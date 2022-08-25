ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington officer injured while capturing suspect in pursuit

By Olivia Casey
 6 days ago

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One officer from the Farmington Police Department was injured while apprehending a suspect that led police on a pursuit on Thursday.

According to police, several officers attempted to stop a suspect wanted on a felony arrest warrant around 12:30 p.m. Farmington police advised state police that the individual was in custody and state police had an active arrest warrant. State police responded to the scene and took the suspect into custody.

The suspect, a 34-year-old man, engaged officers in a pursuit and rammed an FPD cruiser multiple times. Police said the pursuit ended on Farmington Avenue, just west of the intersection of Main Street.

The man fled the scene and was apprehended following a short foot pursuit. Police said he was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

During the pursuit, one FPD officer was injured. The officer was transported to the hospital, according to officials.

While Route 4 at Farmington Avenue was closed for about two hours due to the investigation, the route has since reopened.

This is an active investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Detective Jason Hughes at (860) 675-2461.

