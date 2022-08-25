ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé': Kim Defends Her Plan to Propose to Usman (Exclusive)

Kim wants to propose to her boyfriend, Usman, but her son and her mom definitely don't think it's a good idea. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Kim explains her plan to marry Usman and bring him to the United States from Nigeria and her son, Jamal, calls it "bulls**t."
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Jill Biden
ETOnline.com

Meghan Markle Reacts to Mariah Carey Saying She 'Gives Us Diva Moments'

Meghan Markle’s conversation with one of entertainment’s biggest “divas” took a deeper look at the word. During episode 2 of her Archetypes podcast, the Duchess of Sussex and her guest, Mariah Carey, examined the complexities that come with being called a “diva” and how the GRAMMY-winning pop star has embraced it.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy