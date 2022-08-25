Couple accused of hiding missing Columbia County teen in their home arrested on custody interference
A couple is facing charges after deputies say they hid a missing Columbia County 17-year-old girl in their home.
Action News Jax first told you when Dalia Martinez-Lopez was reported missing last week.
Detectives now say she was at a friend’s house.
According to deputies, James and Robin Kite, both 39, hid Dalia in their home instead of cooperating with detectives.
She’s now back with her family.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the couple kept Dalia from her parents and lied to detectives in an attempt to cover it up.
Both James and Robin Kite were arrested on Wednesday each on a charge of interfering with child custody. They were both released from the Columbia County Jail on the same day on a $30,000 bond for each of them.
“I am thankful Dalia is safe,” said Sheriff Mark Hunter in a statement. “Not knowing if your child is safe has to be the worst feeling a parent can experience. It disappoints me that people who are parents themselves, would intentionally work against law enforcement and deprive other parents of that peace of mind.”
