Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Stroke warning: The drink shown to more than double the risk of a stroke within 1 hour
A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Poor lifestyle decisions can trigger a stroke and a study published in the Stroke: Journal of the American Heart Association shows just how quickly these negative effects can kick in.
Woman refuses to lend money to homeless parents after they lost $160,000
Should one help their parents no matter what the situation is?. Poor money management can decrease one’s mental health, causing depression and anxiety. Such people might experience debt, become prey to fraud, and have made money-related decisions without proper consultation.
US authorizes updated COVID-19 boosters that target newest variants
The U.S. on Wednesday authorized its first update for COVID-19 vaccines, clearing the way for booster doses that target the virus’ most common omicron strain. The boosters, reformulated to counter the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, were authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, The Washington Post reported. The boosters could be rolled out within a few days.
