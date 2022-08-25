Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Annual Labor Day celebration offers 2 days of festival fun at Northmoreland Park
The 2022 Labor United Celebration is returning to Northmoreland Park. The annual two-day festival celebrates the history and tradition of organized labor in Western Pennsylvania. The event kicks off Sunday in Northmoreland Park in Allegheny Township and runs through Labor Day. This year, there are no covid restrictions, and it’s...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Broom sale, bingos, car shows
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Final Sewickley Chamber Night Mart closes out the summer on a high note
Nothing escapes the watchful eye of Sewickley Police officer Darcel Bouyer. He sees everything, even when there are hundreds of people walking up and down the business district. The law enforcement veteran with five years experience in the borough does so from a special vantage point — a custom police...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hampton hosts Allegheny Valley Band Festival Sept. 10
Hampton Township School District is hosting this year’s Allegheny Valley Marching Band Festival at 7 p.m. at Sept. 10 at Fridley Field. Tickets are $8 for adults, and $5 for students and senior citizens. Parking is available at the high school and Hampton Community Center, with two free shuttles to Fridley Field. Parking access is from McCully Road.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ralph Lee Kuhn Jr., 83, remembered as family-focused owner of well-known Allegheny Township eatery
Longtime restaurateur Ralph Kuhn of Allegheny Township is being remembered as a tireless worker and dedicated family man. Ralph Lee Kuhn Jr. died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at home from health-related issues. He was 83. Kuhn was the co-owner and operator of Crossroads Inn & Motel in Allegheny Township since...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Faces of the Valley: Leechburg’s Doreen Smeal is on a mission to make the town the most it can be
Doreen Smeal could have used all the free time she had after retiring four years ago to do the things she put off while commuting daily for 39 years to her banking job in Pittsburgh. And while the Leechburg native carves out time to spend with her grandchildren and pursue...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
22nd Allegheny County Music Festival to rock Hartwood Acres with jam band theme
Those looking to enjoy a day of music and fun during Labor Day weekend can do so for a good cause. The 2022 Allegheny County Music Festival, which is marking its 22nd year, will take place Sunday at Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater. The show kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and features performances from headliner Pink Talking Fish and local acts Dogs in a Pile and theCAUSE.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem looks to increase student engagement as kindergarten numbers drop
The district has 183 incoming kindergarten students enrolled among its three elementary schools — Nicely, Hutchinson and Metzgar. That number is down from last fall’s 223 kindergarten students, but is still more than the 158 who began school at Greensburg Salem in the fall of 2020.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Aug. 31, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15068. Please include a daytime telephone number. Dance planned for young adults with special needs. A dance for young...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh’s 3 Sister Bridges to get permanent LED light installations
A temporary lighting display on Pittsburgh’s Rachel Carson Bridge from several years ago was so popular and memorable that Allegheny County officials have decided to make a similar project permanent, and bring artistic lights to all three of the city’s Sister Bridges. The Roberto Clemente Bridge, Andy Warhol...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dr. Oz to host town hall in Monroeville
Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Pennsylvania Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, is hosting a town hall event in Monroeville tonight. Called the “Dose of Reality Town Hall,” Oz will be at Premier Automation in Monroeville. The event is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh sculptor who decided to get serious about his craft at age 69 is now subject of an art book
Point Breeze resident Dan Droz has always been interested in sculpture. But he said he was more of a “closet sculptor,” toiling away in his basement while he ran his own design firm doing design-related marketing and working as an adjunct professor at the Carnegie Mellon University School of Design. After all, he needed to make a living.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Transportation issues delayed Penn Hills students' return home on first day
Students in Penn Hills School District returned to school on Aug. 29, and the day had its ups and downs, according to superintendent Dr. Nancy Hines. “Transportation was more challenging than we had expected, particularly for younger students. Several bus routes had to be combined, and that was confusing to many students and their families,” Hines said. “When you consider the cumulative effect of a three-tiered system, several groups of Penn Hills Elementary students did not arrive home until about 6:00 pm yesterday. Of course, that is completely unacceptable, and we trust that Krise Transportation is taking appropriate measures to bring these routes back into line.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe antique car show gears up for Labor Day festivities, food bank drive
Car enthusiasts in the Latrobe area can enjoy antique automobiles, fellowship and giving back this Labor Day weekend. On Sept. 4, the Western Pa. Region Antique Automobile Club of America will host its 58th annual Paul P. Bell Memorial Antique Auto, Custom and Street Rod Show in Legion Keener Park, 1658 Catherine St.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Love Frank Lloyd Wright? Visit Pennsylvania for a house tour or 2
In 1935, famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed what was to become his masterpiece, Fallingwater. Situated in the Laurel Highlands just south of Pittsburgh, it’s his most masterful melding of home and environment. It’s a bucket-list destination and, along with his other homes, a UNESCO World Heritage travel site....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Oz courts GOP voters at town hall event in Monroeville
Dr. Mehmet Oz, a former TV personality and celebrity surgeon, has struggled with his approval ratings ever since narrowly winning the Republican primary election in May, and at a campaign event in Monroeville he attempted to persuade his Republican base to come out and support his campaign for Pennsylvania’s open senate seat.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dining in the dark coming to Bellevue's Revival on Lincoln
Darkness can bring other things to light. That’s the thought behind a dining concept called “Pitch Black,” where people are blindfolded and then served a meal. “Blindfolded taste tests are a widely used method which sometimes have proven to trick and heighten our senses and allow us to let go of our judgment on the appearance of food,” said Shelley Allen, who handles public relations and communications for Hidden Media Network, which is bringing the event to Pittsburgh, via email. “So we wanted to turn this into a restaurant concept.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sharpsburg police dog Jango retires due to health issues
Sharpsburg K-9 Officer Jango, a 6-year-old German Shepherd, has retired after a little more than four years of service. Partnered with Officer Jeffrey Husar and sworn in May 1, 2018, the beloved barker was forced to call it a career due to health issues. Jango was recently diagnosed with renal...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dollar General moving from Salem Plaza to Route 66 corridor in Murrysville
Murrysville council will vote next month on a proposal to bring a Dollar General store to the Route 66 corridor just north of Delmont. Bob Gage of GBT Realty, a Tennessee firm that contracts with Dollar General, outlined plans for a 10,640 square foot store on the northeast side of Route 66 across from Ringertown Road. Murrysville and adjacent towns are currently home to a dozen Dollar General stores.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WYEP radio axes 'Soul Show' and 'An American Sampler' from weekend lineup
Two longtime staples of public radio station 91.3 WYEP’s weekend lineup are departing the airwaves. WYEP, which is run by the Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation and bills itself as “Pittsburgh’s home for Adult Alternative Music,” announced Wednesday that it is canceling “The Soul Show.” It has been on the air since 1995 and has been hosted for the last 13 years by Mike Canton.
