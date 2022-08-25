Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Air Force vet, 56, unwittingly buys Virginia home that was built on site of plantation where HIS ancestors were slaves throughout mid 1800s
An Air Force veteran has discovered that a home he bought in Virginia two years ago with his family used to be a plantation site where his ancestors were enslaved in the 19th century. Fred Miller, 56, purchased the 10.5-acre property, known as Sharswood in the 1800s, for more than...
Our First Look At An AC-130J Ghostrider Gunship’s New 105mm Gun
An AC-130J Ghostrider gunship assigned to the 17th Special Operation Squadron fitted with a new 105mm howitzer, with insets showing a close-up of the howitzer and prototype of the design. USAF/ USNThe Air Force's AC-130J Ghostrider gunships have begun receiving replacements for their Vietnam War-era 105mm howitzers.
Comments / 0