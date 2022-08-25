ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For August 29, 2022

Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 5.56% at $6.60. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.19% at $1.62. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.24% at $13.69. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 8.33% at $0.06. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 6.50% at $1.15. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF...
Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...

Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
$10.2 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Short Interest Sector Focus: Industrials Sector

As of the close of business on Tuesday, 8/30, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Industrials Sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Industrials sector stands at 2.65%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
Why Meta Platforms Stock Is Rising Today

Meta Platforms Inc META shares are trading higher Wednesday in reaction to Snap Inc's SNAP restructuring plan, which includes a focus on growth and augmented reality, as well as a 20% workforce reduction. Snap provided plans to increase focus on three new strategic priorities: community growth, revenue growth and augmented...
Here's Why Needham Remains Bullish On ChargePoint

Needham analyst Vikram Bagri maintained a Buy rating on the shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT with a price target of $24.00. ChargePoint's Q2 revenue exceeded Street estimates. The company's bottom-line was impacted due to higher costs associated with supply chain and logistics. The company maintained gross margin guidance of...
After-Hours Alert: Why MongoDB Stock Is Trading Lower

MongoDB Inc MDB shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported second-quarter financial results and issued earnings guidance below analyst estimates. MongoDB said fiscal second-quarter revenue increased 53% year-over-year to $303.66 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $282.39 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company...
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

