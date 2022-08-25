Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
On a budget? Here’s what to do in Columbus for cheap pricesThe LanternColumbus, OH
They Only Found Her Legs: Ohio Mother Searching For Answers In Her Daughter's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: Williams ‘walking the walk’ as Buckeye captainThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Ohio State football rants on Ryan Day, Jim Tressel, C.J. Hicks and more: Buckeye Talk Podcast
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Wednesday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises is looking for a name for what this in-season episode is likely to be each Wednesday -- Doug and the Ohio State text subscribers (start a free trial by texting 614-350-3315) combining to offer 10 rants and takes on the Buckeyes and what matters most with the football team.
Jim Knowles and Ohio State’s defense building confidence in each other for Notre Dame challenge
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jim Knowles’ first eight months as Ohio State football’s defensive coordinator introduced a glossary of new terms. Adjusters and Bandits as safeties. The slot cornerback-turned-cover safety of the past is now the nickel safety. Then of course comes the Jack — the hybrid defensive end/linebacker position which actually aspires to be called a Leo, since lions are the king of the jungle.
Ohio State football’s TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba happy with new turf in Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio Stadium got new turf this offseason, and Ohio State football players have quickly seen the way it’s impacted their play. TreVeyon Henderson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are two of the nation’s best players, but even they admitted that they aren’t immune to the problem that can arise when playing on 7-year-old turf that’s seen plenty of football. The impacts were as equally mental as they were physical.
Ohio State football’s Sonny Styles loses black stripe
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There have been a lot of good things said about Sonny Styles since he arrived on campus this summer and now he’s the latest Ohio State football player to lose his black stripe. Styles was the nation’s No. 12 player and top safety in the 2022...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What’s up with Ohio State football’s toughness level and Paris Johnson Jr.’s first step in validating first-round potential? Buckeye Bits
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Paris Johnson Jr. waited three years to finally be Ohio State football’s left tackle, and his reward is making a debut against a potential first-round NFL Draft pick, just as he would want it to be. “That’s why I came here,” Johnson said. “I wanted to...
No. 2 OSU hosts No. 5 Notre Dame in season opener: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — No. 5 Notre Dame comes to Columbus Saturday night to take on the No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. The winner gets a leg up on making the College Football Playoff final four. Notre Dame is led by new head coach Marcus Freeman, who is a...
Does Ryan Day have a different edge in his fourth year as Ohio State football’s head coach?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ryan Day is 34-4 in his career as Ohio State football head coach, but up until last season none of those losses had come in the regular season. Then he lost to Oregon in Week 2 before closing out the year with a loss to Michigan, the program’s first in a decade. He has always preached about the high expectations that come with being the leader of the Buckeyes’ program, but now he feels the impact of not meeting them.
What’s Jim Knowles’ vibe heading into his first game as Ohio State football’s defensive coordinator?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jim Knowles has been coaching at the college football level for over 30 years, with his career spanning six schools, including a stint as Cornell’s head coach from 2004-09. Ohio State is the latest stop on that list and clearly the most prominent program he’s been part of, and he’s had no problem acknowledging that. But he’s also firm in understanding that even if the amount of eyes on him has raised higher than it’s ever been before, the actual job is no different.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Ohio State football will chase the Alabama standard and fall short in 2022: Nathan Baird’s playoff picks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football remains on a long-tracked path to put an explosive, experienced team for the ages on the field in 2023. That means by the end of this season, the Buckeyes should be pretty great, too. If some portion of J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer and the young cornerbacks and defensive tackles pop in the months ahead, this defense will improve significantly. If all of them hit, this defense could surge back into contention for one of the nation’s best.
It’s a dream come true for Cody Morris: Guardians takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Class AAA manager Andy Tracy likes to have fun with his players when they get promoted from Columbus to the Guardians in Cleveland. Right-hander Cody Morris was no exception. “Andy Tracy called me into his office and said, ‘We’re going to make you a starter again,...
Man drowns in Ohio quarry while trying to help dog
OBETZ, Ohio — A 50-year-old man drowned after he jumped into a water-filled quarry while trying to help his dog, according to reports. James Stephens was fishing at Dixon Quarry, which is located southeast of Columbus near Interstate 270, when his dog jumped into the water, WBNS Channel 10 reports. Stephens jumped into the water in an attempt to help the dog but quickly began to struggle, a witness tells KATV Channel 7.
Former school superintendent in Ohio accused of kidnapping 2 children in West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, West Virginia — The former superintendent of a school district in the Columbus area is facing two charges of kidnapping after police say he lured two young children into his vehicle, offering them money to baby-sit. William J. Morrison III, 59, of Huntington, was arrested last week in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Car crashes into home in central Ohio, killing man on porch
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A man sitting on his porch was killed Monday evening when a car driven by a suspected drunken driver crashed into the home, the State Highway Patrol says. Cody Jordan, 27, of Chillicothe, was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center after the crash but died of...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
79K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0