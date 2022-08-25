ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

UPDATE: Driver arrested on DUI in West Virginia Turnpike crash, road reopened

By Erin Noon, Jessica Patterson, Andie Bernhardt
abc27 News
abc27 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WpKKz_0hVCqr9U00

UPDATE (7:38 p.m. Aug. 25, 2022) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation says all lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike have reopened after being shut down for nearly 19 hours after a tractor-trailer crash caused a chemical spill near Pax overnight.

PAX, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing DUI charges after a tractor-trailer crash on the West Virginia Turnpike closed I-77 and caused a chemical spill.

Authorities say the crash happened during the hour between 11:30 p.m. last night, Wednesday, Aug. 24 and 12:30 a.m. this morning, Thursday, Aug. 25 near the 62.5 mile-marker of I-77 over the Skitter Creek Bridge. During the crash, the tractor-trailer flipped over the median barrier wall, blocking all northbound and southbound lanes, and causing damage to the median barrier.

18-year-old arrested after fleeing police on motorcycle at speeds of 160mph in Cabell County

According to Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, the tractor-trailer also caught fire during the crash, and crews were able to extinguish the flames.

The sheriff’s office says the closure is expected to run through this evening and normal traffic flow should be expected late this evening into tomorrow morning.

According to a criminal complaint from the Fayette County Magistrate Court, when authorities responded to the scene of the crash, they were able to speak with the driver, identified as Dennis Eugene West of Moncks Corner, South Carolina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F9CT2_0hVCqr9U00

Authorities say while speaking with West they smelled an “odor of an alcoholic beverage on the driver’s breath.” West allegedly failed his field sobriety tests according to the complaint.

West was arrested on suspicion of DUI and taken to the West Virginia State Police Turnpike Office in Beckley. According to the complaint, West agreed to a ECIR-II breath test, which returned a result of .128.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j4DKT_0hVCqr9U00
Department of Transportation Detour A map (Photo Courtesy: WVDOT)

Because of the extended closure, Miller has activated the West Virginia Turnpike Emergency Detour A. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says this means drivers should take I-79 and Route 19 to detour around the closed area. Traffic is also being diverted off the Turnpike at Chelyan and rerouted through Kanawha and Fayette County by Route 60 and 61, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation says those traveling northbound will detour at the North Beckley Exit 48 onto US 19 and go to Summersville to I-79 Exit 57 and then head south to Charleston. Those going southbound will follow I-79 north from Charleston to Exit 57 and then take US 19 to North Beckley Exit 48.

The crash also caused a chemical spill from the load the tractor-trailer was carrying. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has identified the chemical as Alkyl Dimethylamine, which is primarily used as a cleaning agent. According to the commission, the tractor-trailer had at least 12 totes of the solution, which held 275 gallons each. Officials say an environmental contractor will have to finish inspecting and remediating the site before they can determine the total amount of material being hauled and how much was spilled at the scene.

Commissioners say the solution is “very odorous” and described the smell as a “fish-like odor.” The commissioners also said the spill will have an impact to the aquatic life and water in the Paint Creek area. The WVDEP says fish kill believed to be connected to the spill has been observed in the area.

According to the Kanawha County Commission, those who live in the area are advised as a precaution to avoid contact with Paint Creek water until the materials are diluted.

The crash has also caused issues with flooding cleanup, according to the West Virginia National Guard. WVNG leaders say due to the traffic on Rt. 60 caused by this crash, they will not be able to reach some parts of Fayette County affected by flooding until tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 26.

Guard members were originally scheduled to assist with cleanup in the Gauley Bridge area on Thursday.

Miller said this morning during the governor’s semi-daily COVID-19 briefing crews were awaiting an environmental contractor because authorities implemented hazmat and emergency response. The City of Charleston’s Hazardous Material Team has also been called to the scene to assist with removal and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is also handling remediation.

The West Virginia State Police, the Department of Environmental Protection Emergency response team, the Pax Fire Department and West Virginia Parkways Authority are all on scene, according to the governor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Quaker Steak and Lube on Peach to close

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A well known eatery in Summit Township is about to close its doors for good. According to an employee, notice was given that the Quaker Steak and Lube on Peach Street will be closing on September 18. The closure only affects the Peach Street location, which is part of Scott Enterprises. […]
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
South Carolina State
abc27 News

AARP Fraud Watch: DMV Scams

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM)- There are millions of licensed drivers and scammers are trying to take advantage with Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) scams. AARP says this is how it works: You get and text message from the DMV saying you owe money or you need to renew your registration and if you don’t pay now […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Expected road closures for President Biden’s visit to Wilkes-Barre

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced the expected road closures for President Joe Biden’s visit to Wilkes-Barre Tuesday. According to PSP, President Biden’s visit will result in the temporary closures of Interstate 81, State Route 115, State Route 309 (Cross Valley Expressway), and River Street Tuesday in the afternoon and evening hours. Mr. Biden […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Hazardous Material#County Commission#Pax#Moncks Corner
abc27 News

Court loosens rules on where malpractice cases can be filed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court on Thursday reversed its own two-decade-old rule that required medical malpractice cases to be filed in the county where the alleged harm occurred, a win for civil plaintiffs and the lawyers who represent them but a potentially costly change for health care providers. The decision by the state […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

President Biden delivers remarks in Northeast PA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  The city of Wilkes-Barre hosted President Biden Tuesday where he delivered a speech at Wilkes University’s Marts Center.  You can watch President Biden’s full speech at the university in the video block above. Watch the full speech from Democratic officials Governor Tom Wolf, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Congressman Matt Cartwright, and […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27 News

Shapiro sues leasing company for rent-to-own scheme

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed a lawsuit Thursday against Progressive Leasing for allegedly violating a state disclosure law. Shapiro is suing the leasing company for a rent-to-own scheme he says was targeting low-income Pennsylvanians. “This company used deceptive practices to take advantage of low-income Pennsylvanians,” Shapiro said. “Consumers deserve to have […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

PA Governor Race: Shapiro leads Mastriano in new poll

(WHTM) — Democrat Josh Shapiro currently holds an advantage over Republican Doug Mastriano in the race to replace Gov. Tom Wolf, according to a recently published Franklin & Marshall poll. According to the poll, Shapiro leads Mastriano 44% to 33%. He also has received a larger share of support from Democrats (76%) compared to Mastriano’s […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Gov. Wolf says student loan forgiveness will not be taxed

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf is reminding Pennsylvanian students who will receive President Joe Biden’s Student Debt Relief that it will not be taxed. According to a release issued by the governor, students who will be receiving up to $20,000 in relief under President Biden’s Student Debt Relief Plan will not be taxed on that […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy