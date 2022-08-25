KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A hot and humid day ahead with highs creeping into the lower 90s and afternoon heat index values reaching around 100° in spots. Scattered thunderstorms will develop between 5 pm and 9 pm in vicinity of a cold front between 36 Highway in northern Missouri and 50 Highway in central Missouri. A few storms may produce gusts up to 60 mph and hail. Scattered showers and a few storms may linger overnight, before clearing out early tomorrow morning. Mostly sunny skies can be expected through the end of the week into the weekend with highs in the middle and upper 80s.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO