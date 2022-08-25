Read full article on original website
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
Angel Hernandez did his bad umpiring thing again vs. the Dodgers
Notorious MLB umpire Angel Hernandez made a horrendous check swing call that nearly cost the Dodgers a win against the Marlins. More often than not, when Angel Hernandez is trending on Twitter it’s because he made some horrendous calls as a home plate umpire. On Monday, he made sure...
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Gets Hit in the Head and Embarrasses Pitcher on Next Pitch
Everybody knows about the infamous Trea Turner slide. The dude even has a whole GIF about it:. But during Sunday afternoon’s game, Turner’s slide had a lot more context and emotion behind it than the usual smooth and casual glide. After the Dodgers lost 2-1 in a tough...
Tony La Russa ordered to miss game vs. Royals by doctors
The Chicago White Sox received some poor news as manager Tony La Russa will not be with the team Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. He has been ordered by his doctors to miss the game and is scheduled to undergo further medical testing on Wednesday, according to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale.
Look: Max Scherzer, Wife Announce Big Personal News
Max Scherzer is hoping to add a World Series ring in 2022. He already knows he will be adding another baby in 2023. Scherzer and his wife Erica announced that they are awaiting the birth of their fourth child, a baby girl, scheduled for February 2023. The Scherzers already have two daughters and a son.
Yardbarker
The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
St. Louis Cardinals Pitcher Adam Wainwright’s New Country Song is… Something Else
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a playoff race. They’re ahead in the NL Central and, barring a mega collapse, should be finishing the regular season atop their division. Albert Pujols has made his triumphant return to the Cards, and they look to have a chance to make a real run.
Here are the most expensive baseball cards right now
The price for a piece of America’s pastime keeps going up. Baseball cards are among the most popular collectibles in the sports memorabilia market. While cards are easily available for purchase, the most valuable ones have reached seven-figure territory. The record for the most expensive baseball card has changed...
Albert Pujols inches closer to no. 700, achieves insane feat vs. Reds
Albert Pujols will not be able to stop his aging, but he’s also not going to be stopped from hitting balls out of the park. The future sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer moved closer to home run no. 700 when he added Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler to his long list of home run victims with a dinger in the third inning of Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.
Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez’ plea to Mets aces will annoy Boston fans
Pedro Martinez is a Boston Red Sox legend. That is an undeniable fact. The diminutive pitcher towered over his competition in his near-decade long stint in Beantown. It was in Fenway Park where people got to witness just how impressive he was. His World Series run with the team only served to cement his legacy further.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge reaches Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle territory after 50th home run
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is now in the same territory as Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle after hitting his 50th homer of the season on Monday. Trailing the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 at the top of the eighth inning, Judge put the Yankees back into the game and himself towards history as he […] The post Yankees’ Aaron Judge reaches Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle territory after 50th home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Albert Pujols hits home run No. 694, passes Barry Bonds in unique stat
Albert Pujols homered again on Monday night as he continues to chase 700 but the St. Louis Cardinals slugger also passed Barry Bonds in another category.
Ronald Acuna Jr reveals worrying reason for two-game absence for Braves
As the Atlanta Braves try to chase the New York Mets, one of their key players was surprisingly absent for the last two games. Ronald Acuna Jr, the team’s star leadoff hitter, has been out for the team’s last two games against the St. Louis Cardinals. That is a worrying sign for Atlanta, who sorely missed Acuna’s hitting in those games.
NBC Sports
Home plate ump falls awkwardly, exits Giants-Padres game
The Giants' game against the San Diego Padres on Monday night at Oracle Park was delayed roughly 11 minutes in the bottom of the first inning after home plate umpire Marvin Hudson slipped, fell awkwardly, and suffered an apparent lower-body injury. Giants designated hitter Tommy La Stella popped the first...
Dodgers: Utility Player Continues to Rack Up K's at the Plate
Since returning from the IL, the Dodgers veteran has struggled to make contact with the ball all season, Doc addresses the slump.
