In Greenwich, see the demolition as the Eastern Greenwich Civic Center is torn down
GREENWICH — Cinder blocks. Broken bricks. Rebar: The Eastern Greenwich Civic Center, reduced to rubble. After months of internal abatement in the building, demolition of the exterior began Tuesday, paving the way for construction of a new civic center in Old Greenwich to take place this fall. But don’t...
Where to watch $3 movies in CT for National Cinema Day
Movie theaters across the state are hoping to close out the summer with a blockbuster event this Labor Day Weekend. National Cinema Day is Sept. 3 and to celebrate, many movie theaters will charge guests $3 to see any movie that's currently playing, as well as offering various other discounts.
Milford Irish Festival returning after two years
MILFORD — For the past two years, the Irish Heritage Society of Milford has not been able to have its traditional festival, but that will change on Sept. 16. The society was forced to shutter the popular event due to the pandemic restrictions. But plans are in place for the return of the 14th annual two-day event once again.
South Norwalk welcomes new neighborhood school
NORWALK — For the first time in decades, South Norwalk has a school of its own. Music teacher Jess Gagne said the South Norwalk Neighborhood School at 46 Concord St. had generated excitement in the community. “This morning there was a lot of emotions, everybody, teachers kids,” Gagne said....
‘Everybody loves ice cream’; Capital Ice Cream plans expansion, second location in Hartford
HARTFORD — As most students and teachers kicked off a new school year earlier this week, one Hartford teacher was absent. It was because of ice cream. For the last four years, Chantell Boissiere-Kelly has balanced her job as a teacher at Annie Fisher Montessori while running Capital Ice Cream on Capitol Avenue. But this year, as the business plans an expansion, she’s finally taking a break from teaching to run the ice cream shop full time.
Danbury’s Ellsworth Avenue Elementary School expands in time for first day of school
DANBURY — The city’s youngest learners were welcomed on Tuesday into the newly expanded Ellsworth Avenue Elementary School. Construction on the addition wrapped up before the first day of school for Danbury’s first through 12th grades. Kindergartners have orientation until their first full day on Sept. 2.
New Haven is one of Northeast's underrated fall getaway destinations, according to Fodor's Travel
For those who want a fall getaway in Connecticut with fewer crowds, the renowned travel site Fodor's recommends considering New Haven. Fodor's Travel listed New Haven as an underrated autumn getaway destination in the Northeast. Juxtaposing it to Greenwich, the publisher suggested New Haven as a less crowded alternative to the Fairfield County city.
Video/story: Spanish horses will ‘dance’ alongside singers in ‘Carmen in arena in Old Lyme
OLD LYME — Imagine watching a troupe of Spanish and Lusitano horses dancing to the highlights of a beloved and tragic opera as it’s performed by world-class opera singers. On Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11, the Opera Theater of Connecticut will stage “La Passion of Carmen,” a one-act event featuring a collaboration of opera and dressage at High Hopes Arena in Old Lyme.
One of New England’s largest book fairs opens this weekend to support Redding’s Mark Twain Library
REDDING — A longstanding Labor Day tradition for the local community, The Mark Twain Library Book fair returns to the Redding Community Center this holiday weekend. Samuel Clemens, who used a number of pen names before settling on Mark Twain, founded the Mark Twain Library in Redding in 1908.
Miniature horse in North Haven who recently got a wheelchair dies, sanctuary announces
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Turbo, a baby miniature horse that was born with little use of his hind legs and recently gained some mobility from a wheelchair, died on Monday, the Road To Refuge Animal Sanctuary in North Haven announced on Instagram. Road...
Four-year, $800 million Yale New Haven Neuorsciences Center project underway
NEW HAVEN — Construction will get underway later this year on an $838 million, 505,000 square foot Neurosciences Center on Yale New Haven Hospital’s Saint Raphael campus, a project that city and state officials say will be transformative both in terms of the local economy and medical care.
Two Middletown residents indicted in robberies of People’s United Bank in Stop & Shop stores
A federal grand jury has indicted two Middletown residents who authorities say carried out some of the half-dozen robberies of People’s United Bank branches at Stop & Shop stores this summer. Gino Rizzo, 28, and Jalania Pantano, 27, were arrested Tuesday on bank robbery charges, the U.S. attorney’s office...
Torrington neighbors keeping an eye on East Pearl Road solar installation
TORRINGTON — Ruwet Farm sits on the corner of East Pearl Road and Torringford Street, a spread of open fields, barns, the historic Torringford Cemetery and a farmhouse. Across the street in another field are thousands of solar panels, which were installed in 2021. Ann Ruwet, a member of...
Demolition of historic New Haven home shouldn’t have happened, preservationists say
NEW HAVEN — The two-century-plus-old Captain Chandler Pardee House, likely the oldest home in the Morris Cove neighborhood, was also a Pioneer Guesthouse in the 1870s that welcomed city dwellers to enjoy the cove as a summer resort. It is the kind of structure associated not only with a...
Norwalk's Pau Pau's Pizza Cones food truck putting twist on CT's favorite food
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pizza-crazed Connecticut is home to some of the country's best pies. Now a new food truck is turning that tradition on its head — and into a cone. Pau Pau's Pizza Cones, a new food truck that's been...
Beman Middle School students feted in style on Middletown’s first day back
MIDDLETOWN — The school district surprised incoming sixth- through eighth-grade students with a celebration Wednesday at the middle school, where administrators, staff, community members and others gathered for a unique welcome-back party. Members of a group called “Change the Narrative” were among those who formed lines of greeters flanking...
CT's North Haven Fair is coming in September: Here's what you need to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Rides, games and plenty of fair food is coming to North Haven. The North Haven Fair is set to be September 8-11 with a variety of entertainment, food and exhibitions. The fair, which started in 1984, is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year and has put together a four-day lineup of live music, exhibits, truck and tractor pulls and more to celebrate. Read more on what you need to know ahead of the North Haven Fair.
In Photos: Stamford students head back to school
STAMFORD — Students at Springdale Elementary School — and across the district — headed back to school on Monday. All Stamford Public Schools students returned to start the new school year on Monday.
New Haven school board narrowly chooses new adult ed site
NEW HAVEN — The Board of Education has selected a future home for its expanding adult education program. The 4-3 decision to make 188 Bassett St. the site came after four hours of debate between two proposed locations, and was made despite warnings that the chosen site could result in the loss of community partnerships and a $20 million state grant that is being sought for the project.
12,000 Stamford students to get three free books each. Here’s why.
STAMFORD — About 12,000 Stamford students will each receive three free books, and more than half will also gain access to a large digital database of books thanks to a recent congressional grant of $250,000. The award was formally announced last week during a press conference with Mayor Caroline...
