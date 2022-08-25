ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrington, CT

Register Citizen

Where to watch $3 movies in CT for National Cinema Day

Movie theaters across the state are hoping to close out the summer with a blockbuster event this Labor Day Weekend. National Cinema Day is Sept. 3 and to celebrate, many movie theaters will charge guests $3 to see any movie that's currently playing, as well as offering various other discounts.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Milford Irish Festival returning after two years

MILFORD — For the past two years, the Irish Heritage Society of Milford has not been able to have its traditional festival, but that will change on Sept. 16. The society was forced to shutter the popular event due to the pandemic restrictions. But plans are in place for the return of the 14th annual two-day event once again.
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

South Norwalk welcomes new neighborhood school

NORWALK — For the first time in decades, South Norwalk has a school of its own. Music teacher Jess Gagne said the South Norwalk Neighborhood School at 46 Concord St. had generated excitement in the community. “This morning there was a lot of emotions, everybody, teachers kids,” Gagne said....
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

‘Everybody loves ice cream’; Capital Ice Cream plans expansion, second location in Hartford

HARTFORD — As most students and teachers kicked off a new school year earlier this week, one Hartford teacher was absent. It was because of ice cream. For the last four years, Chantell Boissiere-Kelly has balanced her job as a teacher at Annie Fisher Montessori while running Capital Ice Cream on Capitol Avenue. But this year, as the business plans an expansion, she’s finally taking a break from teaching to run the ice cream shop full time.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven is one of Northeast's underrated fall getaway destinations, according to Fodor's Travel

For those who want a fall getaway in Connecticut with fewer crowds, the renowned travel site Fodor's recommends considering New Haven. Fodor's Travel listed New Haven as an underrated autumn getaway destination in the Northeast. Juxtaposing it to Greenwich, the publisher suggested New Haven as a less crowded alternative to the Fairfield County city.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Video/story: Spanish horses will ‘dance’ alongside singers in ‘Carmen in arena in Old Lyme

OLD LYME — Imagine watching a troupe of Spanish and Lusitano horses dancing to the highlights of a beloved and tragic opera as it’s performed by world-class opera singers. On Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11, the Opera Theater of Connecticut will stage “La Passion of Carmen,” a one-act event featuring a collaboration of opera and dressage at High Hopes Arena in Old Lyme.
OLD LYME, CT
Register Citizen

Beman Middle School students feted in style on Middletown’s first day back

MIDDLETOWN — The school district surprised incoming sixth- through eighth-grade students with a celebration Wednesday at the middle school, where administrators, staff, community members and others gathered for a unique welcome-back party. Members of a group called “Change the Narrative” were among those who formed lines of greeters flanking...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Register Citizen

CT's North Haven Fair is coming in September: Here's what you need to know

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Rides, games and plenty of fair food is coming to North Haven. The North Haven Fair is set to be September 8-11 with a variety of entertainment, food and exhibitions. The fair, which started in 1984, is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year and has put together a four-day lineup of live music, exhibits, truck and tractor pulls and more to celebrate. Read more on what you need to know ahead of the North Haven Fair.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

In Photos: Stamford students head back to school

STAMFORD — Students at Springdale Elementary School — and across the district — headed back to school on Monday. All Stamford Public Schools students returned to start the new school year on Monday.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven school board narrowly chooses new adult ed site

NEW HAVEN — The Board of Education has selected a future home for its expanding adult education program. The 4-3 decision to make 188 Bassett St. the site came after four hours of debate between two proposed locations, and was made despite warnings that the chosen site could result in the loss of community partnerships and a $20 million state grant that is being sought for the project.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

12,000 Stamford students to get three free books each. Here’s why.

STAMFORD — About 12,000 Stamford students will each receive three free books, and more than half will also gain access to a large digital database of books thanks to a recent congressional grant of $250,000. The award was formally announced last week during a press conference with Mayor Caroline...
STAMFORD, CT

