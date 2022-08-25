ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Tony La Russa ordered to miss game vs. Royals by doctors

The Chicago White Sox received some poor news as manager Tony La Russa will not be with the team Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. He has been ordered by his doctors to miss the game and is scheduled to undergo further medical testing on Wednesday, according to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
The Spun

Look: Max Scherzer, Wife Announce Big Personal News

Max Scherzer is hoping to add a World Series ring in 2022. He already knows he will be adding another baby in 2023. Scherzer and his wife Erica announced that they are awaiting the birth of their fourth child, a baby girl, scheduled for February 2023. The Scherzers already have two daughters and a son.
BASEBALL
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports Chicago

Here are the most expensive baseball cards right now

The price for a piece of America’s pastime keeps going up. Baseball cards are among the most popular collectibles in the sports memorabilia market. While cards are easily available for purchase, the most valuable ones have reached seven-figure territory. The record for the most expensive baseball card has changed...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Cashman
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Hal Steinbrenner
Person
Barry Bonds
Person
Sammy Sosa
Person
Aaron Judge
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols inches closer to no. 700, achieves insane feat vs. Reds

Albert Pujols will not be able to stop his aging, but he’s also not going to be stopped from hitting balls out of the park. The future sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer moved closer to home run no. 700 when he added Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler to his long list of home run victims with a dinger in the third inning of Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Aaron Judge reaches Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle territory after 50th home run

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is now in the same territory as Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle after hitting his 50th homer of the season on Monday. Trailing the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 at the top of the eighth inning, Judge put the Yankees back into the game and himself towards history as he […] The post Yankees’ Aaron Judge reaches Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle territory after 50th home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Yankees#The New York Yankees#Rbi#The Times Union#The Major League Baseball#Ped#Big Board Sports
NBC Sports

Home plate ump falls awkwardly, exits Giants-Padres game

The Giants' game against the San Diego Padres on Monday night at Oracle Park was delayed roughly 11 minutes in the bottom of the first inning after home plate umpire Marvin Hudson slipped, fell awkwardly, and suffered an apparent lower-body injury. Giants designated hitter Tommy La Stella popped the first...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1057.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy