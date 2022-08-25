ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Jim Knowles and Ohio State’s defense building confidence in each other for Notre Dame challenge

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jim Knowles’ first eight months as Ohio State football’s defensive coordinator introduced a glossary of new terms. Adjusters and Bandits as safeties. The slot cornerback-turned-cover safety of the past is now the nickel safety. Then of course comes the Jack — the hybrid defensive end/linebacker position which actually aspires to be called a Leo, since lions are the king of the jungle.
Ohio State football’s TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba happy with new turf in Ohio Stadium

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio Stadium got new turf this offseason, and Ohio State football players have quickly seen the way it’s impacted their play. TreVeyon Henderson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are two of the nation’s best players, but even they admitted that they aren’t immune to the problem that can arise when playing on 7-year-old turf that’s seen plenty of football. The impacts were as equally mental as they were physical.
Does Ryan Day have a different edge in his fourth year as Ohio State football’s head coach?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ryan Day is 34-4 in his career as Ohio State football head coach, but up until last season none of those losses had come in the regular season. Then he lost to Oregon in Week 2 before closing out the year with a loss to Michigan, the program’s first in a decade. He has always preached about the high expectations that come with being the leader of the Buckeyes’ program, but now he feels the impact of not meeting them.
What’s Jim Knowles’ vibe heading into his first game as Ohio State football’s defensive coordinator?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jim Knowles has been coaching at the college football level for over 30 years, with his career spanning six schools, including a stint as Cornell’s head coach from 2004-09. Ohio State is the latest stop on that list and clearly the most prominent program he’s been part of, and he’s had no problem acknowledging that. But he’s also firm in understanding that even if the amount of eyes on him has raised higher than it’s ever been before, the actual job is no different.
Why Ohio State football will chase the Alabama standard and fall short in 2022: Nathan Baird’s playoff picks

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football remains on a long-tracked path to put an explosive, experienced team for the ages on the field in 2023. That means by the end of this season, the Buckeyes should be pretty great, too. If some portion of J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer and the young cornerbacks and defensive tackles pop in the months ahead, this defense will improve significantly. If all of them hit, this defense could surge back into contention for one of the nation’s best.
Man drowns in Ohio quarry while trying to help dog

OBETZ, Ohio — A 50-year-old man drowned after he jumped into a water-filled quarry while trying to help his dog, according to reports. James Stephens was fishing at Dixon Quarry, which is located southeast of Columbus near Interstate 270, when his dog jumped into the water, WBNS Channel 10 reports. Stephens jumped into the water in an attempt to help the dog but quickly began to struggle, a witness tells KATV Channel 7.
