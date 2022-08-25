Read full article on original website
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
This could be Detroit’s biggest Dally in the Alley yet
The one-day celebration of the Cass Corridor’s art, culture, and music had been growing every year until it was interrupted
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit fashion designer competing in ArtPrize
A Metro Detroit fashion designer has showcased her work at New York Fashion Week, participated in more than 50 fashion shows, and now she is getting ready to participate in an international art competition. Fashion designer Cheryl Zemke’s submission was accepted for the upcoming ArtPrize competition in Grand Rapids. Zemke...
ClickOnDetroit.com
One of the largest events in the D, returns this Friday
Believe it or not, Labor Day weekend is on the horizon, and we’re just days from one of the largest events in the D! The Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats and Eats presented by Flagstar Bank is back for its 25th year. The event, happening in Downtown Royal Oak, will...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New restaurant in Detroit offers food for the soul
A new takeout spot on Detroit’s eastside is dishing out food for the soul in the form of ribs, mac n’ cheese, candied yams and so much more. Tiffani Swint and Travez Daniel are the mother-son duo behind the restaurant called Soul 2 Go. Daniel said opening the restaurant was a learning and growing experience where he had a lot of support from his family and friends. The Motor City Match program also helped him become a Detroit entrepreneur.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Food truck event benefitting Ann Arbor shelter for families returns Sept. 22
ANN ARBOR – IHN at Alpha House is holding its third annual Driving Home Food Truck benefit on its grounds on Sept. 22 from 4-7 p.m. Proceeds from the event and a separate online auction will benefit the short-term shelter, which helps local families connect to resources and gain their footing before being permanently housed.
You can catch viral Detroit rapper Gmac Cash at the Henny & Hamburgers fest Labor Day weekend
Performers also include Snap Dogg, Rocky Badd, Stack Boi Ty, and more
Detroit nurse to transform Linwood-Dexter block into business complex starting with fresh food market
Sonya Greene says she was inspired by the disproportionate health impact COVID-19 had on Black communities
ClickOnDetroit.com
Reserve your Insider spot at the Romeo Peach Festival 🍑
Hey, Insiders! We’ve got something very peachy to tell you about. The Romeo Peach Festival is this weekend and Insiders can enjoy an exclusive VIPeach Hour experience for just $25 per person. Here’s what it includes:. Admission to the festival ($5) Reserved VIPeach area. Complimentary food samples, including...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Inside Venue: Ann Arbor’s first event, dining and co-working space
ANN ARBOR – A new all-in-one space dedicated to work and play is opening in the former Lucky’s Market location on the city’s southside. Venue will be holding its grand opening on Thursday from 4-10 p.m. to showcase its multiuse experience to customers seeking a place to hold events, work, eat and socialize.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Looking for a job? Detroit-Wayne County Port Authority hosts local job fair for Metro Detroiters
DETROIT – The largest inland port in the state is searching for people looking for a job. The Detroit-Wayne County Port Authority hosted a job fair for those interested in working on ships, in ports or in logistics. Six employers were looking to fill over 100 positions. Evans Distributions...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Check out a preview of the music for Arts, Beats & Eats
Local and national talent will be in the spotlight in Royal Oak this Labor Day weekend at Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats, and Eats presented by Flagstar Bank. Around two-hundred musical acts will perform on multiple stages over four days of festivities. Jaime Wilkins, the entertainment director for the event, said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s where DTE Energy will be handing out water, ice to Metro Detroiters until 7 p.m. Wednesday
DETROIT – DTE Energy’s community vans will be handing out water and ice to Metro Detroiters until 7 p.m. Wednesday. : Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan. Costco/Kohls -- 6700 Whitmore Lake Rd, Brighton, MI. Meijer -- 21431 Grand River, Detroit MI. Kroger - 7644 26...
You can get $3 movie tickets at Michigan Theaters this weekend for National Cinema Day
The ridiculously cheap ticket event is an attempt to revive the movie industry
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police break down how 2 women, 2 men in Metro Detroit helped move trash bags of drugs sold on dark web
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – Officials said two women and two men were part of a dark web operation in Metro Detroit that involved moving garbage bags full of drugs and mailing orders individually from a post office. ‘Large-scale dark web drug vendor’. Officials said they began an investigation in...
New Building in Detroit Making History Looking Like Titan Tower
There is a building in Detroit being constructed from the top down. The first of its kind in North America. The process used to erect this Exchange Tower in Detroit seems backward to all of us non-engineers. The builders constructed the elevator shafts first, then they built the top floor. This 16-floor building will be constructed one floor at a time, then that floor will slowly be elevated to its position at the top of the building.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor YMCA to celebrate pride with LGBTQ+ Family & Friends Dinner Dance
ANN ARBOR – A suggestion from the late activist Jim Toy has led to the creation of a welcoming dinner dance for Tree Town’s LGBTQ+ community at the Y. On Saturday, Sept. 10, join Ann Arbor YMCA for its free, intergenerational LGBTQ+ Family & Friends Dinner Dance between 5-8 p.m.
INTERVIEW: Wahlberg again raises $1M for kids at Detroit celebrity golf outing
For a second straight summer, Wahlberg hosted his Celebrity Invitational at Detroit Golf Club. He raised another $1 million for kids at Beaumont Health and the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Hiring fair looks to help returning citizens succeed in new life in Detroit
DETROIT – Returning citizens are people who’ve been previously incarcerated and are working to rejoin the community. Right now, there’s a big push in the City of Detroit to help them succeed in starting a new life. “If you’re not quite ready or your skills or your...
Dot & Etta's iconic, family secret fried shrimp is back: Where to find it
If you remember fried shrimp from any of the Dot & Etta's Shrimp Huts that once dotted metro Detroit, you're in luck to have it again. After shuttering about a dozen years ago, several members of the Crawford family, which owned the Dot & Etta's Shrimp Huts, are doing a pop-up featuring the iconic, and family secret, battered and seasoned fried shrimp. ...
The Oldest Commercial Bowling Alley in the United States is Located in Michigan
Located in Detroit, Michigan, the Garden Bowl is the oldest commercial bowling alley in the United States. When it comes to old-school bowling alleys, it doesn't get any older than Garden Bowl as it celebrated its 109th anniversary earlier this month. When Did Garden Bowl Officially Open Its Doors?. Garden...
