COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ryan Day is 34-4 in his career as Ohio State football head coach, but up until last season none of those losses had come in the regular season. Then he lost to Oregon in Week 2 before closing out the year with a loss to Michigan, the program’s first in a decade. He has always preached about the high expectations that come with being the leader of the Buckeyes’ program, but now he feels the impact of not meeting them.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO