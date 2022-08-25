Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Cardano [ADA] can see a 20% rally following a short squeeze if…
IOHK (Input Output Hong Kong), the company behind the development of the Cardano network, shared some important status updates. The ecosystem completed one of the major requirements for the Vasil mainnet launch over the weekend. According to the IOG, 75% of Cardano’s mainnet blocks were successfully minted by the chosen Vasil node candidate, node 1.35.3.
Ethereum faces another mountain to climb, at least until Merge
The rampage continues for Ethereum as the alt faltered in the market on 28 August. Investors are elated to see that the Merge is finally happening after a series of delays over the past year. But Ethereum is facing a torrid time in the market with trader expectations taking a...
300 days into Bitcoin bull market peak of $65k- What does it hint at
Bitcoin [BTC] may be inching towards greener pastures after the latest on-chain activity showed some bullish indicators. According to the analytic firm Santiment, Bitcoin supply continues to be withdrawn from exchanges. This is a very potent bullish signal for crypto assets. Bitcoin withdrawals from exchanges have become a common theme...
Bitcoin: Detailed on-chain analysis for BTC holders to minimize losses
The largest cryptocurrency in the world, Bitcoin [BTC], has had a rough patch in the past few weeks. With a near-term weakness spotted across some of the coin’s significant on-chain metrics, the price of BTC continues to plummet even with minimal additional sell-side pressure on-chain, Glassnode found in a new report.
Another Bitcoin drop awaits? Here’s what analysts are saying
Bitcoin’s performance has been sluggish of late, thanks to the recent market decline. Last week’s performance of Bitcoin didn’t seem promising as the chart was mostly red. At the time of writing, Bitcoin registered a negative 6.92% 7-day growth. And, it was trading below the $2,000 mark...
Bitcoin whale addresses are accumulating- What could it mean for price
Out of the $123.13 million taken out of the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, Bitcoin [BTC] liquidations within the same period totaled $25.30 million, data from Coinglass revealed. As of this writing, the king coin exchanged hands at $19,857.00. It last traded at this level in July when...
Polkadot [DOT]: Is it the right time for swing traders to go short
With the onset of the bear market, many short sellers have been trying to make a quick buck and are looking for a coin or a token to bet against. While betting against ETH and ADA may not be the best idea because of the upcoming Merge and hardforks, Polkadot does seem like the right fit.
Is Dogecoin [DOGE] worth buying at this level? Answer might amaze you
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Since swooping below the $0.19-mark in December last year, Dogecoin [DOGE] has been on a consistent selling spree. This decline phase led the dog-themed crypto to match its yearly lows in June. Since then, however, the buyers have been striving to reclaim critical support levels.
Litecoin outperformed Bitcoin, but not in a way you think
Litecoin [LTC] also referred to as the ‘silver’ to Bitcoin’s ‘gold’, registered a plunge in price over the last week along with several other cryptos. However, the point that sets Litcoin apart from others is that it also showed better signs of recovery in the last 24-hour period as its performance increased by more than 2%.
Ethereum may drop to $1k for the first time in two months if…
Ethereum [ETH], the largest altcoin remains hyped due to the upcoming upgrades in September. Despite that, traders have had a hard time trusting ETH with their life savings as falling funding rates continued. But for how long? Could one see a price uptick amidst the sea waves of fear across...
Ethereum LTH, should you be cutting losses before Merge
Apart from a decline in its price in the past few days, leading alt Ether [ETH] also saw a decline in on-chain activity in the last week. According to a new report by IntoTheBlock, the general downturn in the cryptocurrency market due to a decline in the broader financial market led the leading alt to record some of its lowest on-chain activity in years.
Stocks end lower in choppy trading, on pace for weekly loss
A choppy day of trading ended Wednesday with a broad slide for stocks as Wall Street closed the books on a rocky August that started off strong, but wound up leaving the market deeper in the red for the year.
Ethereum reaches crucial point as Merge bells continue to ring
As we close in on the Merge, Ethereum is facing a crucial junction on its course. The Merge preparations are doing very well on the network as the ETH 2.0 deposit contracts continue to register new all-time highs (ATHs). Meanwhile, stablecoin activity on Ethereum has been increasing according to a...
Blue-Chip NFTs worth the label? A BAYC, CryptoPunks case study
Up by 2% over the last seven days, the Blue Chip Index revealed some growth in the performance of Blue Chip NFTs over the past week. According to NFTGo, the Blue Chip Index is calculated by weighing the market capitalization of Blue Chip NFT collections to determine their performance. So,...
Aimedis token AIMX, now traded in BitMart
The globally acting company Aimedis is thriving because of the growing number of key players joining Aimedis Avalon, the first metaverse platform developed for the healthcare industry. Starting Monday, 29 August 2022, the Aimedis token AIMX will be traded on BitMart, one of the most trusted cryptocurrency trading platforms. Aimedis...
Bitcoin: Predicting BTC’s likely response to this support level
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Over the last ten weeks, Bitcoin [BTC] observed choppy movement, with the price lingering around its high liquidity level. Something evidenced by the Point of Control line (POC, red).
Cardano traders should celebrate as ADA ranks over BTC, SOL in…
According to a new report, by the MBLM agency, Cardano has outperformed multiple cryptocurrencies when it comes to brand intimacy. Well, brand intimacy is defined by how a company has connected with its users and customers emotionally. Interestingly, Cardano ranked number one in the cryptocurrency niche. And, number 26 overall...
Can Polygon [MATIC] pull multitudes after this NFT marketplace…
OpenSea, the NFT marketplace with the highest number of users, has had the Polygon [MATIC] network on its platform for a while. However, the use of the cryptocurrency was extremely limited compared to Ethereum [ETH], which many of its users preferred. Now, it seems that OpenSea has attributed some priority...
Solana [SOL] resurrects >7% but there’s more than meets the eye
Solana [SOL] seemed to have fought its way out of its recent slump. While it dubbed itself the “fastest blockchain in the world,” its speed since 26 August was only towards an uncontrollable price plunge. Interestingly, the SOL current trend looks like “we’re back up” as the coin...
DEXes fall short on Solana again as market u-turn continues
Decentralized Exchanges are continuing to tumble in the crypto industry with the general market downturn. Moreover, DEXes in the Solana ecosystem are also feeling pressure for the past three months. According to Solana Daily, the traffic of DEX projects has decreased “almost steadily” on Solana. In hindsight, this...
