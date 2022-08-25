Read full article on original website
Court narrows hold on COVID vaccine mandate for contractors
KANSAS CITY (AP) —More than 1 million construction workers across the U.S. won't have to comply with a federal COVID-19 vaccination requirement, but an appeals court cleared the way for President Joe Biden's administration to potentially enforce the mandate on some federal contractors. Biden's Office of Management and Budget...
Psychiatric patient who escaped Kan. hospital with employee captured
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Authorities have located the state psychiatric hospital patient identified as 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III and 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, a hospital employee, according to the Miami County sheriff's office. Both left the Osawatomie State Hospital in Anderson’s vehicle early Monday. Authorities located Anderson’s vehicle in the...
Kansas rep LaTurner defends $40B aid package for Ukraine
TOPEKA — U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner credits Russian President Vladimir Putin with accomplishing something nobody thought was possible. “He brought the United States Congress together in a bipartisan way,” LaTurner said Tuesday during a panel discussion in Wichita organized by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. The discussion was...
NW Kan. counties eligible for assistance to combat opioids
Gov. Laura Kelly last week announced $3.2 million in grants that will be used to assist rural first responders combatting opioid abuse. The grants will fund training regarding carrying and administering approved medication for emergency reversal of opioid overdose. “The opioid crisis impacts families across Kansas, which is why it’s...
KDHE: 67 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 67 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Aug. 20 to 26. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County is along several northwest Kansas counties in the high- or substantial-incidence classification (see map below).
KDHE: Statewide COVID death toll tops 9,000
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 5,748 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 24, to Wednesday August 31, for a total of 864,631 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 61 COVID-19 deaths since August 24, for a total of 9,019. Kansas is providing fewer updates...
Kan. teen hospitalized after car strikes KDOT signs on I-70
ELLIS COUNTY—A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just before 7a.m. Tuesday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Ford Fusion driven by Jesse A. Lopez, 18, Dodge City was eastbound on Interstate 70 at Toulon Avenue. The car left the roadway, struck a KDOT...
Q&A organizer of ‘Stop the Steal’ protests before Jan. 6
OMAHA — Conservative political activist and provocateur Ali Alexander chose Nebraska to give what he called his first public speech since organizing “Stop the Steal” rallies in the run-up to Jan. 6, 2021, when more than 2,000 people stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress certified the 2020 presidential election results.
Small earthquake shakes north-central Kansas
MITCHELL COUNTY —A small earthquake shook portions of north-central Kansas Sunday. The quake just before 2p.m. measured a magnitude 2.7, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and was centered approximately 3 miles northwest of Cawker City. The Kansas Geological Survey initially reported the quake a magnitude 3.3. There were...
Schmidt: Leaders need to 'step up' on special education
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt wants to bring everyone together on special education funding in the next session of the Legislature, if he is elected governor in November. "I think special ed funding is the next area," Schmidt said. "We have to bring policy makers, educators,...
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Betting on the farm
The biggest bets aren’t made at a card table, racetrack or during the Super Bowl. Instead, they happen every day on farms and ranches across the country. While most bettors place their hopes (and a few dollars) on a single event, those who grow our food face a successive series of wagers with the fate of the farm in the balance.
