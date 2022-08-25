Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Moore leads Cox in fundraising in Maryland governor’s race
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democrat Wes Moore holds a big fundraising advantage over Republican Dan Cox so far in Maryland’s governor’s race — with more than 10 times the cash on hand when money raised by their running mates is added to the amounts they have raised, according to the latest campaign finance reports.
KXLY
Wisconsin elections agency wants money to bolster confidence
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s bipartisan elections agency, which has been under fire from Republicans since Donald Trump’s loss in 2020, voted unanimously Wednesday to ask the GOP-controlled Legislature to create a new division designed to increase confidence in election results in the face of ongoing conspiracy theories and false claims of widespread fraud.
KXLY
A late-season heat wave for the remainder of our week! -Emily
Sunny skies and temps in the mid-90s for Tuesday, and we’re going up from here. A Heat Advisory is in place starting Wednesday in Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, Okanogan Valley, Columbia Basin, and Idaho and Washington Palouse. High temps in Spokane are at 99 for now, but many areas will be in the triple-digits. We’ll cool off slightly for Thursday, then bounce back up on Friday. Temps cool about 10 degrees for the holiday weekend, but it’ll still be very warm, and above average for this time of year. If you’re making Labor Day plans, you can count on warm temps and sunny skies. -Emily Blume, in for Mark Peterson.
Comments / 0