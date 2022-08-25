Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Race For The River: The MR340 is growing the love of paddling in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chronicle: Race For The River is an in-depth and action-packed special following this year's MR340 racers from start to finish in Missouri's ultimate test of endurance and strength. More than 700 people signed up for this year’s MR340 race down the Missouri River. It’s...
Dead Last Johnnie: A day in the life of an MR340 racer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chronicle: Race For The River is an in-depth and action-packed special following this year's MR340 racers from start to finish in Missouri's ultimate test of endurance and strength. While our Chronicle, Race For The River, focused a lot on some of the first finishers across...
AAA and law enforcement asking drivers to slow down ahead of Labor Day weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ahead of a busy travel weekend, AAA and local law enforcement are asking you to slow down and move over on the roads. Labor day weekend is one of the busiest for drivers as hundreds of thousands of Missourians hit the road, but that also means it's one of the deadliest times to travel.
Addiction specialists urge caution with sports betting launching Thursday in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Legal sports betting is just a few days away from becoming a reality in Kansas. Gamblers will start placing bets later this week. It's a good bet that you've seen signs and advertisements that legal sports betting has arrived in Kansas. "It starts off innocently,"...
Missouri voters now required to show government ID
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri voters are now required to show a current government photo identification. The Missouri secretary of state said that about 270,000 voters may not meet this requirement. The new law affects about 6% of registered voters. These are the people whose identification has expired or...
KC police narrow search for driver that struck and killed father of ten over the weekend
GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Police have released a description of a vehicle they suspect killed a cyclist in Lee's Summit over the weekend. Charles Criniere was a bicyclist that was hit and killed by a driver in a hit and run early Saturday morning. It happened on View High Drive,...
IMPACT DAY: Scattered late-day and evening thunderstorms
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A hot and humid day ahead with highs creeping into the lower 90s and afternoon heat index values reaching around 100° in spots. Scattered thunderstorms will develop between 5 pm and 9 pm in vicinity of a cold front between 36 Highway in northern Missouri and 50 Highway in central Missouri. A few storms may produce gusts up to 60 mph and hail. Scattered showers and a few storms may linger overnight, before clearing out early tomorrow morning. Mostly sunny skies can be expected through the end of the week into the weekend with highs in the middle and upper 80s.
