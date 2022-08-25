Read full article on original website
MSNBC
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Donald Trump Reportedly Thinks Ron DeSantis Is 'Stealing' His Speaking Style, Mannerisms
While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has made a national name for himself by taking some cues from Donald Trump, there's at least one person who isn't happy about the comparison: Trump himself. That's according to Rolling Stone, which cites three people who've spoken to the 76-year-old former president in recent...
NBC News poll: Majority of voters say investigations into Trump should continue
An NBC News poll shows that 57 percent of voters think investigations into Donald Trump should continue as the former president mounts a possible second run for the White House. NBC News’s Danny Cevallos and Ryan Reilly have the details. Aug. 22, 2022.
Kellyanne Conway to Republicans who want to dump Trump: ‘You first’
Ex-White House counselor said on Fox News that Republicans should stick with her former boss as Democrats gain ground
A photo shared by the DOJ shows Trump kept a framed copy of an unflattering Time magazine cover at his Mar-a-Lago home
The 2019 Time magazine cover in a gold frame showed 15 of Trump's then-opponents peering into the Oval Office, along with the words "knock knock."
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Republican senator suggests Biden using Mar-a-Lago raid to distract from falling gas prices
A Republican senator, joining the ranks of her colleagues in spinning their party’s defence of Donald Trump after the FBI’s seizure of allegedly classified materials from Mar-a-Lago, made a particularly odd claim about Joe Biden during a recent news appearance.Joni Ernst of Iowa joined Fox News on Monday to discuss the raid and suggested that the president was somehow “using” coverage of the apparent criminal investigation of the former president to distract from issues including high gas prices, inflation and other “crises”.“The timing of this, when we have 40-year-high inflation, when we have the highest gas prices that Americans...
Fox News Host Calls Out Trump's 'Outrageous' Cry To Be Reinstated As President
Fox News anchor Shannon Bream dismissed Donald Trump’s demand to be reinstalled as president during an awkward panel analysis of the former president’s rant on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.) “Declare the rightful winner or — and this would be the minimal solution —declare the 2020 Election irreparably...
Latinos for Trump Leader Warns Trump Has 'Offended the Lord,' Must 'Repent'
Bianca Gracia said that Trump will have to surround himself with spiritual leaders in order to reverse his recent fortunes.
Trump's followers are delusional and dangerous — but don't call them hypocrites
Throughout his presidency and beyond, Donald Trump has proven to be a public menace, quite possibly the most dangerous person in the world. His evident crimes and other acts of perfidy, both as president and subsequently, are almost too numerous to list: collusion with a hostile foreign power to subvert an election, conspiracy to obstruct justice, a coup attempt that involved a terrorist attack on the Capitol, incitements to political violence, fraudulent claims and conspiracy theories about election fraud, democide through willful negligence and corruption during the pandemic, using the office of the president to personally enrich himself, and extortion or blackmail against the leaders of Ukraine, possibly leading to the Russian invasion.
McConnell flip-flops on Dr Oz and now says he has ‘great confidence’ in GOP Senate hopeful
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell backtracked on his previous criticism about Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, saying he has “great confidence” in the former television host and physician. Mr McConnell had said earlier this month that Republicans had a better chance of flipping the House than the Senate. “I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different — they’re statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome,” he said. But on Friday, Mr McConnelll hosted a number of Republican Senate nominees, including Dr Oz, Representative Ted...
Kamala Harris leads Gavin Newsom in Democratic presidential primary poll
A new poll shows that Vice President Kamala Harris is the top choice among Democrats and some swing voters to replace President Joe Biden if he chooses not to seek re-election in 2024. The Echelon Insights poll shows 21% of those surveyed prefer Harris, which gives her a healthy seven-point...
Cowboys For Trump Co-founder and Jan. 6 Rioter Fighting to Stay in Office
Couy Griffin, a commissioner in Otero County, New Mexico, is a co-founder of Cowboys for Trump and January 6 rioter—and now, the NAACP is pushing for his removal from office. In a lawsuit against Griffin, the NAACP cited a clause in the 14th Amendment which says that anyone who swears to uphold the Constitution must be barred from office if they engage in insurrection or rebellion. Griffin, who is representing himself without legal council, has invoked free speech rights. “If the plaintiffs prevail and a single judge subverts the will of the great people of Otero County, it will only be further proof of the tyranny we currently live under,” Griffin wrote in an email on Friday, according to the Associated Press. “There was already a recall effort waged against me after Jan. 6. In that recall effort the people of Otero County spoke and the recall failed.” He was elected in 2018 but not running for reelection in November.
Liz Cheney won’t run as an independent for president because she’s too smart
Third-party presidential runs are apparently all the rage. Earlier this month, former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang of New York, former Republican congressman David Jolly of Florida and former Republican governor Christine Todd Whitman of New Jersey formed the Forward Party as an alternative to the Democratic and Republican parties. Then Republican Rep. Liz Cheney sparked third-party presidential campaign talk after her defeat in the Wyoming primary last Tuesday.
White House: Lindsey Graham's Riot Threat Proves Biden's 'Semi-Fascism' Remark
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the senator's remarks are exactly "what the president was referring to" when he made the "semi-fascism" comment.
If Prosecuting Trump Sets a ‘Dangerous’ Precedent—So Does Letting His Crimes Slide
America is grappling with an unprecedented choice: Should we, or should we not, indict an ex-president?. The Jan. 6 Committee has shown a ton of evidence that former President Donald Trump and various accomplices committed conspiracy to defraud the United States when he tried to stay in power after losing re-election. The FBI search of Mar-a-Lago—and Trump’s many shifting, contradictory excuses—indicate he likely committed felonies regarding the removal and concealment of national defense material, and obstruction of justice.
Washington Examiner
Trump spy chief has ‘high degree of confidence' COVID-19 came from Wuhan lab
The top spy chief for former President Donald Trump revealed he has a “high degree of confidence” that COVID-19 emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China as the Chinese government continues to stonewall investigations into the pandemic’s origins. John Ratcliffe said his access to high-level...
Rep. Jim Jordan's Judiciary Twitter Account Finds 'Threat' In Pic Of Docs At Trump Home
The House Judiciary Committee Twitter account, which lists Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) as its ranking member, overlooked a “huge threat” in a sea of classified documents and Twitter users told them to take a closer look on Wednesday. The Twitter feed weighed in on a picture grabbed from...
Washington Examiner
Democrats like Biden have been falsely calling Republicans fascists for almost 60 years
Last week, Robert Reich, former secretary of labor during the Clinton administration, tweeted, "Just wondering if 'DeSantis' is now officially a synonym for 'fascist.'" Later in the week, President Joe Biden, once touted as the great unifier, referred to former President Donald Trump and his supporters as "semi-fascist." These words are just the latest in a long line of Democrats falsely accusing Republicans of being fascists, a disgusting practice that began in 1964.
Slate
Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Executive Privilege Claims Will Fail
The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) and former President Donald Trump are locked in a long running dispute over records taken from the White House in January 2021. According to a NARA May 2022 letter and more recent reporting, the agency went back and forth with Trump’s lawyers about “missing Presidential records” throughout 2021 and well into 2022. In January 2022, Trump transferred 15 boxes of records from Mar-a-Lago to NARA.
