Florence Griswold Museum’s ‘faerie village’ in CT to feature 27 mini art installations
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Throughout the month of October, the Florence Griswold Museum in Old Lyme will display 27 miniature, or “faerie-sized,” art installations across its 12-acre campus. “Twinkle Point: An Amusement Park for the Wee Faerie Folk” is the museum’s...
Ridgefield business, 2 Blue Hens, hatches storefront offering creative children’s programs
RIDGEFIELD - After building momentum in the community during the height of COVID-19, 2 Blue Hens owners Rosie Voulgaris and Liz Raymond are looking forward to opening a storefront at 80 Grove Street for their creative business this month. Catering to toddler and elementary school children of all abilities, Voulgaris...
Miniature horse in North Haven who recently got a wheelchair dies, sanctuary announces
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Turbo, a baby miniature horse that was born with little use of his hind legs and recently gained some mobility from a wheelchair, died on Monday, the Road To Refuge Animal Sanctuary in North Haven announced on Instagram. Road...
Celebrity gossip and sightings in and around Connecticut, August 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. August's celebrity highlights include the "Jersey Shore" crew rolling into Connecticut for filming and several big-name musicians performing in front of hungry fans during the Hey Stamford! Food Festival. Here are some of the Hollywood sightings and murmurings that...
Some Stamford teachers complain hot classrooms are ‘roasting;’ officials say AC will be standard in new schools
STAMFORD — In some teacher classrooms in Stamford during the first week of school, the thermostat reads close to 90 degrees during the day. That’s the reason some are calling for the district to move to early dismissal for the rest of the week, as Bridgeport Public Schools did this week.
Couple that reinvented their restaurant due to COVID opens third Salt 2.0 location in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD — With sister locations in Torrington and Litchfield, Salt 2.0 is officially open at 802 Federal Road in Brookfield, offering its expansive menu built around customizeable burritos, bowls and wraps — all with an emphasis on providing more healthy options. “Gluten free, vegan, keto, you name it,...
Stamford’s Westhill High School closed due to water main break; classes expected to resume Thursday
STAMFORD — A water main break that forced Westhill High School to close Wednesday morning is expected to be repaired in time for classes to resume on Thursday, a district official said. The water main break was reported a little before 7 a.m. Wednesday, forcing officials to cancel school...
Two years after Fairway Market closing, Stamford property awaits revitalization
STAMFORD — The old posters that cling to the front windows of the sprawling structure at 699 Canal St., declare it is “the place to go fooding.”. Those signs might foretell how the building will eventually be revitalized. But for now, they are merely mementos of better days at an approximately 80,000 square foot property that now stands mostly empty.
Dentist was ‘lying in wait’ for woman before murder-suicide, Wethersfield chief says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A dentist from Branford who police say fatally shot a 21-year-old with whom he had a relationship was lying in wait for her, a police official said Tuesday. Dr. Michael Mollow, 59, shot Caroline Anne Ashworth multiple times about...
Greenwich school board seeks $1.4 million for security cameras, campus monitors, police patrols
GREENWICH — To make an investment in security in the upcoming year, the Greenwich Public Schools plans to request over $1.4 million from the Board of Estimate and Taxation. The Board of Education met for a special meeting Monday that was dedicated to security. It has held numerous executive sessions, or meetings away from the public, before this meeting.
Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric spreading thanks to ‘bad actors’ on social media, report says, and even CT isn't safe
The mural atop New Haven’s East Rock with big, bold pink letters outlined in electric blue and set against a white back drop – the colors of the transgender pride flag, looked out over the Elm City like a proclamation. “Trans Love,” the mural said, sending a message...
Danbury’s finance director is on paid leave with separation talks underway. Here’s what we know.
DANBURY — The city’s finance director who oversees hundreds of millions of dollars in operating money, capital borrowing, pension plans and utility funds is on paid leave as talks progress toward a separation agreement. News that David St. Hilaire is no longer working as the city’s chief financial...
Seymour QB Caden Drezek seeking return to playoffs with eye on D-I colleges: ‘Amazing future’
SEYMOUR — He had a good arm when he was a lefty pitcher as a young kid. So when he got to the point in his football life where the players moved from yanking flags to wearing pads, the old running back switched places in the backfield. Now Caden...
Trial of Patrick McCaughey, CT man accused of pinning cop during Capitol riot, to begin Monday
Patrick McCaughey III, a Ridgefield man accused of crushing a police officer in a doorway during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol building, has waived his right to a jury trial and will instead have his case heard before a federal judge starting Monday in Washington D.C., his lawyer said.
Trial of Ridgefield man charged in Jan. 6 riot at Capitol moves into its third day
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The bench trial of a Ridgefield man accused of crushing a police officer with a riot shield at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, will continue into a third day on Wednesday. Patrick McCaughey III is facing charges in U.S. District Court for the District...
