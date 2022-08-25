Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hobokengirl.com
60 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City | Labor Day Weekend 2022
Summer is in its final stretch and it’s time for Labor Day weekend festivities as well as fall activities. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with fun things to do locally, like Labor Day dinner cruises, a Summer Blowout at Rooftop at Exchange Place, pilates at Pier A Park, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening Labor Day Weekend.
hobokengirl.com
Prato Bakery is Expanding to Jersey City Heights
Prato Bakery recently announced that it is officially opening a fourth location. After years of customers asking for a location to open in Jersey City Heights, the Prato Bakery owners are granting their wish. Coming to 296 Palisade Avenue, Prato’s new space will be opening its doors this fall and will be the new home base for the Italian cafe’s kitchen. Read on to learn more about Prato Bakery expanding.
hobokengirl.com
The NJ Room at the JC Public Library is a Hidden History-Filled Gem
At the top of an elegant winding staircase on the third floor of Jersey City’s Priscilla Gardner Main Library sits the New Jersey Room. The NJ Room, located at 472 Jersey Avenue, holds a grand collection of materials about New Jersey with an emphasis on Jersey City and Hudson County. This hidden gem is well worth the visit on your next trip to the Jersey City Public Library. Read on to learn more about this local spot and the history it holds.
hobokengirl.com
Haus25 in Jersey City has a Karaoke Studio, Bowling Alley + Resort-Style Pool
Finding a home in Hoboken + Jersey City can feel like a huge undertaking, which is why we’re sharing the inside scoop on one of Jersey City’s newest high-rise buildings before it’s fully leased. The two-bedroom apartments at Haus25, located at 25 Christopher Columbus Drive in Jersey City, provide the perfect living space with multiple coworking locations within the building. Keep reading to learn more about the building and its 30,000 square feet of outdoor amenities at Haus25.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hobokengirl.com
This JC Bar Inspired Moe’s Tavern on The Simpsons
The Simpsons has been a television staple for over a quarter century. Considering that most of the states in the US have a town called ‘Springfield,’ which is home to Homer Simpson + his family, the exact whereabouts of Springfield have been debated over the years. However, when it comes to the famous Moe’s Tavern from the show, there’s no debate: it was inspired by a former Jersey City bar called Tube Bar, formerly located in Journal Square. This bar and its gullible bartender, “Red” Deutsch, were the inspiration for Bart Simpson’s famous phone pranks and for Moe’s Tavern overall. Read on to learn more about this iconic spot from The Simpsons and its Hudson County connection.
hobokengirl.com
Man with Weapon Reportedly Seen Near Stevens in Hoboken on 8/29
Update as of 11AM 8/30/22: The Hoboken Police Department shared in a statement that Michael Jasmine was charged with Weapons Possession and Aggravated Assault for his actions during a dispute with construction workers. During the investigation, a rifle-style BB gun was recovered which corroborated the information provided to the Hoboken Police Department. Mr. Jasmine’s charges were placed on a warrant.
hobokengirl.com
11 Local Jobs to Apply for This Week
We’ve created a local jobs board via our The Hoboken Girl and The Montclair Girl websites on our parent site The Local Girl. Find a myriad of positions — from a project manager/coordinator to a food truck server — all in the Hoboken and Jersey City area. Keep reading to see all the jobs available this week and keep checking jobs.thelocalgirl.com for additional jobs.
hobokengirl.com
This 68-Acre Apple Farm in Chester, NJ Has Opened for its 48th Season
As the summer days give way to crisp fall weather, we all eagerly look forward to one of the best fall activities in North Jersey: apple picking. Riamede Farm in Chester, New Jersey has acres upon acres of pick-your-own apple trees that offer brightly-colored fruit for visitors to pick and bring home. This old-fashioned apple farm boasts 75-year-old trees, which are considered vintage, and each carries its own unique taste profile. In the months to come, the tractor-pulled hayride to the back of the orchard will bring apple adventures to each row of newly ripening fruit trees. We took a visit to this autumnal haven right at the beginning of its season. Read on to learn all about Riamede Farm, a pick-your-own apple orchard located at 122 Oakdale Road in Chester, NJ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hobokengirl.com
A 2.3 Magnitude Earthquake Shook 3 North Jersey Counties Yesterday
There’s been a lot happening this week in North Jersey news — from the reported man with a weapon scare in Hoboken on Monday to over 100 dead vultures turning up on a trail in Sussex County. Now, it was reported that a small 2.3 magnitude earthquake rattled Morris County yesterday and could even be felt as far as Warren and Passaic Counties. The quake was located just under 3 miles away from Morris Plains and hit at 5:14PM on Tuesday, August 30th, per USGS. NBC New York reported that the quake lasted about 30 seconds and was located about 3 miles underground. This event was likely related to the Ramapo Fault Line, which is considered an active fault line and runs through Morristown. Just after the earthquake, a small aftershock (1.7 magnitude) was reported in nearby Lake Telemark, per Patch.
Comments / 0