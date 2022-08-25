Read full article on original website
KWQC
Nahant Marsh fall programs and more
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Nahant Marsh, 4220 Wapello Avenue, Davenport, has many opportunities for folks of all ages to take part in fun, educational opportunities with program offerings. Among the options is their free 7th Annual Monarch Release Party set for Sept. 10 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. There are only a...
KWQC
How To Speak Animal
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -We know animals can’t speak and express themselves in the same way as humans … but even the smallest and quietest animals have incredible ways of communicating with each other. The PSL guest is wildlife veterinarian and expert, Dr. Gabby Wild, author of How to...
ourquadcities.com
Fans keep on loving REO Speedwagon, founder loves them
Neal Doughty was a 21-year-old student at University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, when he formed the band REO Speedwagon in 1967 with fellow student Alan Gratzer, a drummer. Doughty didn’t end up graduating, where he majored in electrical engineering, but is the only remaining founding member of the popular band – which returns to Moline’s Vibrant Arena at The MARK on Sept. 6, in a triple bill with Styx and Loverboy.
See Movies For $3 This Saturday In Davenport & Moline
If you're in the QC for Labor Day weekend, one inexpensive option is a trip to the movies. Normally, a trip to the movies isn't the cheapest endeavor. But a special treat this Labor Day weekend might change that. Saturday is National Cinema Day and you'll be able to get into some of the most popular flicks for $3. So that's the new "Top Gun Maverick", "Elvis" (which was excellent, by the way), "Spiderman: No Way Home", and even the original 1975 "Jaws". If you need to introduce your kids to that cinematic classic.
KWQC
Maquoketa Happy Joe’s Pizza closes, second to close
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream in Maquoketa permanently closed its doors Monday. In a Facebook post, the business said, finding enough staff had become too problematic to stay open. “Thank you to our customers for your continued support for so many years,” said owner...
KWQC
Real Conversations: ABCs of back to school
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In this edition of Real Conversations in the QC, it’s back to school time across the country and families are putting in the work (if they haven’t already) to get their children ready for another year of learning. As parents know, there’s a lot that goes into getting the kiddos ready so this episode is dedicated to the ABCs of back to school.
KWQC
Fall yard to-do list
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Fall is a dog-gone good time to spend in your family yard. It’s also the top-dog time of year to prep our living landscape for another favorite season—spring. Mr. Kris Kiser, TurfMutt, shares what you need to do now to have a fabulous yard this...
ourquadcities.com
A downtown Moline landmark celebrates 100 years
A landmark in downtown Moline is now a hundred years old. The LeClaire Apartments opened in 1922, at 421 19th St. At the time, it was known as the LeClaire Hotel and the owners converted it into an apartment building in 1993. This year, LeClaire Apartments is celebrating the building by paying tribute to its past.
This Week’s Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week Is… Frankie!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. I’m a two-year-old min-pin mix looking for a furever home. The people at the shelter say I’m a playful, and high energy pup! I have to say I agree with them! I’ll definitely keep you on your toes! I’m looking for an adult only home where I can be your only pet. So, what do ya say? Think I could be your next best furever friend?
ourquadcities.com
Huge new Palace mural is a royal pleasure for QC artist, business
Many local bars and restaurants have outdoor patios. None have what the Old Palace Tavern in downtown East Moline does — a jaw-droppingly huge, colorful mural. The 115-foot long and 11.5-foot-tall masterpiece was finished earlier this month by the busy QC muralist Atlanta Dawn, called “Midwest Mississippi Waltz.” See a video of the complete mural HERE.
KWQC
Eldridge Happy Joe’s Pizza closes Monday
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream in Eldridge permanently closed its doors Monday. “We would like to thank everybody for their loyalty and patronage over the years,” according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. According to the post, the West 50th...
KWQC
Car hits pole near Genesis West in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident near Genesis West Wednesday morning. Police responded to the 1400 block of West Lombard Street around 2:50 a.m. where a car hit a power pole, partially severing the bottom of the pole. According to police, no one was on...
KWQC
Back to school: how to deal with Empty Nest Syndrome
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Every year around this time, a brand-new crop of parents experience ‘empty nest syndrome’ when all of their children are off at college or otherwise out on their own. There’s no doubt it’s a time of big transition for moms and dads, but it doesn’t...
No Scrubs Allowed At 90’s Hip Hop Tribute Show In East Moline
A Chicago-based old-school hip-hop tribute group will be coming to East Moline in a month. Too Hype Crew will be at The Rust Belt in East Moline on Friday, September 30th. If you also sing along to 90's/early 2000's hip-hop at every opportunity you get, there's a good chance you would like Too Hype Crew. They opened for Chingy at The Rust Belt back in February and they were the featured artist at The Best Dam Bix Party at Dam View Inn on Bix weekend this year. I can confirm the party band is excellent and lives up to its name, indeed creating a hype atmosphere. With no scrubs.
KWQC
Eldridge, Wilton, and West Liberty newspapers sold
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -Three newspapers in eastern Iowa have been sold, including the The North Scott Press in Eldridge. After a half-century of ownership the Tubbs family sold the newspapers to 37-year-old J. Louis “Louie” Mullen of Buffalo, Wyoming. The two other papers are the Wilton-Durant Advocate, which the Tubbs family has been publishing since 1980, and the West Liberty Enterprise, which the family acquired in 2018.
KWQC
Police presence in Rock Island Tuesday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple squad cars responded to the 600 block of 11th Avenue Tuesday afternoon. A TV6 crew on the scene reported seeing multiple police officers canvassing the scene. A section of 11th Avenue was blocked for about 30 minutes. This is a developing story. TV6 will...
KWQC
Police investigatin gunfire incident in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a gunfire incident Tuesday night. Police responded near Telegraph Road and Wisconsin Avenue around 11:30 p.m., police said. Shell casings were found on scene. According to police, no injuries or property damage were reported. The investigation is ongoing, police said.
KWQC
Rock Island presents free concert series during Thursday Night Groove at Schwiebert Park
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Rock Island Parks & Recreation has kicked off their annual Thursday Night Groove concert series that continues through Oct. 13. Dan Gleason, Special Events & Fundraising Manager with Rock Island Parks & Recreation, discusses details about the weekly concerts which happen at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th Street, Rock Island.
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: Maquoketa resident launches specialty coffee business
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Maquoketa, Iowa, we will share other...
KWQC
Dietitian-approved school lunches for kids
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s back-to-school time and packing a balanced lunch can be simple and easy with help from your Hy-Vee registered dietitian Nina Struss RD, LDN. Struss shares how to create simple, nutrient-dense lunch boxes containing all 5 food groups – including items you can pack in advance to make getting out the door easy on a school day while demonstrating how to prepare a delicious Carrot Cake Energy Bites recipe perfect to mix up traditional lunch box combinations.
