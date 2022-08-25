Atlanta Dream’s Rhyne Howard Named WNBA ROY

The 2022 All-Star secured the honor following an exceptional debut season in which she led all major categories among rookies.

After ranking first in every major statistical category among rookies this season, Dream guard Rhyne Howard has been named the 2022 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year.

The league announced Howard, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, as the recipient of the award Thursday afternoon. Howard is the first Atlanta player to win ROY since Angel McCoughtry in 2009; the ’22 WNBA All-Star will also receive $5,150 and a specially designed trophy by Tiffany & Co. for her win.

Howard secured the honor after receiving 53 of a possible 56 votes from a panel of national media members; Mystics center/forward Shakira Austin (2) and Fever forward NaLyssa Smith (1) were the only other players to receive votes. In addition to taking home ROY, Howard was also named to the WNBA All-Rookie team alongside Austin, Smith, Fever center Queen Egbo and Sky guard Rebekah Gardner.

With averages of 16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.59 steals per game in 34 starts, Howard established herself as one of the WNBA’s brightest budding stars following a standout campaign in which she also earned her first All-Star nod. She finished the year ranked third in the WNBA with a single-season rookie record 85 three-pointers, and ranked first among rookies and 11th among all players in minutes per game (31.4). Howard also set Dream franchise rookie records for total points (552) and rebounds (154).

A former three-time All-American and two-time SEC Player of the Year, Howard entered her debut season facing lofty expectations after an exceptional career at Kentucky. Atlanta selected Howard first overall after trading its Nos. 3 and 14 picks and a future first-round pick swap to Washington in exchange for the pick a few days prior to the draft.

