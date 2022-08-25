ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Broom sale, bingos, car shows

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Final Sewickley Chamber Night Mart closes out the summer on a high note

Nothing escapes the watchful eye of Sewickley Police officer Darcel Bouyer. He sees everything, even when there are hundreds of people walking up and down the business district. The law enforcement veteran with five years experience in the borough does so from a special vantage point — a custom police...
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hampton hosts Allegheny Valley Band Festival Sept. 10

Hampton Township School District is hosting this year’s Allegheny Valley Marching Band Festival at 7 p.m. at Sept. 10 at Fridley Field. Tickets are $8 for adults, and $5 for students and senior citizens. Parking is available at the high school and Hampton Community Center, with two free shuttles to Fridley Field. Parking access is from McCully Road.
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Government
City
Library, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
City
South Fayette Township, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

22nd Allegheny County Music Festival to rock Hartwood Acres with jam band theme

Those looking to enjoy a day of music and fun during Labor Day weekend can do so for a good cause. The 2022 Allegheny County Music Festival, which is marking its 22nd year, will take place Sunday at Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater. The show kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and features performances from headliner Pink Talking Fish and local acts Dogs in a Pile and theCAUSE.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Library#Library Card#Hampton Community Library
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Aug. 31, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15068. Please include a daytime telephone number. Dance planned for young adults with special needs. A dance for young...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh’s 3 Sister Bridges to get permanent LED light installations

A temporary lighting display on Pittsburgh’s Rachel Carson Bridge from several years ago was so popular and memorable that Allegheny County officials have decided to make a similar project permanent, and bring artistic lights to all three of the city’s Sister Bridges. The Roberto Clemente Bridge, Andy Warhol...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Dr. Oz to host town hall in Monroeville

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Pennsylvania Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, is hosting a town hall event in Monroeville tonight. Called the “Dose of Reality Town Hall,” Oz will be at Premier Automation in Monroeville. The event is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon,...
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh sculptor who decided to get serious about his craft at age 69 is now subject of an art book

Point Breeze resident Dan Droz has always been interested in sculpture. But he said he was more of a “closet sculptor,” toiling away in his basement while he ran his own design firm doing design-related marketing and working as an adjunct professor at the Carnegie Mellon University School of Design. After all, he needed to make a living.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Transportation issues delayed Penn Hills students' return home on first day

Students in Penn Hills School District returned to school on Aug. 29, and the day had its ups and downs, according to superintendent Dr. Nancy Hines. “Transportation was more challenging than we had expected, particularly for younger students. Several bus routes had to be combined, and that was confusing to many students and their families,” Hines said. “When you consider the cumulative effect of a three-tiered system, several groups of Penn Hills Elementary students did not arrive home until about 6:00 pm yesterday. Of course, that is completely unacceptable, and we trust that Krise Transportation is taking appropriate measures to bring these routes back into line.”
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe antique car show gears up for Labor Day festivities, food bank drive

Car enthusiasts in the Latrobe area can enjoy antique automobiles, fellowship and giving back this Labor Day weekend. On Sept. 4, the Western Pa. Region Antique Automobile Club of America will host its 58th annual Paul P. Bell Memorial Antique Auto, Custom and Street Rod Show in Legion Keener Park, 1658 Catherine St.
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Love Frank Lloyd Wright? Visit Pennsylvania for a house tour or 2

In 1935, famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed what was to become his masterpiece, Fallingwater. Situated in the Laurel Highlands just south of Pittsburgh, it’s his most masterful melding of home and environment. It’s a bucket-list destination and, along with his other homes, a UNESCO World Heritage travel site....
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Oz courts GOP voters at town hall event in Monroeville

Dr. Mehmet Oz, a former TV personality and celebrity surgeon, has struggled with his approval ratings ever since narrowly winning the Republican primary election in May, and at a campaign event in Monroeville he attempted to persuade his Republican base to come out and support his campaign for Pennsylvania’s open senate seat.
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Dining in the dark coming to Bellevue's Revival on Lincoln

Darkness can bring other things to light. That’s the thought behind a dining concept called “Pitch Black,” where people are blindfolded and then served a meal. “Blindfolded taste tests are a widely used method which sometimes have proven to trick and heighten our senses and allow us to let go of our judgment on the appearance of food,” said Shelley Allen, who handles public relations and communications for Hidden Media Network, which is bringing the event to Pittsburgh, via email. “So we wanted to turn this into a restaurant concept.”
BELLEVUE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sharpsburg police dog Jango retires due to health issues

Sharpsburg K-9 Officer Jango, a 6-year-old German Shepherd, has retired after a little more than four years of service. Partnered with Officer Jeffrey Husar and sworn in May 1, 2018, the beloved barker was forced to call it a career due to health issues. Jango was recently diagnosed with renal...
SHARPSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Dollar General moving from Salem Plaza to Route 66 corridor in Murrysville

Murrysville council will vote next month on a proposal to bring a Dollar General store to the Route 66 corridor just north of Delmont. Bob Gage of GBT Realty, a Tennessee firm that contracts with Dollar General, outlined plans for a 10,640 square foot store on the northeast side of Route 66 across from Ringertown Road. Murrysville and adjacent towns are currently home to a dozen Dollar General stores.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WYEP radio axes 'Soul Show' and 'An American Sampler' from weekend lineup

Two longtime staples of public radio station 91.3 WYEP’s weekend lineup are departing the airwaves. WYEP, which is run by the Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation and bills itself as “Pittsburgh’s home for Adult Alternative Music,” announced Wednesday that it is canceling “The Soul Show.” It has been on the air since 1995 and has been hosted for the last 13 years by Mike Canton.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy