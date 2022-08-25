ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
US authorizes updated COVID-19 boosters that target newest variants

The U.S. on Wednesday authorized its first update for COVID-19 vaccines, clearing the way for booster doses that target the virus’ most common omicron strain. The boosters, reformulated to counter the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, were authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, The Washington Post reported. The boosters could be rolled out within a few days.
