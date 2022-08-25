ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
The Independent

Republican senator suggests Biden using Mar-a-Lago raid to distract from falling gas prices

A Republican senator, joining the ranks of her colleagues in spinning their party’s defence of Donald Trump after the FBI’s seizure of allegedly classified materials from Mar-a-Lago, made a particularly odd claim about Joe Biden during a recent news appearance.Joni Ernst of Iowa joined Fox News on Monday to discuss the raid and suggested that the president was somehow “using” coverage of the apparent criminal investigation of the former president to distract from issues including high gas prices, inflation and other “crises”.“The timing of this, when we have 40-year-high inflation, when we have the highest gas prices that Americans...
Salon

Trump's followers are delusional and dangerous — but don't call them hypocrites

Throughout his presidency and beyond, Donald Trump has proven to be a public menace, quite possibly the most dangerous person in the world. His evident crimes and other acts of perfidy, both as president and subsequently, are almost too numerous to list: collusion with a hostile foreign power to subvert an election, conspiracy to obstruct justice, a coup attempt that involved a terrorist attack on the Capitol, incitements to political violence, fraudulent claims and conspiracy theories about election fraud, democide through willful negligence and corruption during the pandemic, using the office of the president to personally enrich himself, and extortion or blackmail against the leaders of Ukraine, possibly leading to the Russian invasion.
The Independent

McConnell flip-flops on Dr Oz and now says he has ‘great confidence’ in GOP Senate hopeful

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell backtracked on his previous criticism about Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, saying he has “great confidence” in the former television host and physician. Mr McConnell had said earlier this month that Republicans had a better chance of flipping the House than the Senate. “I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different — they’re statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome,” he said. But on Friday, Mr McConnelll hosted a number of Republican Senate nominees, including Dr Oz, Representative Ted...
TheDailyBeast

Cowboys For Trump Co-founder and Jan. 6 Rioter Fighting to Stay in Office

Couy Griffin, a commissioner in Otero County, New Mexico, is a co-founder of Cowboys for Trump and January 6 rioter—and now, the NAACP is pushing for his removal from office. In a lawsuit against Griffin, the NAACP cited a clause in the 14th Amendment which says that anyone who swears to uphold the Constitution must be barred from office if they engage in insurrection or rebellion. Griffin, who is representing himself without legal council, has invoked free speech rights. “If the plaintiffs prevail and a single judge subverts the will of the great people of Otero County, it will only be further proof of the tyranny we currently live under,” Griffin wrote in an email on Friday, according to the Associated Press. “There was already a recall effort waged against me after Jan. 6. In that recall effort the people of Otero County spoke and the recall failed.” He was elected in 2018 but not running for reelection in November.
NBC News

Liz Cheney won’t run as an independent for president because she’s too smart

Third-party presidential runs are apparently all the rage. Earlier this month, former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang of New York, former Republican congressman David Jolly of Florida and former Republican governor Christine Todd Whitman of New Jersey formed the Forward Party as an alternative to the Democratic and Republican parties. Then Republican Rep. Liz Cheney sparked third-party presidential campaign talk after her defeat in the Wyoming primary last Tuesday.
TheDailyBeast

If Prosecuting Trump Sets a ‘Dangerous’ Precedent—So Does Letting His Crimes Slide

America is grappling with an unprecedented choice: Should we, or should we not, indict an ex-president?. The Jan. 6 Committee has shown a ton of evidence that former President Donald Trump and various accomplices committed conspiracy to defraud the United States when he tried to stay in power after losing re-election. The FBI search of Mar-a-Lago—and Trump’s many shifting, contradictory excuses—indicate he likely committed felonies regarding the removal and concealment of national defense material, and obstruction of justice.
Washington Examiner

Trump spy chief has ‘high degree of confidence' COVID-19 came from Wuhan lab

The top spy chief for former President Donald Trump revealed he has a “high degree of confidence” that COVID-19 emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China as the Chinese government continues to stonewall investigations into the pandemic’s origins. John Ratcliffe said his access to high-level...
Washington Examiner

Democrats like Biden have been falsely calling Republicans fascists for almost 60 years

Last week, Robert Reich, former secretary of labor during the Clinton administration, tweeted, "Just wondering if 'DeSantis' is now officially a synonym for 'fascist.'" Later in the week, President Joe Biden, once touted as the great unifier, referred to former President Donald Trump and his supporters as "semi-fascist." These words are just the latest in a long line of Democrats falsely accusing Republicans of being fascists, a disgusting practice that began in 1964.
Slate

Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Executive Privilege Claims Will Fail

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) and former President Donald Trump are locked in a long running dispute over records taken from the White House in January 2021. According to a NARA May 2022 letter and more recent reporting, the agency went back and forth with Trump’s lawyers about “missing Presidential records” throughout 2021 and well into 2022. In January 2022, Trump transferred 15 boxes of records from Mar-a-Lago to NARA.
POTUS

