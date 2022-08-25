ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Senior-oriented health care group expands to Peoria, Glendale, Sun City, Phoenix

Sun City Independent
Sun City Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pZUH2_0hVCrIjc00

CenterWell Senior Primary Care will open nine senior-focused primary care centers in the Phoenix area through early 2023, marking the company's debut in the Arizona market.

CenterWell’s first facility in Arizona recently opened at 6544 W. Thomas Road, Suite 11. with locations in Sun City, Peoria, Glendale and Phoenix  opening through December.

CenterWell Senior Primary Care and Conviva Care Centers delivers care to seniors in more than 215 centers across nine states,  according to a release.

“Phoenix is one of the fastest-growing urban areas in the country, and a good portion of that growth is in the senior population,” said Daryl Young, market president.

“With our focus on underserved communities, we bring a new level of access to quality, coordinated care to seniors in this important market.”

Dr. Ravinder Dawke, CenterWell’s chief medical officer for Arizona, said the company is known for its focus on "whole-person health."

“We really focus on getting to know our patients,” he said. “Because of our attention to the whole person, we are able to spend 30 to 40 minutes with each patient every time they come in, which is two to three times longer than what they may be used to at traditional doctors’ offices.”

All new CenterWell Senior Primary Care locations in Arizona will be staffed by board-certified physicians, nurses and behavioral health specialists, and patients will also have access to clinical pharmacists and social workers who have been specially trained to treat the senior population, according to the release.

CenterWell is planning to hire about 100 employees in Arizona.

Centers opening through December are:

  • 6544 W. Thomas Road, Suite 11, Phoenix. (Opened earlier this summer)
  • 63 N. Greenfield Road, Suite 108, Mesa.
  • 14813 N. Del Webb Blvd., Sun City.
  • 5016 W. Cactus Road, Glendale.
  • 2070 E. Baseline Road, Phoenix.
  • 10280 N. 91st Ave., Peoria.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Health
Sun City, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Health
Glendale, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Health
Sun City, AZ
Health
State
Arizona State
Peoria, AZ
Health
City
Sun City, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Peoria, AZ
Government
City
Peoria, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Medical Services#Urban Areas#General Health#Centerwell#Conviva Care Centers
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Sun City Independent

Sun City Independent

Sun City, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to Sun City, Arizona, the first large-scale retirement community in the U.S. founded in 1960.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/sun-city-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy