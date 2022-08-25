Read full article on original website
2 transported to hospital in stable condition after rollover crash
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition after a rollover Wednesday in Bloomington. The Bloomington Fire Department says the crash happened at Washington Street and North Veterans Parkway. The scene was cleared at 4:05 p.m.
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Sinkhole closes N. Wisconsin Ave
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The southbound lane of N. Wisconsin Avenue between E. McClure Avenue and E. Archer Avenue closed Wednesday due to the formation of a sinkhole. The road is expected to remain closed for 7 to 10 days. The City of Peoria asks that motorists follow all...
Central Illinois Proud
Update: S. Cameron reopened after vehicle fire
UPDATE (2:11 p.m.) — According to Peoria Emergency Communications Center Supervisor Anthony M. Carlyle, Cameron Road has been reopened to through traffic. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 7600 of S. Cameron is closed due to a vehicle fire, according to city officials. Drivers should find another route to...
hoiabc.com
Sinkhole closes intersection of Park Ave., Summer St. in Pekin
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A sinkhole near Jefferson Primary School in Pekin is going to reroute traffic for the next few days. City Engineer Josie Esker says the city is doing everything it can to address as quickly as possible the “rather large sinkhole” that formed in close proximity to the school - at Park Avenue and Summer Street.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria woman charged for battering EMTs
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria resident Tayler Jacquelyne Moore has been indicted for two counts of aggravated battery of Peoria first responders in an incident July 16. Moore is alleged to have committed battery towards two emergency medical technicians (EMTs) while they were performing their duties and providing aid at Moore’s home in Peoria.
1470 WMBD
Pekin Police investigate shots fired at home
PEKIN, Ill. – Police in Pekin are investigating a call of shots fired Monday morning. Pekin Police say when they got to the home near Sherwood Drive and State Street, they determined numerous shots were fired from the street, some going inside the home, some hitting parked cars. Police...
1470 WMBD
PPD: Teens arrested for fight at Peoria Stadium
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police have now arrested three teenagers after Peoria Stadium was evacuated during a brawl last Friday night. On Monday, a 17-year-old was arrested for mob action and transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center in connection with Friday’s fight during Peoria High School’s football game with Metamora.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Two more teens arrested following Peoria Stadium fight
UPDATE (7:56 p.m.) — Peoria Police detectives have identified two more individuals related to a fight at Peoria Stadium Friday night. According to a Peoria police press release, a 15 and 16-year-old were arrested for mob action Tuesday. Both juveniles have been transported to the Peoria Juvenile Detention Center.
Central Illinois Proud
Person shot in Bloomington Monday morning
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A person was shot in Bloomington Monday morning and the incident is still under investigation. Bloomington Police responded to reports of a person shot Monday morning at approximately 9:42 a.m. The incident occurred at Veterans Parkway and Empire Street. At the scene, police found an...
hoiabc.com
2 more teens arrested after stadium clearing brawl
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police arrested two more teenagers after Peoria Stadium was evacuated during a brawl Friday night, and authorities expect there will be additional arrests. A 15-year-old and 16-year-old were both arrested for mob action and taken to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center (JDC)...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin police investigate Monday shooting incident
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Police Department is looking into a shooting incident that occurred near Sherwood Drive and State Street Monday. According to a Pekin Police press release, officers observed that numerous shots were fired at and hit a residence and a parked vehicle. The preliminary investigation...
hoiabc.com
No one hit after ‘directed’ shooting in Pekin Monday
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Cars and a house have numerous bullet holes after what police say was a directed shooting in Pekin Monday morning. Pekin Police say they were dispatched to the 400 block of Sherwood Drive on reports of shots fired at a home and observed numerous shots were fired at the home from the street.
Central Illinois Proud
One dead after Woodford County crash
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 24 near County Road 1700 East in Woodford County, Saturday. According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, 88-year-old Barbara Smith of New Haven, IN. was in the...
hoiabc.com
Football rivals and community come together to help family of 6 injured in car crash
WOODFORD COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - From rival teams to an entire region, thousands of dollars have already been raised for a Woodford County family after a Saturday car crash. State police are investigating the deadly accident. Now, a family is recovering after they were all sent to the...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria woman charged with battery of nurses, correctional officer
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria woman Tierra Medlock, age 24, has been charged with battery of two Unity Point nurses in July as well as battery of a correctional officer shortly thereafter. Her first two indictments allege that Medlock made physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature with...
977wmoi.com
Golf Carts and Permitted Non-Highway Vehicles Hitting City of Monmouth Streets
Golf carts and permitted non-highway vehicles are now legal on the streets within the City of Monmouth. Since the passing of the ordinance by the Monmouth City Council, residents are now able to have golf carts and permitted non-highway vehicles inspected for a one-time $50 fee and then registered and given a sticker for $50 yearly. A number of roads in the city are not to be driven on, but can be crossed, says Monmouth Police Chief Joe Switzer:
Central Illinois Proud
ALERT: Gas leak in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A gas leak occurred in the 600 block of E. Locust Street Monday afternoon, according to the Bloomington Fire Department. The leak is from a 2-inch gas line that was cut by construction equipment. Members of the Bloomington Fire Department are on the scene. East...
1470 WMBD
Video surfaces of brawl at East Peoria high school football game
EAST PEORIA, Ill. — Another video getting passed around online is scaring parents, showing local high school students in a violent fight. It’s the second recorded incident from Friday night, putting more young people in handcuffs. The fight happened outside East Peoria high school’s home opener. The...
1470 WMBD
Woman jailed for Peoria assault
PEORIA, Ill. – An East Peoria woman is in jail, after she allegedly assaulted a man in a South Peoria neighborhood over the weekend. Peoria Police say Starr Walker, 33, is jailed on charges of Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Battery, and was found to be wanted on a Fulton County Warrant.
Central Illinois Proud
Chillicothe police officer honored with surprise baby shower
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois girl surprised a pregnant Chillicothe school resource officer with a baby shower Tuesday. Sophia Richards of Sophia Salutes First Responders hosted the surprise baby shower at South School in Chillicothe for Kellie Hesterberg, a Chillicothe police officer and school resource officer at IVC School District.
