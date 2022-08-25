ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Hard-fought points races in super late models, mini stocks highlight Season Championship Night

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v0xqc_0hVCsbLW00

WAUSAU, Wis. (Aug. 24) – The points battles between Justin Mondeik and Jason Weinkauf in super late models and Garret Strachota and Eric Breitenfeldt in mini stocks both come down to the final night of weekly racing at State Park Speedway Thursday.

Champions will be crowned in four divisions when State Park concludes weekly racing for the 2022 season with its season championship race Thursday night. Titles will be decided in the Auto Select Super Late Models presented by C-Tech, Advance Auto Parts Pure Stocks, Snap-on Mini Mods and Rockstar Energy Drink Mini Stocks divisions. It also is Fighting Cancer Full Throttle and WCAR Backpack Night, with Women Concerned for Auto Racing giving away backpacks to children in attendance.

Mondeik is aiming for his third straight SPS super late models championship, and he enters Thursday with 642 points on the season, 12 points ahead of Weinkauf’s 630 points. The Gleason native has a chance to join elite company at State Park, for with another title he would become just the third different driver to win three straight championships in the track’s top class, joining Dick Trickle (three straight from 1970-72 and again in 1981-83) and Wayne Breitenfeldt (seven straight from 1994-2000) have won three in a row. In all, just six drivers in SPS history have won three or more straight championships in the same class, with others including Lyle Nowak (1996-2000 in legends), Travis Volm (2011-13 in pure stocks), George Seliger (2016-18 in mini mods) and Brian Schramm (2018-20 in pure stocks).

Weinkauf has seemingly spent most of the season chasing Mondeik, yet with his consistency has stayed right with the two-time defending champion all year. Mondeik has won six features-one short of his total of seven feature wins a year ago-and has led the points for every week but one.

By contrast, Weinkauf is without a win, having finished tantalizingly close time and again as runner-up in the feature seven times. The Merrill driver’s consistent second-place finishes paid off in late July when he took the points lead after Mondeik had a tough night July 14th. Since then, though, Mondeik has won back-to-back features in August and carries big momentum going into Thursday night.

“It would be a great honor to win three in a row,” said Mondeik, who also is on track to win the championship at Norway Speedway in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. “It feels great to have success there consistently throughout the past few years. It’s been a fun year with Jason, a lot of back and forth. It should be a great night!”

“We’ve had a pretty interesting year,” said Weinkauf, who is searching for his first-ever SPS championship and also finished second to Mondeik a year ago. “A lot of runner-up finishes, and the two other races we finished third. I think that consistency, along with two fast times, is why we are still within striking distance. We are due for a win, so there is no better time to do it than this week…(to win the championship) would be pretty awesome.”

Weinkauf also has run into bad luck the last two weeks, including a heat race incident last week that required significant repairs, and he noted Mondeik borrowed the team a bunch of parts for his No. 76 car after the incident and it was much appreciated.

The mini stocks point race is even closer, with Strachota entering the final race with a 10-point edge over Breitenfeldt, 765 points to 755. The two Wausau drivers and good friends have been close for the entire season, with four feature wins each, but Strachota has held a slim lead most of the year from the time he won the first two features of the season in May.

Strachota and Breitenfeldt have been close on the track all season, with both finishing in the top five in every feature with the exception of Strachota coming in sixth June 16th after being involved in a mid-race accident. It has even extended to Golden Sands Speedway in Plover, where the two have combined to win six features (Strachota 4, Breitenfeldt 2) and Strachota leads Breitenfeldt by eight points at the top of the standings.

The two already account for three mini stocks titles at State Park Speedway between them, including the last two. Breitenfeldt-nephew of former SPS late model champion Wayne Breitenfeldt-won his first championship a year ago, while Strachota edged out Kyle Check for the championship in 2020. Strachota also was first in the class in 2017.

The point races in all four weekly classes are still undecided going into the final week, though two are likely in good hands of the current leaders.

Mitch Stankowski is in line for his second straight Advance Auto Parts Pure Stocks crown, leading Brian Schramm by 40 points and Jevin Guralski by 52 heading into Thursday night. Stankowski has won five features in the class this year and also has been fastest in qualifying seven times in ten weeks. Schramm also has three feature wins this year and will be racing for the final time, as the six-time SPS track champion plans to retire from racing after the season.

The Snap-on Mini Mods points race is all but decided, as Joe Kuehn leads Chad Ferge by 66 points heading into the final night. Kuehn likely needs to only start the feature to clinch his first-ever track championship.

Racing begins Thursday night with Fred Mueller Qualifying at 6 p.m. and racing at 7:15 p.m. Pit gates open at 3 p.m. and fan gates open at 4:30 p.m. Admission is $18 for adults and $5 for youth age 6-12, with ages 5 and under free.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Tribute, Trapp River name season champs

Scores provided by Scott Campbell. To submit a recreational league score for publication, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com. The Envision Eye Care team has repeated as Champs of the Monday night men’s golf league at Tribute and Trapp River Golf Course, where teams meet up each week during the summer season. The...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau West volleyball drops three matches at home quad

WAUSAU – The Wausau West volleyball team lost all three of its matches at its home quadrangular meet Tuesday at West High School. West lost to Marathon 25-14, 25-19, 25-23, Auburndale 25-15, 25-19, 25-13, and Lakeland 12-25, 25-19, 25-21. Alli Schauls had 22 kills and 27 digs, Claire Calmes...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Gleason, WI
Wausau, WI
Sports
City
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

Granite Peak parent company acquires additional ski resorts

Charles Skinner, Jr., the owner of Granite Peak in Wausau, has acquired two historic ski areas in the Upper Peninsula, along with restaurants, a hotel and other service buildings from Art Dumke, according to a news release. The purchase includes both Indianhead and Blackjack ski areas. The resort name will...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Fall Market dates set at The Crooked Queen

Fall Market dates have been set for a central Wisconsin shop that specializes in unique home decor made from reinvented salvaged goods – with a special vintage touch. The Crooked Queen, N1786 High Ridge Road, Merrill, has delightful everyday items for the home but also specializes in offering a seasonal shop for customers.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

The Grand adds ‘Rock of Ages’ to lineup

WAUSAU – The Grand Theater in downtown Wausau has added “Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band” to its 2022-2023 season lineup. Tickets for this Feb. 25 event will go on sale at 9 a.m. Sept. 2. Call 715-842-0988 or visit grandtheater.org. This self-identified “electrifying” show features stars...
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Points Race#First Championship#Stock#Mini#Auto Racing#C Tech#Sps
thecitypages.com

Pho Zone ready to find new home in former Vino Latte building

Lue and Hlee Lee invited Wausau area residents into the Pho Zone inside the now-demolished Wausau Center Mall in 2019,but had to close due to COVID-19. Now they are nearing a reopen of the business, in the former Vino Latte building in Weston. As of this story’s filing the couple...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Monk Botanical Gardens to host walking light show

WAUSAU– Monk Botanical Gardens will launch Wausau’s first-ever. walking light show, an immersive experience for all ages, in October. Blossom of Lights attendees can stroll the gardens’ 10 acres to view dramatic, artistic lights and light sculptures from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays Oct. 6 through Oct. 29.
WAUSAU, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

8/30/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Tuesday

DOJ Takes Over Prosecution In Fox River Boat Crash. The Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office has asked the state’s Department of Justice to take over prosecution of the 52-year-old Oshkosh man suspected of driving a powerboat that crashed into a paddlewheel cruise boat. Eleven people were injured during the crash involving the 45-foot powerboat and the paddlewheel boat on the Fox River on July 9th. District Attorney Eric Sparr wrote a memo to the Winnebago County Court Commissioner on August 10th explaining why he asked the DOJ to take over prosecution of Jason Lindemann. Sparr says two employees in his office know Lindemann and as names of victims became known, he discovered more of his employees knew them. He also said that false information spread on social media made it appear the DA’s office has a conflict of interest. Lindemann is free on a $10,000 cash bond and no formal charges have been filed against him.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries August 29, 2022

On Saturday, August 20th, Morris Johnson passed away peacefully at the age of 85. Morris was born in International Falls, MN on August 3rd, 1937. He was the eldest son of Alfred and Margaret (Mannausau) Johnson, the beloved husband of Catherine Kiefer Johnson, the proud father of Raymond (Sarah), Sigmond (Caroline), Armond (Brenda) and Normond, the admiring grandfather of Erica (Rob), Hannah (Bryan), Arielle, Aaron, Morgan, Abigail, Talon, Penelope, Kendall and adoring great grandfather to Graelynn. He was the brother of Dale (Jan) Johnson and Margaret (David) Lane. He was a plant biochemist committed to expanding our knowledge of science.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau news anchor dies at 27

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Neena Pacholke, a Tampa, Fla. native who anchored the WAOW-TV morning show in Wausau, died Saturday, according to the news station. She was 27.
WAUSAU, WI
947jackfm.com

WAOW Anchor Passes Away

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A member of the Wausau media passed away over the weekend. WAOW TV morning anchor Neena Pacholke died unexpectedly on Saturday. Management at WAOW released the following statement on Sunday night: “the entire team at News 9 are devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well. Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly.”
WAUSAU, WI
947jackfm.com

UPDATED: Accident Sends Wausau Bus Into Residental Yard

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — An accident sent a Wausau MetroRide bus into a residential yard near 15th Avenue and Sherman on Tuesday. WAOW TV reports it happened when the driver of a semi failed to yield the right-of-way to the bus, rear-ending the vehicle and sending it into the yard.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Chamber to celebrate region’s rich business history at Gala event

WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will host a 110th Anniversary Gala on the evening of Wednesday, September 14. The Gala is one of the Chamber’s annual signature events and will offer an opportunity to celebrate the long-standing and rich history of the Chamber and its members. The event will feature live big band music, fine hors d’oeuvres, awards, vintage cars, historical actors and more.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

The Landing to host first ever fundraiser

WAUSAU – The Landing at the Woodson YMCA will host its first ever fundraiser, Reimagine Aging: An Evening of Connection, in September to introduce the public to the place that provides older adults a place to connect – to learn, play, exercise and socialize. The event will be...
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Golden Harvest now selling livestock

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Back in June, Golden Harvest of Rhinelander introduced a Chicken coop to their store. But they didn’t initially start it as a way of selling livestock. Instead, it was meant as a way for the owners’ kids to get some life experiences. "It was really...
RHINELANDER, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy