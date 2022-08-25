Read full article on original website
Related
Lizzo Seems to Respond to Comedian Aries Spears on VMAs Stage After His Fat-Shaming Comments
Lizzo delivered a message for her haters on Sunday night's MTV Video Music Awards: she's a winner. While accepting her award in the video for good category, the 34-year-old "About Damn Time" singer thanked fans for "supporting me and loving on me" before calling out her critics. "And now, for...
People
Kandi Burruss Says Her Daughter Was Also Bullied by Bravo Fans: 'They Take Things Too Far'
Kandi Burruss is sharing her contempt for the recent online attacks directed at the children of several Real Housewives cast members. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 46, tells PEOPLE exclusively that her daughter Riley, 20, has previously been bullied online by viewers of the show. Over the last week, several Real Housewives stars, as well as the show's network, Bravo, have put out statements condemning the online hate against cast members' kids.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Baby Bump in Pink Suit While Filming 'Selling Sunset'
Heather Rae El Moussa is having fun with her maternity style. The pregnant realtor, 34, was seen out during the filming of her reality show Selling Sunset this week wearing a hot pink two-piece suit that hugged her bump. Heather was also in the midst of filming when she shared...
People
Kim Kardashian Channels Barbie in New Instagram Post: 'Balenci Barbie'
Kim Kardashian is a Barbie girl in her own Balenciaga world!. The 41-year-old posted an image of her wearing a pink and purple camouflage one-shoulder mini Monday, alongside the caption "Balenci Barbie 💕" in reference to the fashion house Balenciaga, whose designs she often wears. Kardashian accessorized her look...
RELATED PEOPLE
People
Kelly Ripa Praises Mark Consuelos's 'Big Hat Energy' in Tropical Pic with Special Nod to Daughter Lola
Kelly Ripa likes her husband's "big hat energy." The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host shared a photo on Instagram Sunday of Mark Consuelos lounging poolside. The pic showed off the Riverdale alum's ripped physique leading down to the woven hat, which was resting, ahem, just below his torso. Ripa...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
People
Lisa Marie Presley Says She Was 'Destroyed' by Son Benjamin's Death but Keeps 'Going for My Girls'
Lisa Marie Presley is opening up about life after the loss of her late son Benjamin Keough. In honor of "National Grief Awareness Day" on Tuesday, the singer, 54, penned an emotional essay about the low points she's faced in the time since Keough's death by suicide in 2020 at age 27. She also gets real about keeping strong for her three daughters (Presley shares Benjamin and daughter Riley with ex-husband Danny Keough, and she has 13-year-old twin daughters Finley Aaron Love and Harper Vivienne Anne with Michael Lockwood, from whom her divorce was finalized last May).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blac Chyna Shares Photos from Daughter Dream's First Day of Kindergarten: 'Proud Mom Moment'
On Tuesday, The Real Blac Chyna star shared adorable photos of 5-year-old Dream Renée — whom Chyna shares with ex Rob Kardashian — embarking on a new adventure. "Dream's First day of Kindergarten💕," Chyna, 34, wrote in the Instagram caption. "Proud mom moment 🥹😇."
People
Val Chmerkovskiy and Pregnant Jenna Johnson Reveal They're Having a Baby Boy: 'So Excited!'
Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are feeling blue — in the best way!. The couple shared the exciting news that they're expecting a son on Instagram Sunday with a fun sex reveal featuring confetti poppers. In what appears to be a professional photoshoot, Johnson, 28, and Chmerkovskiy, 36, smile...
People
Nessa Diab and Colin Kaepernick Announce Birth of Their First Child: 'We Are Over the Moon'
On Sunday, Diab, 41, made the surprise announcement via Instagram sharing the news of the birth of their first child. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life-changing news today," she began her lengthy note, alongside a picture of herself, Kaepernick, 34, and their baby resting together in what appeared to be a hospital bed.
NFL・
Will Dean Unglert Propose to Caelynn Miller-Keyes Soon? She Dropped a Big Hint...
A Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert proposal may be on the horizon. On Monday, the former Bachelor contestant, 27, teased a potential engagement on her Instagram Story, according to a report by US Weekly. Over an image of a steering wheel, she wrote, "I spent the afternoon at Toyota picking up something special for Dean."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow Spend Quality Time Together in the Hamptons
It was a girls' day out for Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson. The two stayed cool during a recent outing in The Hamptons, New York, as Hudson, 43, wore a casual blue Aviator Nation T-shirt with a lightning bolt on it and denim shorts. She accessorized with brown gladiator sandals and blue aviator sunglasses.
Jennifer Lopez Slams Wedding Attendee Who 'Sold' Private Video from Ceremony: 'This Was Stolen'
Jennifer Lopez has spoken out against a wedding attendee whom she says "took advantage" and "sold" a video to TMZ of her serenading husband Ben Affleck last weekend at their wedding celebration in Georgia. "This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment,"...
People
'90 Day Fiancé' : Sumit's Mother Disowns Him After Revelation He Married 30-Years-Older Jenny
Sumit's worst fear has come true. On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, the reality star's parents disowned him when he confessed he'd married Jenny. After 10 years of dating — and eventual marriage — Sumit, 33, revealed he did tie the knot with the...
Meghan Markle on Raising 3-Year-old Archie with Prince Harry: 'We Always Tell Him: "Manners Make the Man" '
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are focused on raising their 3-year-old son, Archie Harrison — and in their family, manners are key. "We always tell him: 'Manners make the man. Manners, manners, manners, manners, manners,' " the Duchess of Sussex told The Cut for its fall fashion issue, out Monday.
'Triangle of Sadness' Actress and Model Charlbi Dean Dead at 32
Actress and model Charlbi Dean died suddenly at age 32, PEOPLE confirmed Tuesday. A rep for Dean — who stars in the upcoming film Triangle of Sadness, which won the Cannes Film Festival's highest honor, the Palme d'Or, this year — told TMZ that she died Monday in New York City from an unexpected and sudden illness. The illness has not been disclosed.
People
Nicky Hilton Shares First Photos of Her Kids Together to Celebrate Baby Boy Turning 2 Months Old
Nicky Hilton Rothschild is giving fans a glimpse at life as a family of five. On Tuesday, Hilton Rothschild, 38, shared an Instagram photo carousel full of photos of her baby boy, now 8 weeks old. Hilton Rothschild and husband James Rothschild have yet to share their son's name. "2...
People
Eminem and Snoop Dogg Smoke a Giant Joint and Go to the Metaverse for 2022 MTV VMAs Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg delivered a performance like no other at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage. During Sunday's award show in New Jersey, rap legends Eminem and Snoop Dogg brought their recent collaboration "From the D 2 the LBC" to life through the metaverse. The performance began with...
Comments / 1