$500K federal grant given to Austin-Travis County to help prevent domestic violence killings, firearm injuries

By Julianna Russ
 6 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, the Austin Public Health’s Office of Violence Prevention (OVP) announced it received federal funding to help prevent domestic violence fatalities and the use of firearms to inflict injury, fear, intimidation, and coercive control over victims.

According to a release, the $500,000 grant will be implemented in partnership with Travis County and SAFE Alliance.

“The project will take a comprehensive, culturally specific approach to address firearm relinquishment to enhance victim safety by addressing the intersection of firearms and domestic violence,” OVP said.

The office said the grant was part of a Department of Justice plan to have new sites participate in the Firearms Technical Assistance Project (FTAP) expansion. The release said the expansion included Austin as one of six new sites.

OVP said it would receive technical assistance in addition to the funding, and it would help the office implement strategies for preventing the use of firearms in domestic violence incidents and incorporate community partners.

The partnerships include:

  • Austin Travis County Family Task Force
  • Travis County Sheriff’s Office
  • Austin Police Department, including the Victim Services Division
  • Office of Police Oversight
  • Austin Public Health, Office of Violence Prevention
  • City of Austin Law Department, Civil Rights Office, and Equity Office
  • Travis County District Attorney’s Office
  • Domestic Violence High Risk Team
  • Travis County Counseling and Education Services
  • The SAFE Alliance

“During the timeframe of this grant, OVP will be participating in the Community Violence Intervention Collaborative on the national level, creating cross-learning and information-sharing opportunities,” the office said.

