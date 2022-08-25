Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Vainberg, Eugenia
Eugenia Vainberg, beloved mother of Maria (Jonathan) Litt and Alex (Sheila Dutta) Luchenitser. Cherished grandmother of Daniel (Stephanie Koh) Litt, David (Erin O’Brien) Litt, Michael Litt, Lia Luchenitser and Ben Luchenitser. Devoted sister of Mifa Bobritsky. Eugenia’s creative spirit, keen intelligence, insatiable thirst for knowledge, and unconditional kindness will...
Cleveland Jewish News
Rothenberg, Natalie
Natalie Rothenberg (nee Covit) beloved wife of the late David. Loving mother of Dr. Ralph (Fran) Rothenberg and Larry (Kyra) Rothenberg. Devoted grandmother of Sarah (Casey Costello) Rothenberg, Elizabeth Lisk, Boruch (Rivky) Rothenberg, Chaim (Pnina) Rothenberg and Craig Rothenberg. Great grandmother of 12. Graveside services will be held at 2:30...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ratner, Roizen, Linneman to discuss new book Sept. 9
Dr. Michael Roizen and Albert Ratner will be at The City Club of Cleveland Sept. 9 with Peter Linneman joining virtually to discuss the trio’s upcoming book, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.”. Roizen, the first chief wellness officer at Cleveland Clinic,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Gilmore, Marvin
Marvin Gilmore (Marv) was 90 years old when he passed away on Aug. 28, 2022. He was born to parents Sonia and William Goldstein in Cleveland, Ohio, on Jan. 1, 1932. He was married to his beloved wife, Hester Marcia (Lyons) Gilmore, for 47 years. Following her death, Marv lived with his dear girlfriend, Andrea Smith, in Lock Haven, Pa., for 10 years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland Jewish News
Les Levine celebration of life slated for Sept. 10
A celebration of life for late Cleveland sports icon Les Levine will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Beachwood High School auditorium at 25100 Fairmount Blvd. A fixture on the Cleveland sports scene for more than five decades, Levine died Feb. 3, 2021, after a protracted battle with diabetes and Parkinson’s disease, according to his family. He was 74. Levine, a Twinsburg resident, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2018.
Cleveland Jewish News
12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe celebrated
About 125 people gathered at Elle Restaurant & Lounge in Solon on Aug. 29 to celebrate this year's Cleveland Jewish News 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe. This year’s class includes leaders from a variety of fields, from medicine and law to education, engineering and workforce development. 2022...
Cleveland Jewish News
Temple Emanu El, New Fellowship Baptist Church partner to promote voting
In partnership with New Fellowship Baptist Church in Cleveland, Temple Emanu El in Orange will host the “Get Out the Vote” program on Sept. 11 to encourage Northeast Ohioans to vote in upcoming elections. The event, which is in-person, will feature a panel discussion moderated by Dan Moulthrop,...
Cleveland Jewish News
JNF-USA honors Harlan Diamond for lifetime of service, generosity
Harlan Diamond, the former president of Executive Caterers at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights, was honored with the Jewish National Fund-USA’s 2022 Tree of Life award for his lifetime of philanthropy, including support of the state of Israel. During the Aug. 28 awards dinner at Landerhaven, family members, community members and leaders of the Jewish National Fund-USA came forward to discuss the difference Diamond has made in so many lives over the decades, as well as the impact his philanthropy has had in helping JNF-USA meet its mission to support the state of Israel. This is his second time receiving the award, having first done so in 2006.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cleveland Jewish News
Bedrock announced plans for streetscape improvement
Bedrock recently unveiled details of the first phase of its public space program with a streetscape improvement initiative. The beautification efforts are being made as Bedrock advances its vision to develop a 15-minute neighborhood along the Cuyahoga riverfront and the ongoing transformation of Tower City Center, according to a news release.
Cleveland Jewish News
Car crashes into CVS in Solon
A car hit the side of the CVS near the intersection of Aurora and SOM Center roads in Solon at about 12:30 p.m. Aug. 31, prompting the store to close for the day, according to Lt. Bill Vajdich of the Solon Police Department. He said a car traveling eastbound on...
Cleveland Jewish News
Levin Group secures financing for Northern Ohio Blanket Mills project
Levin Group, Inc. was granted construction financing from Citizen’s Bank, with a tax credit from PNC for the residential area of the Northern Ohio Blanket Mills, according to a news release. The Blanket Mills Project is a reuse project that will turn the largest vacant property in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood into 60 multi-family housing units.
Cleveland Jewish News
Former Woodmere mayor sentenced to 33 months in prison
Charles E. Smith Jr., the former mayor of Woodmere, was sentenced to 33 months in prison and ordered to pay $10,621.23 in restitution after pleading guilty to using stolen financial information to buy gasoline. U.S. District Judge Christopher A. Boyko sentenced Smith in U.S. District Court of Northern Ohio in...
Comments / 0