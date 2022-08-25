ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit fashion designer competing in ArtPrize

A Metro Detroit fashion designer has showcased her work at New York Fashion Week, participated in more than 50 fashion shows, and now she is getting ready to participate in an international art competition. Fashion designer Cheryl Zemke’s submission was accepted for the upcoming ArtPrize competition in Grand Rapids. Zemke...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

One of the largest events in the D, returns this Friday

Believe it or not, Labor Day weekend is on the horizon, and we’re just days from one of the largest events in the D! The Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats and Eats presented by Flagstar Bank is back for its 25th year. The event, happening in Downtown Royal Oak, will...
ROYAL OAK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

New restaurant in Detroit offers food for the soul

A new takeout spot on Detroit’s eastside is dishing out food for the soul in the form of ribs, mac n’ cheese, candied yams and so much more. Tiffani Swint and Travez Daniel are the mother-son duo behind the restaurant called Soul 2 Go. Daniel said opening the restaurant was a learning and growing experience where he had a lot of support from his family and friends. The Motor City Match program also helped him become a Detroit entrepreneur.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Food truck event benefitting Ann Arbor shelter for families returns Sept. 22

ANN ARBOR – IHN at Alpha House is holding its third annual Driving Home Food Truck benefit on its grounds on Sept. 22 from 4-7 p.m. Proceeds from the event and a separate online auction will benefit the short-term shelter, which helps local families connect to resources and gain their footing before being permanently housed.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Reserve your Insider spot at the Romeo Peach Festival 🍑

Hey, Insiders! We’ve got something very peachy to tell you about. The Romeo Peach Festival is this weekend and Insiders can enjoy an exclusive VIPeach Hour experience for just $25 per person. Here’s what it includes:. Admission to the festival ($5) Reserved VIPeach area. Complimentary food samples, including...
ROMEO, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Inside Venue: Ann Arbor’s first event, dining and co-working space

ANN ARBOR – A new all-in-one space dedicated to work and play is opening in the former Lucky’s Market location on the city’s southside. Venue will be holding its grand opening on Thursday from 4-10 p.m. to showcase its multiuse experience to customers seeking a place to hold events, work, eat and socialize.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Check out a preview of the music for Arts, Beats & Eats

Local and national talent will be in the spotlight in Royal Oak this Labor Day weekend at Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats, and Eats presented by Flagstar Bank. Around two-hundred musical acts will perform on multiple stages over four days of festivities. Jaime Wilkins, the entertainment director for the event, said...
ROYAL OAK, MI
103.3 WKFR

New Building in Detroit Making History Looking Like Titan Tower

There is a building in Detroit being constructed from the top down. The first of its kind in North America. The process used to erect this Exchange Tower in Detroit seems backward to all of us non-engineers. The builders constructed the elevator shafts first, then they built the top floor. This 16-floor building will be constructed one floor at a time, then that floor will slowly be elevated to its position at the top of the building.
DETROIT, MI

