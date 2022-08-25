Sunny skies and temps in the mid-90s for Tuesday, and we’re going up from here. A Heat Advisory is in place starting Wednesday in Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, Okanogan Valley, Columbia Basin, and Idaho and Washington Palouse. High temps in Spokane are at 99 for now, but many areas will be in the triple-digits. We’ll cool off slightly for Thursday, then bounce back up on Friday. Temps cool about 10 degrees for the holiday weekend, but it’ll still be very warm, and above average for this time of year. If you’re making Labor Day plans, you can count on warm temps and sunny skies. -Emily Blume, in for Mark Peterson.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO