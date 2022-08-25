Read full article on original website
KYTV
Moms and Money: Learn to Skate
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A familiar name is hung on the walls of the Jordan Valley Ice Park, Gracie Gold. Gold, an Olympic Bronze medalist and two-time National Champion, got her start at the rink in downtown Springfield. For kids who may have similar Olympic dreams, they have to start...
sgfcitizen.org
Kaleidoscope, a haven for alt culture, is thriving in conservative Springfield
Tom Pierson says he honestly doesn’t know where the name for his eccentric store — Kaleidoscope — came from, but it’s proved to be appropriate for a half-century. “What you see in a kaleidoscope is constantly changing,” he notes, referring to the colorful optical toy. “And that’s certainly been the case with our business.”
bransontrilakesnews.com
World renowned Budweiser Clydesdales to make local appearance in October
The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to make appearances in the Branson/Hollister area from Wednesday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 9. A symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, the Clydesdales will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon. Each hitch travels with a Dalmation. In the early days of brewing, Dalmatians were bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon when the driver went inside to make deliveries.
KYTV
Flash flooding in the Ozarks leads to expensive car damage
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Due to Monday’s flash flooding, some drivers have a hefty price to pay. ”It was flooded all the way to the windows, and it was almost totaled,” said Jarelle Taylor. “I was real irritated. I just went inside and went to sleep and left the car out there.”
The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectations
Wonders of Wildlife Museum & Aquarium, Springfield, Missouri.Robert Lawton, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. Recently, I was in Springfield, Missouri with family as my oldest grandchild is starting her journey at Missouri State University (MSU). On one afternoon, we went to the Bass Pro Shop to attend the Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium which is at the same location as Bass Pro. Overall, the displays and presentations amazed me and the time to go through the displays was well worth the experience. It took us about four hours. This isn't an experience you'll want to rush.
KYTV
Firefighters save runaway boat at Lake of the Ozarks
Branson, Mo. Utilities Department shares update on Compton Drive Wastewater Facility flood wall project. Fog and clouds will give way to sunshine later this morning and afternoon.
KYTV
On Your Side: What to buy in September
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fall into savings. Here’s what to buy this month. New bicycle models are typically released in the early fall. Try not to be picky because of supply shortages. To make way for new wheels, retailers mark down current stock. Save even more and buy an older model.
Flooding in Springfield disrupts many in afternoon commute
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Those storms hit right as kids were getting out of school and just time for the afternoon drive time, resulting in slow-going for anyone out on the streets or highways. The rain was heavy today, when we were out today, we saw some high flooding that caused some of the roads to […]
KYTV
New Missouri Senior Resource Line offers info on variety of health and safety services
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri has a new resource phone line for senior citizens that will connect callers to local health and safety information. The service aims to be a one-stop shop for people 60 years and older. As you can tell from the packed parking lot at the Southside...
KYTV
Springfield nonprofit Help Give Hope holding a big garage sale this weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A significant garage sale is happening in Springfield this weekend, and the proceeds will help struggling families pay their living costs. A good garage sale has a little everything from furniture and dishes to clothes and toys. And in this case, you’ll find 30,000 square feet of merchandise to check out.
kjluradio.com
Strong storms Monday afternoon flood Springfield
Strong storms and heavy rain wreak havoc in Springfield. The rains began Monday afternoon, with up to a foot of rain reported in some areas of the city. Power outages, flooded streets, water rescues, damaged shingles, and downed trees were reported across the city. Some areas of mid-Missouri also reported...
KYTV
A drowning at Stockton Lake is under investigation
STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at Stockton Lake. John Gray, 60, of Fort Scott, Kansas, was found in Orleans Trail Cove just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The patrol reports it doesn’t know the circumstances surrounding the drowning. The last time anyone talked to Gray was Monday morning.
KTTS
Deputies Clear Homeless Camp In Springfield
(KTTS News) — Greene County Deputies have been working on clearing a homeless camp that popped up in Springfield. KY3 says the camp was past the Walmart Supercenter south of Sunshine and the West Bypass. The sheriff says it’s been difficult to safely clear because of all the hypodermic...
933kwto.com
KYTV
Pitcher from Licking, Mo., on road to recovery after struck in head by batted ball
Several inches of rain fell on the Springfield metro area for several hours on Monday. The rain led to flooding in the theatre department of Parkview High School. Crews quickly cleaned up the water. School officials say a leaky roof led to the flooded floor.
Free COVID tests mailed to your door to end Friday or earlier
The U.S. Postal Service said they plan to suspend the program of free COVID-19 tests by Friday, but possibly earlier if they run out.
sgfcitizen.org
Roundabouts get people heated. But Greene County is embracing them with $5.4M projects
Springfield drivers are getting accustomed to using roundabouts, and while asking about roundabouts in a coffee shop or on Facebook might stir up some strong opinions, engineers are taking notice of Springfield’s adaptability. Adam Humphrey, a professional engineer and the assistant administrator for the Greene County Highway Department, brought...
LIVE BLOG: Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings in Springfield Monday afternoon
Pockets of heavy rain and plenty of lightning and thunder hit the Springfield area and the Ozarks Monday afternoon, impacting traffic in Springfield.
cassville-democrat.com
Darlene Wierman: It’s time to say goodbye
When I walked into the Cassville Democrat office that October day in 1970 and was greeted by Kathryn Mitchell at the front desk, sitting there with her Bible in front of her, I thought this would probably a good place to work. Shortly after that, Bob and Sue Mitchell came...
KYTV
Branson, Mo. Utilities Department shares update on Compton Drive Wastewater Facility floodwall project
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A plan is in the works to build a nine-foot-high, permanent flood protection wall around the perimeter of the Compton Drive Wastewater Treatment Plant. Since 2011, this facility has been threatened by floodwaters during multiple flooding events, which have resulted in historic water releases from Table Rock Dam. In 2017, the city invested in a portable temporary flood protection system to extend the facility’s height by approximately five additional feet.
