas exchanged words, and now it's time for DJ Akademiks to add his insight to the conversation. We previously reported that Offset was suing Quality Control Music over control of his solo career, and soon, Thomas emerged to address the gossip. Offset quickly replied that he bought out his contract and wanted to move on, but alleged QCM has attempted to infringe on his career outside of Migos, even blackballing him.
hotnewhiphop.com
GloRilla Locks In With Yo Gotti On Her New Single "Blessed"
GloRilla's had the summer on smash with the release of her single, "F.N.F." It became the quintessential City Girl anthem for summer 2022, earning praise and co-signs from artists like Yo Gotti and Travis Scott. However, with her newly announced deal with CMG, it looks like she's revving up for the release of her debut project.
hotnewhiphop.com
Waka Flocka Calls Split From Tammy Rivera "Mutual": "We Separated With Grace"
After years of speculation regarding the status of their marriage, Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera are about to put their breakup on display. The rapper and his wife have long shared intimate details about their relationship with the world thanks to reality television, so it was only fitting that they highlighted all aspects—the highs and the lows—to put things into their proper perspectives.
hotnewhiphop.com
Irv Gotti Stands On Ashanti Comments: "I Just Told My Truth"
Irv Gotti was the talk of the internet all year after his appearance on Drink Champs. In the lead-up to The Murder Inc. Story, Gotti divulged his romantic relationship with Ashanti that very few people knew existed. He shamelessly continued to discuss this topic throughout the month, even as friends like Fat Joe condemned him for coming out publicly about something that happened 20 years prior.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Shouts Out Ye, Eminem, & Rihanna After Legendary Career-Spanning VMAs Performance
The annual MTV Music Video Awards always guarantee an impressive roster of performances for the evening, but this year, the artist viewers were most excited to see was none other than "Super Bass" hitmaker Nicki Minaj, who also happens to be the recipient of the 2022 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
hotnewhiphop.com
Charlamagne Tha God Says You Can't Be A Rapper & "The Biggest Criminal Alive"
The mounting cases against YSL have once again caused Hip Hop to debate the use of rap lyrics as evidence. We've seen this played out for decades as artists who are hit with charges defend themselves against prosecutors looking to use their songs against them.Young Thug and Gunna are currently incarcerated as their legal team works to prove their innocence against accusations of murder, gang activity, robberies, and assault. Prosecutors have been arguing that certain lyrics spoke directly to real-life crimes, most notably Thugger, who is accused of penning rhymes about shooting at YFN Lucci's mother.
hotnewhiphop.com
Charli Baltimore Wrote A Rap About Biggie Cheating On Her After Snooping Through His Phone
We've seen the hoopla surrounding Irv Gotti as BET's Murder Inc docuseries has moved from one episode to the next, and the show is highlighting an artist who was once an "it" girl in Rap. Charli Baltimore emerged in the 1990s and would deliver classics like "Feel It," "Stand Up" featuring Ghostface Killah, and her collaboration with labelmate Ja Rule, "Down Ass Chick."
hotnewhiphop.com
Giggs Reacts To Jay-Z's Shout Out On "God Did"
It's only been four days since DJ Khaled's God Did dropped but fans are already arguing that Jay-Z currently has the verse of the year. Over the past few weeks leading up to the album's release, there have been some bold claims regarding the verse. Some said it's a career-best while others feel like it's at least worthy of sitting within the top 5 best Jay verses of all time.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Swarmed By Fans While Dancing At Kendrick Lamar Show: Watch
LeBron James is a huge hip-hop fan and he is always going out of his way to seek out new music. Whenever an album comes out from a prominent artist, you can be sure that LeBron is going to comment on it, or, he's going to poorly recite the lyrics on his Instagram story, which ends up leading to some hilarious memes.
NBA・
hotnewhiphop.com
Chris Rock Under Fire For Comparing Oscar Slap To Nicole Brown Simpson's Death
It's been months since the infamous Oscars slap that shook up the world but it remains a major talking point for Chris Rock. The comedian has discussed the matter on a few occasions since late March but his latest comments don't appear to be resonating well with the public. Chris...
Comments / 0